Quality CEF Ideas: Finally Seeing The Cracks

Given the significant uncertainty on the medical and economic fronts, we would tilt towards higher-quality CEFs with attractive discount valuations.

The CEF market is starting to crack with some fund discounts moving sharply to historic wides and trading volumes shooting past previous highs.

The CEF market is starting to crack. While we bemoaned the unattractive discount valuation over a few previous articles, we are finally seeing some evidence of capitulation. Given significant uncertainty around the medium-term medical and economic picture alongside air pockets of liquidity, we think tilting toward higher-quality funds with controlled execution makes sense. We highlight the following funds which look attractive to us right now:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)

BlackRock Build America Bond Trust (BBN)

Why Quality Now?

If we view current levels as attractive, why not go all into the most depressed or most high-beta funds? Three reasons:

First, the highest-beta sectors have not seen attractive discount widening to date. REITs, utilities, and general equity sectors have seen fairly small moves in discounts, perhaps supported by inflows from investors drawn in by sharp price drops.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Secondly, we don't know how much further the current crisis will last. Although there are "greenshoots" on the radar from the bend in the curve of decreasing new cases in China and South Korea, the situation, at least on the medical front, is likely to get much worse before it gets better. This calls for owning more resilient and higher-quality assets which should prove more durable but should also prove easier to hold for investors from a behavioral perspective.

Thirdly, CEFs use leverage in their operations. This leverage comes with additional strings attached such as the requirement to maintain certain asset coverage. Funds that witness excessive losses in their NAV will be required to shed assets in order to support coverage which will result in permanent principal loss for fund shareholders. Funds holding higher-quality assets are less likely to experience this.

The State Of The Market

We are thinking about the current CEF market from two perspectives: technical and fundamental.

From a technical perspective, we are finally seeing some attractive levels in CEFs. The median CEF discount has dropped close to post-crisis wides.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

Secondly, measures of long-term value of some higher-quality sectors such as sector discount percentiles (calculated from 2000) or 5-year z-scores are at depressed values.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

Thirdly, the trading volume has surged, pointing towards potential capitulation by investors.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

From a fundamental perspective, we are less confident. While we do expect that the current medical crisis will subside, the situation will likely get worse in the near term with some potentially volatile periods for financial markets.

What will give us more confidence on this front are the following: 1) a fiscal response, 2) flattening out of new cases to ensure the medical system remains resilient and capable of processing new patients, 3) getting the testing regimen, which is currently completely broken, back on track. All of this will take some time so volatility will likely persist in the short-term.

What does this mean in terms of trading and, in particular, execution. In our view, two strategies make sense here. First is the placement of buy limit orders relatively far from the closing price of any given fund, say, 5-10% depending on the fund's volatility. Intraday moves have been very sharp and this provides an additional margin of safety in case of further weakness. Secondly, an allocation schedule of specific buy orders at certain progressively lower levels in order to ensure that an entire allocation is not made at current prices which can go lower in the coming weeks.

Quality CEF Ideas

Market levels quoted in this section are as of 12-March close. The CEFs below were picked because of their attractive discount valuation as well as relatively strong credit rating profile and positive NAV returns over the past year - rough indicators of relative quality in the CEF space.

BlackRock Build America Bond Trust (BBN)

We are back on the BBN bandwagon, so to speak. A few readers were confused when we highlighted the fund during its initial sell-off only to move to another taxable muni fund just a day later. This was because the fund quickly bounced higher by around 8%. Now that it has sold off by another 13% from its high last week, it is again looking attractive. The fund is trading at a current yield of 5.8% and a discount of 12.35%. The discount percentile of the fund is very near to 0% meaning that, except for a handful of instances, it has not traded at a wider discount. The fund has the widest discount in the sector along with above-100% coverage.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)

NMZ is a municipal fund with a mandate to invest 75% of assets in investment-grade securities or comparable. The fund currently has a 14.4% discount, which is very near historically low levels (bested only during the financial crisis) and is trading at a 6.3% current yield with above 100% coverage. The fund's discount is wider than sector-average while its yield is more than 1.5% higher than the sector average.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)

JLS invests in MBS and ABS assets with 56% of the portfolio currently allocated to investment-grade assets. The fund is trading at a 9% discount and a 6.63% current yield. The fund's NAV over the past year has held up relatively well, returning over 3%. The fund's sector boasts funds that have taken a bigger beating in the last week and that also have higher yields, however, the low volatility of JLS and a good rating profile gives us more confidence about its potential performance in case of further volatility.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT)

JPT is a 2022 term fund with 60% allocated to investment-grade securities. The fund is trading at a 10.6% discount - the lowest historical figure and a current yield of 7.2%. Assuming the fund terminates as planned, this should add another 5% to the return per annum.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

Conclusion

We are finally seeing some serious cracks in the CEF markets with some fund discounts trading at post-financial crisis wides. The highest-ever trading CEF volume alongside punishing drawdowns in quality sectors are signaling to us that we are a lot closer to capitulation than we were just a few days ago. Given liquidity air pockets, we suggest a controlled entry into a number of higher-quality funds which can withstand the market volatility better than their higher-beta/lower-quality counterparts if we see a further fallout.

Check out Systematic Income and get access to our unique suite of interactive tools that uncover the fund markets (CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds) as well as preferred stocks and baby bonds. Follow our systematic allocation framework for a rational top-down and bottom-up approach to income investing that highlights the most attractive sectors, fund types and individual funds. Follow along with activist CEF investors, track UNII and coverage metrics, check out our target-yield portfolios and systematic strategies, slice and dice funds - and much more. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.