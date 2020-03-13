(Exclusive) The Least Efficient Market In Decades Creates Opportunity With ING, YieldCos And A Volatility Play

Flow Traders is set to profit massively from this volatility. It is the perfect play on continued volatility and luckily hasn't skyrocketed yet. 'Buy while you can' perhaps.

ING is a stable bank trading at a lower valuation than it did for much of the European debt crisis after its stock lost 50% YTD.

Some stocks have been hurt badly already while others seem to have a lot of downside left. Many stocks seem mispriced in this carnage.

I watched the markets with disbelief on Thursday which is best described by the WSJ headline saying 'Stocks Plunge 10% in Dow's Worst Day Since 1987'. Not only was the market in freefall, everything went down together. The interesting part about this is that some European financials were trading at credit crisis valuations. At the same time, many other stocks have not lost as much value and don't seem to price a recession or sales slump. This market is an extraordinary opportunity for income investors that are willing to analyze fundamentals.

There are three categories of stocks that I will highlight today: negative beta, low beta and ultra cheap. Each has a sizeable yield and the three categories should do excellent, fine and OK-ish, respectively, from a fundamental perspective in the foreseeable future.

ING Group

A sector that has been hit very hard in Europe are financials. Let us take ING Group (ING), which closed at EUR 5.15. Watching this stock tank on Thursday was a surreal experience.

Market action aside, it is always smart to take a sober look at the past and compare it to today when there is panic in the market. I took an ING stock chart from 2011 to 2013 to illustrate what I mean. This is a period that is marked by the European debt crisis also known as the euro crisis.

ING Group NV stock chart of calendar years 2011 to 2013 (Amsterdam listing in EUR). Source: WSJ.com.

The years 2011 to 2013 are displayed above and the past 10 years are displayed below with the area between 4 and 5 euros shared green for comparison. It strongly looks like ING formed a bottom at around EUR 4.50 in the crisis years (that saw plenty of concern and panic, by the way). At the lower end of that range there were, so it seems, always enough buyers to keep to stock afloat. Looking at the 10-year chart, those buys were smart long-term decisions as the stock tripled over the subsequent three years. It is important to note that the bank did not see an annual loss over this time period and started to pay a dividend in the calendar year 2015. Only in 2009, the stock traded below this level and that was eventually followed by a rights issue to beef up the bank's capital.

ING Group NV stock chart (Amsterdam listing in EUR). Source: WSJ.com.

Looking at Thursday's EUR 5.16, it seems as if we are almost back at square one. That is especially the case when we subtract the EUR 0.45 dividend to be paid in May, which would take the share price to EUR 4.70. This is about the level at which it bounced during the depths of the euro crisis, which I would like to stress was a debt crisis and severe recession in Europe and came shortly after the great recession. But the worst about it is that the viability of the euro currency was questioned, a true black swan event.

Looking at fundamentals, it is almost bizarre that ING trades at this depressed level. The TTM P/E is 4.2 (based on EUR 5.16 per share), P/B is just 0.36, the capital position has improved despite the deconsolidation of ING Insurance and we are left with a bank with much healthier margins overall. A brief comparison of main trailing financials in now versus eight years ago is displayed below.

Source: 2011 and 2019 reported figures and author's own calculations.

A last addition is the dividend yield, which was 0% in 2011 and 13.4% today. I simply refuse to believe the market's implication ING is in a much worse shape today than it was back then.

The worst-case scenario is prolonged low interest rates, but this was a fear in 2012 as well. The fear actually materialized and ING nevertheless thrived: the bank achieved strong earnings growth and initiated a dividend.

Of course, defaults will rise this year and this is the best justification to sell the stock. This is again something that we were expected to face also in 2012, a year in which The Netherlands experienced a severe recession (housing prices kept falling, unemployment was higher than in '09, and GDP was down one percent). At the time, the reason for the low valuation of the stock was clearly the euro crisis. The danger of Greece going bankrupt, the risk of a collapsing banking system and financial market Armageddon. Today, we have a virus that is highly probable to cause a recession but is not likely to be directly responsible for destroying the euro currency.

Investors may disagree on the severity of the recession, but I think that some pockets of the market have still more downside than others. Valuations always depend on expectations but with a well-performing bank at a P/B of 0.36 the scenario to justify still lower valuations is just extreme. On the other hand, there are stocks such as Tesla (TSLA) trading at a fwd EV/EBITDA of 26 or ASML (ASML) trading at a fwd P/E of 26. Both are fundamentally cyclical stocks that are exposed to auto sales and semiconductor manufacturing expansion, respectively. It is reasonably likely that ING can maintain its dividend and while it theoretically is possible that the yield rises to over 20%, the implied Armageddon at that point should be very hard on auto and electronics sales as well. ASML has traded at much cheaper valuations in the past and the same goes for Tesla. I just think that these stocks have a lot more downside than ING at this point.

A logical counter argument is that these quality technology/consumer stocks have developed very favourably over the past years and expect an even brighter future. That may be, so let's have a look at the market. Economist Kenneth French slices the stock market up in percentiles based on price to book value. Using this public dataset, I compared 2013 with the past and calculated the ratio of current valuation versus median and plotted this in the chart below. The most expensive stocks are on the left side of the scale below, the cheap stocks on the right. Percentiles that are at 1, are at their median P/B valuation, those above are more expensive and those below 1 are cheaper.

The graph basically shows that the P/B multiples of the 10% most expensive companies have increased by 50% (e.g. from 7.3 to 11.1), while the cheap stocks have gotten cheaper. The 10% cheapest stocks went from a median P/B of 0.82 since 1986 to 0.72 in 2019 (this is not shown in the chart). To show that this divergence from historical valuations is a recent phenomenon, I added the same calculation for 2013, which shows that back then virtually all stocks were more or less a tiny bit more expensive than usual on P/B than they would have been in the past.

Source: author's own calculations, K. French data library.

To me it is clear. Over the past two weeks, investors have been selling off stocks like they used to in the previous 2 major selloffs (euro crisis and great recession). Banks went down roughly twice as much as the market and levered companies and cyclicals were hit harder than non-cyclicals and cash-rich stocks. This is supported by hard data. The S&P500 correlation index has shot up in recent days.

Source: @Not_Jim_Cramer.

A nice overview of hard-hit indices and sectors is in the Friday edition of WSJ's Daily Shot (no login required).

What the market hadn't taken into account is how valuations have already diverged and how much expectation or air there is in the valuations of some more expensive stocks. One can never be sure, but I think that as investors properly gauge the impact of the virus on each business in combination with their own level of risk-aversion, we could see less downside on cheap stocks like ING than on expensive stocks like Tesla. I can be wrong for a time, as I have over the past months, but I am convinced that the dark blue line in the chart above should flatten. This time is not different.

Needless to say, ING is most fitting for investors who think the market should recover relatively soon (including interest rates). The stock lost 50% of its value YTD and this has loaded the spring for when optimism returns.

A better-priced bond proxy

This section is not necessarily a reflection of major market inefficiency, but it will shine some light on a favorite subsector of mine that offers interesting opportunities in this market.

I found a March 4 post on the Indexology blog of S&P Dow Jones Indices that argues that valuations don't matter for low vol strategies. Their data analysis found that valuation was not a predictor for future returns of the low vol index. It reminds me of an earlier post in which I said that investors appear to see YieldCos as bond proxies and may have stopped to care about their valuations.

While it may be so that in that index it has worked that way, I don't think it goes for stocks that are already in the same group in investors' minds. At least for the YieldCos, there seems to be some negative momentum. The stocks that performed best since January 2019 up to February this year, have performed the worst over the past 5 days. I can add that I find Clearway Energy (CWEN) to be the most attractively valued stock, while Atlantica Yield (AY) comes in second and is the cheapest on multiples. TerraForm Power (TERP) has inexplicably risen to great heights in February but has also been crashing the fastest in March.

YieldCo stocks over the past 5 trading days up to March 12 close. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Returning back to the story line: Clearway Energy is an attractive stock to buy because its business of producing contracted renewable energy is insensitive to the economy. Neither is the company labor intensive, nor is it really hurt by higher or lower interest rates. These companies represent a fairly certain and predictable cash flow where the main variable is the discount rate one picks. This discount rate is obviously going up with risk aversion but still, I think that Atlantica Yield and Clearway Energy are worth owning at these levels. An important risk is the credit profile of the utilities YieldCos have their off-take agreements with, but a normal recession should not bankrupt utilities. I have recently written an article about the attractive properties of Clearway Energy in this volatile environment.

For your convenience, I have updated the table with YieldCo multiples below.

*Net project debt was excluded from EV, and interest on corporate debt was added back to CAFD. **Pro forma payout uses run rate CAFD. P/CAFD uses the run-rate CAFD. ***NEP historical CAFD figures use the current common unitholders' share in the corporation for comparison purposes. Source: author's own calculations and estimates. Figures for RNW are in C$. For NEP, the proportionate share of debt, EBITDA, and CAFD to public unitholders were used after also accounting for convertible preferred shares and financing deals. ND figures include 50% of respective company's perpetual debt.

Since my last update on YieldCos two weeks ago, most stocks have moved closer to what I find to be a sensible valuation, except for Clearway Energy and Atlantica Yield which became too cheap in my opinion. I added more Clearway Energy shares to my own portfolio on Thursday and feel very confident about the dividend (yield), which I think will be raised. Though I usually not care about the opinion of the sell-side, I think that one Goldman analyst has made a smart move last week by upgrading CWEN for the right reasons: the upcoming dividend catalyst that I have been writing about.

In conclusion, I think that Clearway Energy is best fitted for investors who are not too sure what direction to take (further downward volatility or recovery). The fundamentals are disconnected from the economy and they are primarily driven by wind speeds & sunshine so it should weather the economic storm.

The volatility play

Last but not least is Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF), which makes money from market making and arbitrage in global ETF markets with a focus on Europe. The company should have had its best trading day since 2008 - or perhaps ever - last Thursday as volatility set a fresh post-'08 record both on realized and implied volatility (VIX). The S&P showed its biggest decline since 1987, and with a level of 75, the VIX neared the 2008-peak of 80.

The company makes most of its money in volatile markets. I have visited the company once where they explained how amazing 2008 was from a trading perspective and how extremely profitable it was to the company. Those times of volatility is what Flow Traders is in business for. It means wide spreads, high volumes and plenty of arbitrage opportunities.

My point is that while the stock should have moved up dramatically on Thursday as the market crashed, it remained stable. The fact is that we have seen numerous volatile trading days and that Flow and that the volatility could easily continue as the market is in the dark regarding the impact of Covid-19. There is little hard economic data yet, and negative shocks come from both supply and demand.

In a recent article, I described Flow Traders as a cheap life boat. More in-depth analysis can be found in this article. I think that it is still cheap today, especially after the mediocre 0.7% gain on Thursday. Though I may call the gain mediocre, it looks still amazing relative to other stocks. The European markets were hit especially hard on Thursday and the figure below shows how Flow Traders performed in the index it is a part of.

Top 12 stocks in the AMX index that were up or down on Thursday, March 12. All percentage figures show 1-day moves. Source: FD.nl.

This touches upon my point of market efficiency. Flow Traders will likely see its best quarter in a very long time in which it can earn 10% of its market cap with more upside ahead. The stock, however, is up by just a miserable 2.8% YTD. Tesla (yes, again) is up by 51.6% YTD and it is facing a severe car sales slump globally that was still unknown on Dec. 31st last year. Another example is Apple (AAPL), which outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 9% YTD (up to Thursday close) is now facing production and demand problems at the same time.

Flow Traders may be under the radar of many institutional investors, but still has a market capitalization of over $1bn and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The dividend is variable and tied to the results of the company and investors should see a handsome interim dividend this summer on top of the EUR 0.55 dividend that was announced at its Q4 earnings release. Investors who are still bearish and think volatility will persist are probably wise to research this stock a bit further.

Conclusion

I hope that this piece has provided my readers with some fresh perspective on a few attractive income stocks that fit different market expectations. Overall, it seems like these value-like dividend-paying stocks are beaten down like they normally would but many more expensive stocks that should also feel a big impact from a recession are down less. I believe that this will reverse and that this is finally the time to profit from the long-awaited end of the value style underperformance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ING, FLOW TRADERS, CWEN.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.