BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: Multiple Value Drivers With A Coronavirus Kicker

BCRX is a buy. The current selloff appears overdone considering that the company is nearing commercial stage and has a multi-faceted pipeline capable of producing material news in the near term.

Optionality is provided to investors in the form of broad spectrum antiviral galidesivir, which could receive government funding for COVID-19 trials via an existing contract or new agreement.

While the majority of CV (coronavirus) plays are valued on hype, BCRX is perhaps the only one that fits my criteria for ROTY (derisking, upcoming catalysts, multiple ways to win).

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) have lost nearly 40% of their value so far in 2020 and have lost 75% of their value over the past year. Recently, the stock popped back up on my radar as yet another name potentially poised to benefit from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) scare.

Long-time readers know that I steer clear of all such "hype" plays, even if they can offer appealing swing or daytrading opportunities. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) is one serial promoter that comes to mind, with three press releases so far this year and the latest one stating that DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19 could begin human trials in April and deliver 1 million doses by year end. While this time could always be different, I remember prior scares such as the Ebola stock bubble in 2014 where the company utilized the same playbook.

In the case of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, I decided to keep digging when I remembered that the company had multiple legitimate assets for value creation in the near to medium term. A recent announcement stated that they started dosing a 16-patient proof of concept study of their oral Factor D inhibitor BCX9930 in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients. While I agree that the complement inhibitor space is quite crowded, 2019 M&A action shows there's still significant interest here (UCB acquired Ra Pharmaceuticals for a 93% premium or $2.1 billion net of cash position, Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) acquired by Alexion for $930 million for its portfolio of Factor D inhibitors).

From there, a quick review of the conference call transcript reminded me of additional downside cushion via the company's oral HAE therapy berotralstat (likely to be approved, even if efficacy fell short of expectations). This is a market dominated by injectables, so one would think that the first oral therapy would garner at least a slice of this lucrative pie. Longer term, I believe that other oral competitors will deliver better data, but at least the commercial lead time should benefit the company.

Moving onto the "CV (coronavirus) kicker," I was surprised that management's language was far less promotional than traditional hype plays. Management simply stated that with regard to their broad spectrum antiviral galidesivir, it's active against 20 RNA viruses and nine different families (including coronavirus) but they don't know yet if it has activity specifically against COVID-19. The asset is the subject of a phase 2 trial for yellow fever under a contract with NIAD/BARDA ($82 million total value) and they are in contact with government partners to evaluate participation in clinical trials and how they can increase drug supply. Again, this seemed to me like a grounded commentary and not much like the hype I'm seeing with other CV plays.

Let's dig deeper to determine if this one is truly appropriate for ROTY members and better understand the risks involved.

Chart

Figure 1: BCRX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe that the stock has bounced around in the $1.50 to $3 range for much of the past year. After dipping down to $2.50 levels toward the end of February, a quick rebound aided by an upbeat quarterly report pushed the stock briefly above $4. However, the recent market and sector selloff has brought the name back down to the $2 level, with next support at $1.50 should it fall further.

Select Recent Developments

On Nov. 13 the company pulled off a secondary offering at a very weak price point of $1.45 per share, receiving gross proceeds of $63.3 million (in addition to pre-funded warrants transaction a week later with gross proceeds of $19.9 million). Investment banks involved include JPMorgan, JMP Securities, and HC Wainwright.

On Feb. 3 the company announced that it had submitted the new drug application (JNDA) to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for approval of oral, once-daily berotralstat for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema. This was followed by news on Feb. 18 that the FDA accepted their New Drug Application as well.

Figure 3: Rapid and durable HAE attack reduction in APeX-2 study (Source: Q4 presentation slides)

Figure 4: Safety/tolerability profile 48-week analysis (Source: Q4 presentation slides)

Management suggests a $500 million peak sales opportunity here, considering US HAE population of 10,000 patients of which 7,500 are diagnosed and treated. Surveys (with caveat for the usual bias) shows significant willingness from patients to try an oral therapy and physicians to switch from injectable. However, even just $200 million in peak sales opportunity (more conservative estimate) provides meaningful downside cushion when looking at current valuation.

Lastly, on March 5 the company announced that first patients had been treated with Factor D inhibitor BCX9930 in a proof of concept trial in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). These patients were naïve to eculizumab and ravulizumab. Proof of concept data is expected in the second quarter. Again, while this is a heavily-crowded area, positive POC data would likely unlock value given that it would open the gate to treating other complement diseases of the alternative pathway.

Figure 5: Suppression of AP activity after single oral dose of BCX9930 (Source: Q4 presentation slides)

As for study design, 16 PNH patients will receive study drug twice daily for 28 days (Cohort 1= 50 mg BID for 14 days then 100mg BID for 14 days, Cohort 2= 200 mg BID for 14 days followed by 400 mg BID for 14 days). Each cohort can enroll eight patients (up to four treatment-naïve patients and up to four poor responders to eculizumab or ravulizumab). Key markers of effectiveness to be evaluated include levels of LDH, hemoglobin, and reticulocytes. BID treatment will continue for subjects who show benefit, such as improvement in LDH levels or hemoglobin. Safety and tolerability will be important with regard to measuring up against other players in this space (including the issue of rash).

Other Information

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $137.8 million compared to net loss of $2.6 million. However, consider that total revenues were $39.7 million due to recognition of $20.1 million of upfront payment from Japanese partner Tori for commercialization rights for berotralstat plus $13.9 million of RAPIVAB product sales under contract with the CDC. Research and development expenses rose to $26.8 million, while operating cash use for Q4 was $33.5 million. The company is guiding for full-year 2020 net operating cash use of $125 to $150 million, so obviously they'll likely raise more cash later in the year.

As for future catalysts of note, the PDUFA date for Berotralstat is Dec. 3 and Japanese approval could come in 2H 2020. For BCX9930, proof of concept study in PNH patients is expected next quarter. Initial data from their FOP rare disease program is expected 2H 2020 as well I believe.

On the conference call, management again makes the case for regulatory approval and successful commercial launch for Berotralstat (APeX-2 study over 12 months showing baseline attack rate of 3 per month going down to one attack per month and staying there through 12 months). When patients were switched from placebo, their attacks dropped from two per month to half an attack per month on the 150 mg dose for a six-month period. Side effect profile was acceptable with mild, transient GI events. Surveys showed that even with patients who are satisfied with current therapy (Cinryze, Haegarda, Takhyzro), half were very interested in switching to berotralstat. Consider that most patients continue to have some breakthrough attacks, but prophylaxis treatments lead to such attacks being milder and easier to manage. Management states that "physicians expect to treat 41% of their patients with Berotralstat with about half switching from a current prophylaxis and the other half coming from expanding use of prophylaxis from 58% to 80% of their patients."

Regarding the Factor D program and aforementioned tolerability issue of rash, management states that they expect rash events to resolve quickly (temporary, one time as was observed in healthy patient trial). While PNH indication is tiny, if proof of concept is achieved they can move into other alternative pathway diseases or rare kidney diseases (dense deposit disease, C3 glomerulonephritis and primary membranous nephropathy, acquired hemolytic uremic syndrome, etc.). Management further states that rash has been observed in the majority of people in the MAD study and they've been able to dose through in a couple cases ("very happy about profile of the drug we've seen so far").

Regarding galidesivir comparisons to Gilead Sciences' remdesivir (in response to analyst Q&A), management stated that both are broad spectrum, RNA polymerase inhibitors but that's as much as they can make in terms of comparisons (again, I like the absence of hype). The company already has a relationship with NIAID and BARDA, so ongoing conversations could lead to participating in clinical trials and increasing drug supply ("all things that were in motion currently and we're working on"). The company is not spending its resources on the program, so the government will decide if a green light is in order. Consider that President Trump recently signed an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus aid package (much larger than $2.5 billion originally proposed), so it's conceivable that a balanced, multi-faceted approach to treatment and prevention would lead to grants for a variety of programs (antivirals, vaccines, etc.) among other efforts.

As for market opportunity in HAE, I would like to refer to a slide from another oral competitor (earlier stage in the clinic), KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV).

Figure 6: Opportunity for oral treatment in HAE market per competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Source: KalVista Investor slides)

Looking at the slides, my guess is that KalVista has the better drug (superior PK profile suggests best in class). However, they're currently only in phase 2 so KalVista has a decent lead time to take advantage of.

As for competition in the complement-mediated disease space, before it was acquired I wrote a couple of brief blog posts prior on Achillion Pharmaceuticals and highlighted promising data for the second generation Factor D inhibitor (will be hard to beat in my opinion):

Figure 7: Promising PK data for Achillion's next-generation Factor D inhibitors as compared to predecessor danicopan (Source: Achillion presentation slides)

It seems that despite the increasingly-crowded nature of this space, there will be more appetite from major players for assets with promising data and reasonable valuation.

Skeptical notes from ROTY member Mbbio in Chat are well worth the read as well:

BCRX- Critical note to thesis here, especially around HAE. I have a 1/4 size position. Their HAE drug has underperformed compared to SoC prophylaxis, Takhzyro. From a patient perspective, I'd argue that you want as few breakthroughs as possible, as it's painful by itself and rescue medication is painful as well (very slow IV). As such, I believe the benefit of an oral drug does not weigh up to an IV drug if the IV drug performs substantially better looking from a patient cost-benefit approach, which rules out the entire '>2 attacks/month' market (40% reduction in attacks vs ca. 75% reduction). The market share that I do see berotralstat getting are those patients who benefit surprisingly well to the drug, which seem to be those in the 'less severe, <2 attacks/month' category, but again, we do not know what proportion of the patients are good responders and what proportion are lesser responders, I can only find median values and reductions, which are again, between 10 and 15% lower than Takhzyro. Additionally, I also would like to warn about their surveys. There's a smell of bias in how they showed the data to patients and doctors alike and willing to try to drug might not be the same as sticking to it for the time being. I think the main optionality here is whether BRCX is able to take away some of the acute market as the company claims in their corporate presentation. In fact, they are mostly banking on cannibalizing the acute market, accounting for over half of their expected market share. But, I'd argue there are mostly two types of cases which do not favor berotralstat, severe and very mild patients. The more severe cases use acute therapies because they do not really respond to prophylaxis (as we know from Takhyzyro, it does not work particularly well in severe cases), So, that's definitely not a target market. If the acute market mostly consists out of patients with so few attacks that they do not require prophylaxis, I don't really get why they would need a drug with the side effects for one attack in maybe a few months. Those patients in the middle I assume are already are on prophylactic treatment. In the end, I'm not a fan of the HAE franchise here, but the rest is obviously very interesting.

I took the time to tune in to management's presentation at Barclays, which I, in turn, felt reinforced our thesis regarding the potential of lead programs and the possible coronavirus kicker with galidesivir. Here are a few nuggets that stood out to me:

Management states that 2020 is set to be a transformational year for them, first with lead drug berotralstat with regard to multiple approval decisions (first Japan, then the US, then EU). Most of discussion is focused on this drug, which management states "works and works really well" (meaningful reductions in attack rates on this once-daily oral therapy). Patients who switch over to active drug from placebo go from two attacks per month to half an attack, again an impressive reduction. Extensive market research (in 100 HAE patients and 175 HAE treating physicians who have on average six to seven patients and makes up 10% of overall HAE population) shows that 60% of patients are very willing to try the drug (goes up to 71% if their physician recommends it). There have been seven new therapies for patients in the last 10 years (including prophylactic therapies), so patients are satisfied on current therapies, but even 50% of those who are very satisfied are willing to try the drug (oral appealing versus injectable). Slide 10 from the presentation shows that no drug is perfect, as patients on three currently-approved drugs still have some attacks (even those on Takhzyro have half an attack per month). Thus, this becomes more of a lifestyle question than anything else. 80% of HAE patients are expected to be on some sort of prophylactic treatment, and research suggested that 41% of patients would be put on berotralstat in the future (after physicians saw the drug's profile). Regarding pricing strategy in the US, management states they should get reimbursed at price of current therapies ($500k to $600k, could get more access with discount but decision will be made closer to launch date). There are next to no therapies in Japan (significant optimism there, mid teen to 40% royalties with their partner) and in EU pricing is lower.

Factor D inhibitor is called "more exciting," as POC data in PNH is expected in Q2. POC data would open the door to treating several other complement mediated diseases driven by the alternative pathway, so while PNH is a tiny indication BCX9930 is called a "pipeline within a molecule."

On slide 14, regarding financial guidance they note that the company has enough cash to get through the year (funding of launch preparation, POC data for 9930, etc.).

Slide 15 notes that galidesivir is the subject of a relationship with NIAID and BARDA, and data in a Nature article shows that it works in a variety of RNA-replicating viruses. Clinical data from a phase 1 study was published last year. An open phase 2 trial is ongoing in Brazil for yellow fever. The company is exploring with government partners in vitro testing on COVID19 virus and potentially advancing into clinical studies to test in patients with the virus (also looking to increase drug supply). Management states that the current outbreak provides great evidence that the government needs to stockpile broad spectrum antivirals. As for comparisons of the drug profile to Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir in the analyst Q&A, management states they have similar mechanisms of action. They also state that this not like the commercial market (competing for share), this is stockpiling and trying to help with a global emergency where there aren't many treatment options. The government wants multiple weapons in their arsenal. Peramivir is used as an example where they got emergency use authorization for the outbreak in the fall of 2009 (clinical data that shows any benefit could lead to being more broadly used). They currently have a $82 million contract with the government of which half has been consumed, but this one would have to be modified or there'd need to be a new contract with additional $$ to fund. Again, I appreciate management's "non-hype" stance where they state they are simply following the government's lead.

As for institutional investors of note, Baker Brothers has been adding to their position. Some big name funds such as RA Capital and Great Point Partners have sold out of their considerable stakes. There was a decent cluster of insider purchases in the November secondary offering last year.

Management team needs new additions, as they are still searching for a qualified candidate for CFO. Lineup looks decent, with key executives hailing from the likes of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

As for other due diligence nuggets, Evaluate Pharma's article on prior pandemics and antiviral demand is a must-read to my eyes (chart of prior antiviral sales gives us an idea of potential demand for either Gilead's remdesivir or BioCryst's galidesivir should trials pan out). Another possibility is that galidesivir is used in combination with other therapies, as one would think there is room for multiple players in this space.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, considering the price tag Alexion paid up for Achillion and its Factor D inhibitor portfolio, not to mention potential opportunity for BioCryst's lead HAE oral program and decent cash position, it would seem that investors who buy shares today are getting a good deal. Importantly, any positive news for their antiviral galidesivir should be viewed as a kicker (providing us significant optionality as prospects are not included in current valuation). I remind readers that the majority of CV (coronavirus) plays out there are very speculative with management teams looking simply to profit off of hype and fear. However, this is one of the few that I can go for simply because it meets my criteria for derisking and downside cushion via lead assets. Additionally, prior contracts with the US government (including recent exercise of option to purchase an additional 10,000 doses of RAPIVAB) add further credibility to the small company.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, BCRX is a Buy and I suggest accumulating shares in anticipation of near-term catalysts (PNH data, potential developments with galidesivir, regulatory approval decisions in HAE 2H 2020). Gilead's remdesivir should have initial phase 3 results in coronavirus this month or April, so this one could benefit as a sympathy play as well on the data pop (or conversely do poorly should data disappoint).

There are quite a few risks involved, such as dilution within the next couple quarters considering current cash position and burn rate. Negative regulatory decision for HAE program, disappointing data for PNH Factor D program (especially if rash event turns out to be a bigger issue) and the possibility that the government does not move forward with galidesivir (or negative data is reported this month with Gilead's remdesivir) also are points of concern. We are currently experiencing a market characterized by fear (selling pressure everywhere) and periods of greed (when Wall Street/momentum traders pile into everything coronavirus related). When the point of maximum fear is reached, the bubble will pop.

Other Links of Interest:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: BCX9930 Results In PNH Patients An Important Near-Term Catalyst (very comprehensive and balanced piece from ONeil Trader)

A closer look at the Ebola drug that's become the top hope for a coronavirus treatment

Therapeutic options for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

BioCryst Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Galidesivir

Efficacy of Galidesivir Against Ebola Virus Disease in Rhesus Monkeys

BioCryst Broad-Spectrum Antiviral BCX4430 Highly Effective against Yellow Fever in a Preclinical Disease Model

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below. Lastly, be aware that all of my articles appear first to members of the ROTY community.

Take a 2-Week Free Trial and Join 650+ biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Community! Participate in a Live Chat where members generously share due diligence, conviction picks and genuinely wish to see each other improve & succeed.

Receive regular updates on our market-beating model account and access to ideas not published elsewhere.

Try out other features intended to help you succeed, such as Idea Lab, Cheat Sheet, Catalyst Tracker, JF's Scorecard, and much more. Check out recent reviews of the service here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.