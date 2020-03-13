Atos: Gaining Speed For 2021

Once the market comes down we expect to see multiples reverting to its pre-COVID levels, hinting to an attractive upside to the current valuation levels.

Shares of Atos shed about 19% following the recent market sell-off as investors fear the COVID-19 outbreak will limit economic activity and reduce IT spending.

Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF), the French-based provider of digital transformation solutions with particular focus on Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, has accomplished some important milestones in 2019, which included the successful integration of one of its biggest acquisitions and implementation of efficiency programs. These should serve further sales growth while simultaneously boosting its profitability in the medium-term. In addition, Atos sold the majority stake in the Worldline (OTC:WWLNF) for €1.5bn, making it the pure-play digital transformation player. With the proceeds, Atos aims at further reducing its financial leverage, providing significant firepower to enhance its innovative product portfolio with value-accretive M&A.

2020 should be a transition year with only mild growth profile as demonstrated by its newly published (organic) growth guidance of 2% and marginal profitability improvement of c. 30bps. However, starting 2021 we expect top and bottom-line growth dynamics to accelerate, as Atos shifts towards high growth products and reaping full benefits of cost and sales synergies of Syntel acquisition. We view, recent market sell-off amid COVID-19 outbreak as a buying opportunity for long-term investors with peer valuation suggesting at least 30% upside.

Chart 1 Atos share clearly beats French stock index

Source: BloombergMarkets

Atos is a provider of digital transformation solutions serving clients in more than 73 countries with a particular focus on Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing. Despite being the global player, the company generates more than 90% of its revenues in North America (c. 25%) and Europe (c. 75%).

The company operates 3 business segments, which however will change, given newly introduced transformation program SPRING (discussed later):

Infrastructure and Data Management is an IT Solutions and (managed) Services arm of Atos that makes more than 50% of sales with the lowest margin profile of c. 9.7% (below group's margin of 10.3%) given commodity-like and labor-heavy product portfolio. This is also demonstrated by uninspiring growth dynamics of -0.9% CAGR in 2017-19. Overall, Atos provides hybrid IT infrastructure solutions working with hyper-scalers such as Azure, AWS, Google complemented by its own cloud products, such as Digital Workplace as well as managed services and other business operation outsourcing services (legacy business).

Business & Platform Solutions is the second-largest segment with more than 30% of total sales and delivering above-average margin of 11.7%. In order to accelerate topline growth, which was rather mild at 3% in the past 3 years, the company acquired Syntel - US provider of digital and automation (please refer to "Excursion: Syntel acquisition boosts overseas expansion"). With the acquisition, Atos aims to not only boost the growth dynamics benefiting from cross-selling but also improve margins, given attractive cost synergies.

Big Data & Cybersecurity is the headline division in terms of growth (sales: 12% CAGR) and margin of 14.3%, however accounting for less than 10% of the total sales. In this segment, Atos offers Cybersecurity and other mission-critical solutions developed in-house which should be the key growth driver going forward. In fact, we expect to see sales growth at 10% CAGR and in line with the market.

Chart 2 Product portfolio

Source: Atos' annual report 2019

Given its broad product portfolio, Atos serves a multitude of industries, with the largest being industrial, retail and transportation clients as well as public and health, accounting roughly 30% each, followed by financial services and infrastructure with 18% and telcos, media, and utilities with 16%. Following the introduction of the transformation program SPRING, the company will provide a deeper industrial breakdown to split the fastest growing industries.

With the goal to optimize its operating performance, Atos introduced two efficiency programs:

RACE - an efficiency program launched to boost integration of digital and automation into all corporate levers and optimize off/onshore headcount mix. The benefits have been already visible in 2019, with 1) optimized billing process generated €28m in sales; 2) real estate including Syntel consolidation brought €26m in sales; 3) redeployment of 350 people; 4) automation initiatives delivered €20m in the additional margin. For 2020, Atos will focus on 1) driving cross-selling via tighter sales discipline; 2) optimizing General and Administrative ("G&A") costs; 3) consolidating supplier management to generate additional sales

SPRING - In 2020 Atos launched a transformation program, called "SPRING", aiming at reshaping its portfolio of offerings, reinforcing its go-to-market approach by setting-up an industry-led organization with the goal to generate more cross- and upselling opportunities and boost its digital factory mindset (i.e. platform approach).

Atos is a very active player in the M&A market with a sizable track record. In fact, in the last 5 years, it spent roughly €5b or 10% of combined sales on M&A. Going forward, the company will continue investing with a particular focus on Big Data and Cybersecurity areas doing bolt-on acquisitions. In the past, the company was using a mix of cash (on hand) and debt to finance the acquisitions, which we believe is the sustainable strategy going forward, given that currently, financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) stands at 2.3x - way below last year's level of 4.0x.

According to the company, 2020 should be a transitional year as demonstrated by meek outlook with only 2% organic growth and 10.5% to 10.7% operating margin - an improvement of roughly 30bps. Coupled with the overall market sell-off and soft operating performance, 2020 should provide a good entry point for growth and profitability acceleration in 2021, as highlighted in its Advance 2021 (announced January 2019) strategic program: 1) revenue organic growth between 2% to 3% CAGR over 2019-21; 2) operating margin between 11% and 11.5% and 3) free cash flow between €0.8b to €0.9b.

It doesn't seem like a lot, however, we point out, that the bulk of sales is generated with commodity-like products which represent more than 50% of total revenues. However, given its weak growth profile coupled with strong growth dynamics in other segments, its contribution will shift towards 45% by 2023, we reckon.

Overall, we like the company and view it as a worthy buy candidate backed by:

Accelerating growth dynamics seems inevitable - In the biggest segment (Infrastructure and Data Management) we expect to see the continued transition towards a hybrid cloud environment. In fact, 68% of TOP100 customers have completed the transition with the bulk expected to occur by the end of 2021. Afterward, the second wave of digitization is expected to occur with more attractive products and growth profiles, such as smart data management, IoT, automation, digital workplace, and edge computing among others. At this point, we would expect to see accelerating growth dynamics in this segment. In addition, the continuing push towards cybersecurity products should keep double-digit growth levels for the next 3 years. Sales synergies from Syntel acquisition paired with increasing cross-selling within the entire group driven by updated go-to-market strategy (i.e. focusing on dedicated industrial verticals) should drive topline growth in the medium-term. To top it off, Atos generates around 60% of sales with multi-year contracts providing a cushion against economic slowdown.

- In the biggest segment (Infrastructure and Data Management) we expect to see the continued transition towards a hybrid cloud environment. In fact, 68% of TOP100 customers have completed the transition with the bulk expected to occur by the end of 2021. Afterward, the second wave of digitization is expected to occur with more attractive products and growth profiles, such as smart data management, IoT, automation, digital workplace, and edge computing among others. At this point, we would expect to see accelerating growth dynamics in this segment. In addition, the continuing push towards cybersecurity products should keep double-digit growth levels for the next 3 years. Sales synergies from Syntel acquisition paired with increasing cross-selling within the entire group driven by updated go-to-market strategy (i.e. focusing on dedicated industrial verticals) should drive topline growth in the medium-term. To top it off, Atos generates around 60% of sales with multi-year contracts providing a cushion against economic slowdown. Modest margin expansion amid M&A integration and favorable product mix - Backed by shifting product mix towards margin attractive segments coupled with cost synergies from Syntel integration and cost efficiency programs (highlighted above), the margin should see a moderate improvement in the coming years. For instance, Atos expects to reach 13% operating margin vs. 11.7% in 2019 in the Business and Platform Solutions segment benefiting from cost synergies with Syntel and increasing the rate of offshore employees (driving labor cost down) to 60% from 48% by 2021.

- Backed by shifting product mix towards margin attractive segments coupled with cost synergies from Syntel integration and cost efficiency programs (highlighted above), the margin should see a moderate improvement in the coming years. For instance, Atos expects to reach 13% operating margin vs. 11.7% in 2019 in the Business and Platform Solutions segment benefiting from cost synergies with Syntel and increasing the rate of offshore employees (driving labor cost down) to 60% from 48% by 2021. Strong cash flow generation - Over the past 5 years, Atos has been able to grow its free cash flow at a double-digit growth rate of 16.3% CAGR and surpassing much softer revenue growth of 5.1% CAGR and on par with profitability development (including M&A and divestments). We expect this pattern will persist going forward with cash flow growth outstripping that of the topline and in line with profitability levels. This is also demonstrated by a stable cash conversion ratio (FCF to NOPAT), which should stay at its average level of 60%. We have also looked at FCF yield levels, which we see improving towards 10.3% from 8% by 2021, backed by solid growth levels of free cash flow.

- Over the past 5 years, Atos has been able to grow its free cash flow at a double-digit growth rate of 16.3% CAGR and surpassing much softer revenue growth of 5.1% CAGR and on par with profitability development (including M&A and divestments). We expect this pattern will persist going forward with cash flow growth outstripping that of the topline and in line with profitability levels. This is also demonstrated by a stable cash conversion ratio (FCF to NOPAT), which should stay at its average level of 60%. We have also looked at FCF yield levels, which we see improving towards 10.3% from 8% by 2021, backed by solid growth levels of free cash flow. Strong balance sheet enabling value-added M&A activities - Atos has healthy levels of financial leverage, with net debt/EBITDA standing at 2.3x and moving towards 1.3x by 2021. We assume the sale proceeds (discussed later) from Worldline divestment will be entirely used to repay its financial debt, resulting in lower interest expense and driving down financial leverage. In our estimates, we assume no M&A, however, it remains an integral part of the growth strategy going forward. Backed by strong cash flow generation and low debt levels, we reckon Atos has enough firepower of around €4.7b (net debt/EBITDA of 4x) to pursue value accretive M&A.

Excursion: Syntel acquisition boosts overseas expansion

In July 2018, Atos announced the acquisition of Syntel - Nasdaq listed US-based provider of integrated information technology for a total amount of $3.4b representing a 14% premium over the last 30 days price (VWAP). Based on Syntel's sales of c. $1b and roughly $240m margin, this translates into 3.4x sales multiple (EV/Sales) and 14.2x EBIT (EV/EBIT) which is a bargain, in our view.

Syntel brings $1b in revenues (c. 10% of combined sales) with a highly attractive margin of 24% - well above group's levels of roughly 9% pre-acquisition, backed by its largely off-shore employees' structure. With this acquisition, Atos will increase its exposure to the US market to roughly 25% from just 18% pre-acquisition and complement its business and platform solution's portfolio with cloud, mobile, analytics, IoT and automation, among others. Following integration, Atos expects $120m in annual cost synergies by 2021 mainly from G&A optimization, of which €35m run rate was achieved in 2019. In addition, boosted by cross-selling opportunities in Europe and North America, Atos expects $250m in sales synergies by 2021 with half of them by 2020 and 23% operating margin. In H2'19, Atos closed 28 deals and total qualified opportunities at the year-end reached $0.6bn (pipeline). For 2020, Atos' goal is to further leverage Syntel's portfolio into Atos' clients in Europe and North America as well as benefiting from new global capabilities to capture large end-to-end transformation projects - boosting sales growth in 2021 and beyond.

Excursion: Worldline sale boosts group's focus on digital solutions

In 2014 Atos announced a split of its electronic payment division Worldline via an IPO, valuing the company at $3b. Following an in-kind distribution offering of 23.5% shares of Worldline to Atos shareholders, the company sold the majority residual stake of 13.1% for €1.5b in a private placement transaction in February 2020. The residual 3.8% shares serve as the underlying for an (exchangeable) zero-coupon bond which matures in 2024 with €500m nominal amount. Atos intends to use the realized sales proceeds of an estimated €930m (after French corporate tax of 38%) to repay debt and general corporate usage. The company emphasized, that despite Worldline's carve-out, they will continue their industrial and commercial partnership, joint go-to-market strategy and joint synergies in procurement.

It's interesting to note that since IPO, Worldline shares rose to €59.1 from €16.4 (IPO price) translating into c. 33% p.a. compared to the flat performance of Atos' stock during the same period.

2019 was the milestone year - 2020 reboot - 2021 growth acceleration

Let's now dive into the details of Atos' full-year earnings in more depth. We point out, 2019 was a one-off year for Atos given deconsolidation of Worldline, impacting the overall financial performance as well as the integration of Syntel, which the company acquired in H2'18. Take a look at the company's earnings summary below:

Revenues declined by 8.8% y/y to €11.6 billion largely explained by the deconsolidation of the Worldline. However, on a like-for-like basis revenue improved only slightly by 1.4% and surpassing meager growth of 0.4% last year. Organic growth was mainly driven by cloud migration and big data and cybersecurity products, which saw its growth skyrocket to 18.1% (organic) after the already strong growth of 12.8% last year. Also, in terms of operating metrics, order entry reached €12.2b up 3.9% on a like-for-like basis with improving book to bill ratio ("BtB") to 106% from 111% last year and total backlog (mainly long term managed service contracts) growing to €22bn or 4.8% on a like-for-like basis. In addition, the total qualified pipeline improved to €7.4b translating into 8.9% growth which in turn hints to growth acceleration in the near future. This can also be seen in the group's 2021 guidance of 2% to 3%, following the 2020 transition year with only 2% topline growth. The growth dynamics appear rather unappealing, however, in the mid-term, we see acceleration backed by improving product mix in the largest Infrastructure and Data Management segment as well as the share of double-digit growth products is rising and Syntel synergies kicking full force.

In terms of operating margin, Atos recorded a moderate improvement to 10.3%, up 50bps, driven by efficiency programs in place (i.e. RACE), as well as first cost synergies with Syntel providing 10bps margin boost on the segment level. It doesn't seem like a lot, however, we see a much more pronounced margin boost of 120bps to 11.5% by 2021 which also corresponds to the upper-end of its mid-term margin guidance of between 11% to 11.5%, followed by only moderate improvement of 20bps to 40bps in 2020. We highlight EPS should improve significantly by 55% as around €150m were one-off expenses in 2019, which should not continue in 2020 and beyond.

In spite of the only marginal improvement in growth metrics, free cash flow saw a substantial uplift of around 50% to €640m corresponding to an 8% free cash flow yield and 65% cash conversion. This is explained by a combination of favorable factors such as lower CAPEX and working capital requirements, as well as lower one-off/restructuring costs associated with efficiency programs. In 2020, Atos expects to lift its free cash flow to €700m, representing a 10.4% yield followed by further growth towards €800m to €900m by 2021 with a 12.7% yield at the mid-point backed by growth and profitability acceleration. We adopt a slightly conservative view with free cash flow at €647m in 2020 and €712m in 2021, with improving yields of 10% and 11%, respectively.

We highlight Atos is hosting its annual Analyst Day on April 22 as part of the Q1 results, where we believe new mid-term guidance will be presented.

Table 1 Key KPI overview

Source: Image created by the author with data from Atos SE

Fundamental valuation suggests significant upside potential

Let's now take a look at Atos' valuation multiples. Backed by the recent stock pullback amid COVID-19 fears and its impact on the global economic environment, 2020 multiples contracted to 6.7x and 12.2x from 8.5x and 19.3x for EV/EBITDA and PE, respectively. We believe, this exaggerated reaction is overdone, in particular taking into consideration that 60% of revenue is locked in long-term contracts hinting to solid resistance in case economic slowdown hits harder. We have also looked at the valuation multiples of some of its software peers and despite multiples contraction, they all imply a significant upside potential of at least 30% to the current valuation levels.

We have also dived into a fundamental valuation using DCF (perpetual growth of 1%, WACC 9%, operating margin 14.5%) which suggests Atos is extremely undervalued. Our DCF model implies an attractive upside potential of at least 30% to €78 vs. current €59.72 under conservative assumptions (i.e. below the group's guidance).

It appears the market is assigning significant discount to the fundamental value presumably due to low growth and meek margin profile. However, we believe, as soon as Atos will show some slight growth acceleration backed by its past initiatives and expanding margin profile, the market will recognize the true potential of the company.

Table 2 Multiples overview

Source: Image created by the author with data from Atos SE, marketscreener.com as of March 10, 2020

Conclusion

Overall Atos is a solid software name with improving operating metrics as product shift and integration efforts start to bear fruits. Looking past COVID-19 market disruption, 2020 should provide a couple of good entry points for long-term investors, who want to reap significant upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.