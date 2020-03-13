Another Crude Oil Rally May Be Imminent

Fear dominated at the bottom of the oil crash

I managed to call the bottom in oil prices at the end of the 2014-2016 oil price crash. As the market-tested levels near the $30.00 level, investment banks were releasing panic projections of $10.00 per barrel oil.

The same has happened again with a major investment bank touting $20.00 per barrel prices with the article stating that:

The prognosis for the oil market is even more dire than in November 2014, when such a price war last started, as it comes to a head with the significant collapse in oil demand due to the coronavirus.

The collapse in oil prices has intensified after OPEC's key players failed to reach a consensus on production cuts. This has led to a price war with Saudi Arabia slashing the cost of oil for buyers' reports are stating that the kingdom may increase production in an apparent retaliation to Russia's refusal to cut its output and oil prices collapsed on the day to trade at $30.00.

The price war in oil is aligning with the Covid-19 virus global trade issues, with a recent escalation seeing Italy quarantine a quarter of its population as the virus spreads further throughout the country. These country-wide lockdowns are hitting global trade hard and fear has swept through the markets with stocks seeing a 7% drop today.

Virus trade impact should be transitory

Although global trade and oil demand have been hit by the coronavirus, the effects are likely to be transitory. The world is now heading further towards the warmer summer months and it is hoped that this will add another headwind to the spread of the virus.

The normal flu season subsides in April and May, and this will likely be the case with the coronavirus.

Source: CDC

This slump in global trade should be transitory and investors should be looking at trade-related stocks that have suffered through the virus panic.

Supply and demand dynamics could flip

One dynamic that longer-term investors should also consider is the damage that these low prices and the slump in trade could cause. We have seen problems again in countries such as Argentina, and if these South American oil producers see a slump in trade and their economies, it could hurt infrastructure spending in the oil industry and that could eventually see their production falling. This was the dynamic that we saw in Venezuela, where oil production collapsed 60% since 2014.

Source: Trading Economics

The loss of Venezuela's production would have been a real issue for the oil market, but the arrival of shale production from the U.S. helped to offset the production loss. Brazil would be the obvious problem due to their production levels and the country's growth slumped in the last oil price collapse, so we are likely to see the country dipping back towards a possible recession because of the current price drop. At some point over the next few years, we are likely to see the supply and demand dynamic flip and there could be big winners in the energy sector. The current price war could also thin the production playing field if some companies get into financial problems.

Source: Trading Economics

Is a rally in oil prices imminent?

The January 2016 low in oil occurred around the $26.00 level and it would be no surprise to see markets looking to test that figure for a base. I'm hesitant to call for a rally but am seeing a potential buying opportunity for energy investors over the long term due to the supply and demand dynamic.

The previous rally took until April to see prices near the $50.00 level again, and it's likely that a recovery would be slow once again. One problem for oil was a heavily-long positioning by both retail and institutional investors but today's market action will have caused a big liquidation in long positions and the market may repair some of the damage once the fear recedes.

Source: IG Markets

In the short term, we will likely see oil carve out a bottom and this may happen near the previous low around $26.00. Once that base is in, we can expect some form of a rally to occur, and an improvement of flu cases in April could be a catalyst for sentiment to improve once more.

I will be bringing my ideas exclusively to Seeking Alpha readers through my own Marketplace service. Global Markets Playbook will be running from early-April and a guide to the service is here, alongside a sample edition here, for the current week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.