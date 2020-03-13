VC Deals: Alphabet Invests In EDiscovery, Finance App

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) joined the $78.5M Series B for Silverback Therapeutics, which is working on an antibody-drug conjugate that targets a cancer’s immune response. The funding will help Silverback’s lead drug candidate reach the clinic: SBT6050 for HER2-positive cancers. There is currently no standard of care for patients who relapse after receiving existing treatments like Kadcyla.

Alphabet’s (GOOG,GOOGL) growth equity fund CapitalG co-led the $62M Series C for Everlaw, a startup bringing data management, visualization, and machine learning to the eDiscovery process. Menlo Ventures also led the round, which brought total funding up to $96M. The Everlaw software helps teams of legal professionals collaborate on the involved evidence discovery process. The startup has 300 customers processing 3,000 cases. The customers include every state AG and major law firms.

Zillow (Z,ZG) competitor Zumper raised $60M in a Series D led by e.ventures, bringing total funds raised to $150M. The apartment rentals platform offers listings and landlord-oriented tools like rent payment tracking. The company will use the new funds to continue expanding in its prime market (the US), build out its platform and the data science behind it, and to develop more user tools.

CapitalG led the $50M round in Albert, a financial advice app. In the past year, Albert has added the investment advice feature Portfolio by Genius and Albert Instant to help users avoid overdrafts. The startup says more than 3M people have used the app since it launched in 2016.

Dell Capital (NYSE:DELL) led and IBM (NYSE:IBM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) participated in the $25M round for reactive architecture platform developer Lightbend. The startup created the cloud-native Akka platform, which helps build reactive, distributed apps in Java and Scala. Other products include the OSS application frameworks Play and Lagom, streaming data pipelines framework Cloudflow, and Scala.