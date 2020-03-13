Cloudflare - A Basket Of High Velocity Star Solutions

Cloudflare share should be on the shopping list of any investor seeking to take advantage of the irrationality and the panic engendered by fears of the impact of this virus.

I find it more than a bit of a challenge to offer valuation metrics that are likely to prove accurate in the fluid situation created by the economic impact of the Covid-19 virus.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Why bother with Cloudflare when there are plenty of fireworks in the overall market?

I decided to write about Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) at the request of several subscribers to my Ticker Target investment service. At the time that I decided to write this article, the Covid-19 virus and the oil-price war were not front and center in the minds of investors. So, the context has changed dramatically but the story hasn't. The Cloudflare story is one of rapid growth, initially coming from millions of smaller users trying to improve the performance of their web sites and to achieve an advanced level of cyber-security protection. The Cloudflare story is based on a freemium model; paying customers were last reported to be 82,000 which was up 8% sequentially last quarter. Last quarter's revenue growth was about 50% year on year and about 13.5% sequentially. The Q4 results actually showed a bit of re-acceleration at scale, always a hard trick to pull off.

Looking ahead, most likely the growth of revenues for this company will have to come from its larger users; that is where the dollars are in this market. Like most companies of its kind, the company is in the midst of a noticeable pivot to the enterprise. Most recently the company reported that it had 550 larger customer (defined as those with an ARR of greater than $100k) up 80% from a year ago, and up 16% sequentially. It will be important to see if the company can further break into the Fortune 2000 with major deployments.

It is the style today, and probably for some time to come into the future, to try to write about investments in the context of the Covid-19 virus. Indeed, an analyst at Wells, Fargo, as detailed below, raised his price target on Cloudflare shares because the company has a "Work Remotely" solution which was recently introduced. Evaluating Cloudflare shares because of a single specific solution, amongst a great many SKU's would be tendentious. Tying that logic to a one-time event, that is likely to be in the rear-view mirror in a quarter or two, is even more of a stretch.

I continue to see analysts struggle with re-rating names in the software space based on the virus impact. There are some things in life that are unknowable. Trying to figure out what the impact of the virus might be on a specific company and over a specific time scale is one of these unknowable items. I have, in the course of this article, attempted to suggest a level of revenues for Cloudflare and with that derive an EV/S ratio. Honestly, readers, I have no real way of determining what the impact of the virus -- and the oil price war as well -- might be on Cloudflare revenues. No one does, because there are no real analogs to use in determining some kind of quantification.

Completing this article during the period of earnings releases on March 12th I have been struck by the reaction of investors to forward guidance. It is somewhat irrational to sell Slack (NYSE:WORK) shares down by 25% based on concerns about the company's forward business due to the virus, and then sell the shares down another 20% because the company chose to be prudent and issue in-line guidance.

Why do I mention this phenomenon in an article about Cloudflare? Simple. The odds are that Cloudflare will report a decent quarter, and provide in-line guidance and the shares could still go down. Do not buy these shares to play the quarter, or because this company has a work-at-home solution. Do not expect even strong earnings to provide fuel for the shares to rise. This is a time of basic risk-off irrationality. Cloudflare is considered a risk-on name. Do not try to mis-classify a Cloudflare investment as anything other than what it is-a high-growth name playing in a set of high-growth sandboxes.

To an extent, as I will explain below, Cloudflare is a company that is quite difficult to classify. That makes trying to present some kind of virus impact on this company's business all the more of a guess. But there is help to come here. It is my belief that the impact of the virus, while unknowable, is also not of significance in trying to evaluate the shares. The virus will go-sooner rather than later I hope, as my town contains a containment zone, although mercifully not near where I happen to live. Even the price war between the Saudis and the Russians will get resolved, although apparently that will take longer. Despite all that has been written on the subject-and much has-the right way to value equities is some variant of a discounted cash flow analysis. And here is the thing: the future cash flows for Cloudflare looking over any kind of extended period which is the only way a DCF analysis can prove its value, aren't likely to change significantly, and indeed, the value might rise to reflect a lower discount rate. That is what the inevitable resort to quantitative easing-bond buying, or currency printing if you prefer-will mean.

In the shorter term, self-evidently, equities are going to trade based on the fears of the impact of the virus on economic growth. But whatever investors have thought about Cloudflare before the impact of the virus, the valuation matrix that had been used will return more or less unchanged when the panic abates. Cloudflare is a highly valued, high growth name that will almost certainly see some impact from the virus. And when the virus leaves, it will most likely leave this company well positioned for multi-years of growth at a high level. I have every reason to believe that Cloudflare will see about the same impact from Covid-19 as most other software names, and its recovery from that impact will take the same trajectory.

I think that the approach that this company has taken in terms of selling a broad-ranging platform to improve the internet experience of most of its customers is one that will continue to resonate. Of course, so do many other analysts with 11 buy ratings out of 14 analysts reporting their recommendations to First Call.

Cloudflare shares are probably not the optimal investment for a strategy of playing a "virus abatement" rebound. The shares recently rose by 34% following the very strong quarter the company reported in mid-February, and have "only" fallen 18% in the recent panic. On that basis, if on no other, the shares may not see some kind of violent upside, because they aren't correcting from a violent downside. Sometimes, readers and subscribers ask me about my single "best" recommendation. I am loathed to provide that kind of recommendation given the many factors that make it basically impossible to find a "best" recommendation. But I wouldn't put Cloudflare in that category at this price.

I think Cloudflare is another high-growth name that is worth owning amongst a portfolio of high growth names. I think it has some unique advantages that customers seem to find quite attractive. In some ways, it reminds me of DataDog (DDOG) in the fact that it has many elements of internet optimization and security on a single platform in the same way that DDOG provides its users with "3 pillars of observability." If NET's valuation weakens, this is an investment I would consider.

Cloudflare is a company that can be a bit hard to define in terms of the specific niche that it fills for most of its users. The Cloudflare S-1 description calls the company's product a unified control plane that offers users capabilities spanning security, performance, and reliability. It offers an edge computing platform, but it doesn't really compete with edge specialist Fastly (FSLY) because it doesn't offer a CDN service. It has a broad range of customers both large and small. It has several security solutions including Cloudflare Teams that was introduced earlier this year.

Cloudflare Teams includes Access and Gateway. Perhaps oversimplifying, Teams is a service that can be used as a modern replacement for Virtual Private Networks. Access provides Team members with…well access to resources-data primarily. And Gateways is the equivalent of a next generation firewall.

The other day, as mentioned earlier, an analyst at Wells, Fargo actually increased his price target on Cloudflare shares by more than 20% because of his belief that with the advent of the Covid-19 virus, there will be a great upsurge of some permanence in work-from-home paradigms. Work from-home and work through teams are both clearly long-term secular trends. We have long maintained an investment in Atlassian (TEAM) just because of that trend and more recently established a position in Slack as a further commitment to those trends.

That said, Cloudflare's set of solutions go far beyond facilitating a secure, remote work paradigm. If this writer, and the funds he manages, ultimately wind up buying Cloudflare shares, it will be for reasons far beyond Teams. We think the investment case to be made is a product of the totality of the platform and not of one given solution. And we do not think that attempting to create investments correlated to the spread of the virus is a particularly useful formulation. The virus will wane, if not in the next few weeks, then in the next few months, and companies will have to be able to maintain performance in all different kinds of environments in which there is no particular public health dimension to working from home. We do expect Teams to have some impact as one of many successful products that is offered by Cloudflare.

In addition to the Teams software, which will be distributed without cost as an introductory offer, Cloudflare has solutions that enhance web performance through load balancing and other technologies. I will just mention some of the more significant offerings rather than attempting to discuss them in any detail.

Cloudflare has a raft of different security solutions that include DDoS, something called a non-spoofable caller ID, Rate Limiting, what is called an Argo Tunnel between its nearest data center and an application's origin server and bot management. It competes in markets that include intelligent routing, caching and load balancing. So, it has a great many competitors and it is hard to suggest that it does one specific thing that everyone wants and in which this company has unique technology. That may not be such a bad thing, but it does make it hard to characterize this company and its specific value propositions. It is yet another way to invest in what this company describes as "a better web."

Yes, Cloudflare will do less business this quarter and next quarter as well, and perhaps the quarter beyond as the impact of the Covid-19 virus and the current price war between the Saudis and Russians plays out. $20 or $30 oil probably means that oil companies don't buy IT, other than security, until they have better cash flow. Having lived for some years in both Tulsa and Houston, I am very aware of how those cities and the businesses in them rely on oil prices to sustain their economic activity. And financial institutions that have made loans to finance oil production are going to have further difficulties. All of that is true, and all of that is finite, and that doesn't do anything to building an investment case regarding Cloudflare.

As I write this, Cloudflare shares, which went public in September 2019 at $15 and made a first day high of $19.53 have closed on Thursday evening at around $19. Share prices of high-growth names have been so volatile that I think it is best if I just choose a current price and attempt to relate that to valuation metrics.

The company provided guidance for 2020 of revenues of about $391 million, or growth of 36%-37%. Will the various headwinds including those induced by the virus and other headwinds induced by the oil-price war make this number lower-and how much lower? It would take someone more arrogant and ignorant that I am to even think they might know how to answer such a question. The conference call was held on February 13, before the impact of the virus was a question perturbing investors and few had even thought the possibility of an oil-price war was on the horizon. So, what might a reasonable set of expectations be for this company.

The first quarter guidance for Cloudflare revenue had been $88 million. That was a sequential increase of less than 5% from Q4 levels and was probably not meant to be considered a realistic forecast when it was initially made. In 2019, Q1 to Q4 growth was 11%, or $6 million, and it would be hard to find some logical reason why that number might diminish. The preceding year, which had an impact from a specific customer in Q3, the 4th quarter to 1st quarter delta was 8% or $3 million. Where will the impact of the virus be centered; certainly in some verticals, perhaps in some geos, but who can say if it will be more impactful in larger accounts than smaller ones.

Again, as of Thursday evening, NET has an enterprise value of about $5.16 billion with projected sales this current year probably closer to $380 million than $390 million due to some estimated impacts of the virus and the oil price war. So, that suggests a projected EV/S ratio of around 13X. That ratio is probably within a few percent of average for a growth cohort in the mid-high 30% range, although at this point, I haven't tried to recast all of my growth expectations for different companies because of the material unknowable's involved in trying to make 50 or more such forecasts in the absence of any real analogs. I think absent the virus sales might have been more in the range of $410-$420 million, but writing alternative analysis is not something in which anyone can prove anything. I will leave it go that entering the panic and the concerns about the virus, NET shares had an average EV/S valuation for the company's growth cohort, and the company was about average as well in terms of its free cash flow which is still a burn, and will likely remain so for at least another year, regardless of the impacts of the virus.

Cloudflare - Before the Virus

As mentioned, the Cloudflare platform includes many different solutions for different problems faced by users in their access to and use of the internet. One of the more important solutions offered by Cloudflare is what it calls its Worker's solution, designed to provide users with edge access and what is called serverless computing. Rather than try to do a deep dive into each Cloudflare solution, I have provided a link here for those wishing additional information. Cloudflare Workers is seen by many users as peerless in its space as the attached string suggests.

Cloudflare recently added a security solution called Magic Transit. Other than its unfortunate name, the solution allows users to send all their network traffic through Cloudflare's network in order to defend against DDoS attacks and optimizing network performance. Magic Transit is somewhat similar to the ZPA offering of Zscaler (ZS).

As mentioned earlier, Cloudflare's replacement for VPN has seen a noticeable bit of adoption with users such as Ericsson, Ziff Davis and 23 and Me. The market for VPN replacement is very large and is likely to continue to show substantial growth due both to issues of performance and issues of security.

In looking at Cloudflare overall, about half of its customer spend is based on security, another quarter of its spend is based on enhancing web performance, and the final quarter of spend is based on insuring the reliability of applications developed on the Cloudflare platform.

The thing that I believe that makes Cloudflare somewhat unique is that it offers solutions for all three of the above problems on a single platform. Users want to at least attempt to manage the number of vendors that they need to deal with and Cloudflare is an opportunity for users to find all that they need for dev ops, security, performance, and reliability from a single supplier. That can make for a very compelling offering.

Basically, the opportunity that Cloudflare is exploiting is not in head to head competition with specific suppliers who may or may fill out a checklist of capabilities better or worse than NET in some highly specific category. But currently, the largest opportunity is to sell to those customers who are contemplating re-architecting their IT solution and replacing legacy hardware.

At this point, the company has a DBE, one of my favorite metrics of 112.1%. The DBE rose 120 bps last quarter (160 bps year on year) and that is a function in whole or in part of the pivot to larger customers who can readily increase their deployment of Cloudflare by both expanding the number of Cloudflare products they use and increasing the scope of their networks that are re-architecting using the Cloudflare platform. The DBE for this company does not include the conversion of free subscriptions to paid products. One of the more significant tells of the success of the pivot to larger users is going to be an increase in the DBE.

The Cloudflare business model

As mentioned, Cloudflare's revenue growth reaccelerated slightly last quarter, and this in turn, helped to improve some of the company's cost ratios. The company had forecast revenues of about $79 million for its Q4 and wound up achieving revenues of $84 million. Much of the extra revenue dropped down to margin with the non-GAAP loss coming in at $18 million compared to the forecast of $21.5 million-the kind of unit economics that analysts like to see. Overall, operating expenses rose 10% sequentially while sequential revenue growth was 13.5%. Non-GAAP gross margins have been consistent at just greater than 78%. The company has a rather high 49% of its revenues coming from outside the US. Just what this might mean in terms of the impact of the Covid-19 virus on growth is not something I can readily guess.

Last quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were just greater than $84 million or 100% of revenue. Within that amount, sales and marketing expense was 52% and total sales and marketing spend rose about 57% year on year and about 9% sequentially. The company has indicated that sales and marketing expense ratios would be the last area in which to expect see positive operating leverage. The expense of building up an enterprise sales force as part of the pivot to larger users is likely to play a substantial role in preventing the sales and marketing expense ratio from improving in the near future.

The company's non-GAAP research and development expense ratio was 26% last quarter. Research and Development expense rose by about a bit less than 50% last year, and by about 10% sequentially. It should be noted that the relatively slow sequential increase in Q4 was somewhat tied to when stock-based comp expense was recognized, but nonetheless, this was a quarter of leverage at scale in this metric. The company has outlined a policy of seeking leverage at scale from research and development before it does so for sales and marketing.

The company incurred a non-GAAP general and administrative expense ratio of about 22% of revenues. General and administrative costs rose by 18.5% year on year and were up by about 16% sequentially. Again, a significant component of the quarter to quarter variation in reported general and administrative expense relates to the recognition of stock-based comp which was very significant in Q3 and fell in Q4. Actual cash general and administrative expenses fell sequentially in the absence of the IPO expense. The company has suggested that it would achieve the earliest leverage in the general and administrative category, and there is no reason to question that kind of a goal.

During the February call/earnings release, the management provided guidance which has now been adopted as the consensus expectation for EPS. We are never going to be able to know how the quarters might have played out. Analysts had accepted management guidance for revenues, and for operating leverage in 2H of this current fiscal year. I simply do not know just how significant the virus impact will be and the cadence of its remediation. No one buying these shares today ought to try to do so based on some kind of specific expectation for a return to revenue growth and a concomitant expectation of seeing operating leverage as soon as 2H, although I would not be surprised if indeed, positive results started to flow by that time.

I expect that to happen, and to happen simultaneously for this company and other enterprise IT vendors. It will not happen, I imagine, until economic growth stabilizes, perhaps in 2H of this fiscal year.

The company had a relatively strong cash flow quarter in Dec. 31st period. Operating cash flow margin was a burn of a bit less than 10%. The company continued to generate deferred revenues, but in the last quarter, the improvement in cash flow burn was primarily a function of greater depreciation, offset by significant capex in the quarter, as the company has built out its network at a very rapid pace.

Forecasting cash flow is never a simple undertaking and in current conditions, it is basically not feasible. The company will almost inevitably have free cash flow margins that are greater than operating margins as its pivot to a major account focus is going to generate a rapid build-up in deferred revenue, and it should be able to achieve network efficiencies at scale, allowing depreciation to overtake capex as a component of operating cash flow.

Conclusion-Or should readers own these shares?

It is now Thursday afternoon, March 12th and markets continue to implode. The fear of the virus has panicked investors. There seems no way at this point, that this country or any advanced country is going to avoid a technical recession. The almost complete cessation of travel and a standstill in many entertainment and hospitality categories, the fear amongst banks about their balance sheets, and the oil price war have permeated the investment firmament to a point where dissenting is not feasible.

Many share prices have imploded to levels that are far below those that might be derived from looking at EV/S and cash flow calculations, primarily because everyone is trying to assess the level of free cash flow, and sales growth rates for most companies. Most of these new estimates are even more of a guess than is typically the case. There are simply no analogs that provide illumination about how best to develop a specific, company forecast.

My advice to readers is simply to throw current revenue, cash flow and earnings forecasts to the side, and focus on the competitive position of different vendors, and some reasonable estimate for long-term growth before the virus impact had turned everything upside down. I would not necessarily recommend NET shares as the leading come back play in the IT space for no other reason but the shares have been proven to be less vulnerable, relative to other vendors, since its latest earnings release.

I do think that over a term longer than the next couple of quarters, the company will outgrow other enterprise infrastructure vendors. It is likely not going to be possible to call a bottom for these shares (and many others come to that) but it is on my shopping list as having both a substantial moat and a formidable set of solutions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.