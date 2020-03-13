SRVR: Beware The Hidden Risks In 'Technology REITs'

The REITs also have higher leverage which may be problematic if credit conditions continue to tighten.

Exposure to technology does not necessarily mean growth, in fact it may just mean greater competition.

Investors have been paying a premium to invest in technology-centric REITs like those in SRVR.

The Pacer Data & Infrastructure ETF (SRVR) invests in REITs that generate the majority of their revenue from data centers, cellular communication networks, and digital media. Its investment strategy is a bit different than that of the typical REIT fund as it attempts to combine the yield of REITs and the allure of technology.

The conception of these "technology REITs" is relatively new and is largely the product of increased demand for outsourced cloud computing by major technology giants like Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN). The communications-side of the fund is older and is made up of broadcast giants like American Tower Corp (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI). One major popular investment theme for these telecommunications REITs is the current efforts to build 5G infrastructure.

The Problem with "Growth"

While "cloud computing" and "5G networks" attract significant investor attention, investors would be smart to focus on the numbers. While these are certainly growth sectors of the economy, that growth is unlikely to result in higher FFO-per-share for these REITs. This is because REITs cannot easily reinvest earnings into CapEx to create organic growth (for tax reasons), they must sell equity and debt and dilute stakeholders along the way.

That said, all of the older top holdings in SRVR have had strong revenue-per-share growth over the past decades, but far less than total revenue growth. This is illustrated below:

Data by YCharts

Again, this is a stronger-than-normal growth rate for REITs, but it is worth pointing out that RPS growth was much faster a decade ago when these companies had lower valuations.

Speaking of which, SRVR's dividend yield has compressed considerably over the past year and a half from about 2% TTM to 1.6% TTM today. This is also far lower than what is found for benchmark REIT ETFs like (VNQ) and (IYR):

Data by YCharts

It should be pointed out that Pacer places SRVR's dividend yield higher at 2.73% which is on a forward basis as opposed to TTM. Quite frankly, that is a low yield given SRVR has higher risks than most other REITs. In other words, investors in SRVR are paying quite a premium for the historical growth rates of its holdings.

A Closer Look at Technology Infrastructure

There are two major components to SRVR's holdings: "technology infrastructure" and "data infrastructure". The subindustry-breakdown between the two is shown below:

As you can see, it is essentially 50% data and 50% technology.

In reality, the "technology infrastructure" and "data infrastructure" are a bit different. The communications-centric "technology infrastructure" is predominately communications networks with partners like AT&T (T) and Verizon (V). These REITs are investing heavily in faster data and are likely to gain from increase mobile data traffic which is expected to double by 2022 (globally). These networks are also expected to transition to 5G over the coming years. This is illustrated in the chart by Ericsson below:

(Ericsson)

While this trend has enabled strong revenue growth for companies like Crown Castle and American Tower, which collectively make up about a third of SRVR's total holdings, price-competition is on the rise.

I believe this is demonstrated well in their respective "revenue to assets" which generally shows us what price the companies are getting on contracts with clients. As you can see, both CCI and AMT have seen considerable declines over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

While this competition has only had a small impact on these firms thus far, I suspect that it will increase as the global economy slows. Importantly, iPhone sales are down 60% in China (a major cellular growth market) due to the Coronavirus outbreak. iPhone production has also taken a significant hit and, while Foxconn says that it expects a total-rebound my month-end, half of its seasonal workers are still not back. Even more, while China says its case-count is falling, it is growing globally and resumption of work may only re-start case-growth in China.

We can assume that the issues facing Apple (AAPL) are similar to those facing all other smart-phone makers. Since China's data is not reliable, we cannot be certain, but I personally believe that Coronavirus-related supply issues will last for most of 2020. This will almost certainly throw a wrench in today's high mobile-data growth expectations. The Telecom REITs are spending a lot on CapEx and they may find themselves growing data-supply at a much faster rate than data-demand (which has been much faster than supply). This will exacerbate competition and likely cause new contracts to be at lower prices.

The market may not fully realize this issue for some time, but the fact is that telecommunications REITs are priced for perfection. Despite the recent sell-off, the fact is that they remain expensive, particularly with risks considered.

As you can see below, both AMT and CCI have "P/FFO"'s well over the national average of 20X.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, even 20X is expensive for a REIT. These two companies have grown their FFO per share in recent years, but growth has slowed and due to the ongoing outbreak, I do not expect significant growth over the next two years on a per-share basis.

Importantly, both are also operating at high and increasing balance-sheet leverage:

Data by YCharts

While they both have decent EBITDA-based solvency, they are very asset-heavy so one bad quarter or semester could spur liquidity issues. American Tower currently has a BBB- S&P credit rating which is just above junk territory. If they slip, rates on junk bonds have risen considerably over the past few weeks which could exacerbate these financing issues.

Overall, I do not believe that their current valuation justifies these immediate risk factors. While I only looked in-depth at two firms, they make up 32% of the ETF and the issues facing them are the same for their smaller peers.

A Closer Look at Data Centers

The other half of SRVR is made up of data-center REITs. Data-center REITs have generated significant investor interest as demand for data has been on the rise from technology giants. This has helped grow revenue, but similar to Telecom-REITs, cash-flows are not necessarily stable. I covered these risks in-depth in January in "The Cloud Computing Boom Doesn't Make CyrusOne Immune To Competition".

In my opinion, the problem facing these REITs is a bit more straight-forward and long-term than those facing telecommunications. The problem is simply one of growing competition and what I see as a major business-model flaw.

Unlike almost all other REITs, data-centers cannot generate a significant geographical moat. It is true that the closer data-centers are to data-users the better, but the fact is that technology companies will gravitate toward the lowest-cost data-center regardless of geography. From an economic-theory standpoint, this should cause margins to decline toward zero over time.

In fact, we can see this quite clearly using the "revenue to assets" metric for the major data-center REITs in SRVR:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the long-term trend is toward lower returns-on-investment for these REITs. Again, demand has been on the rise as have assets so all investors see today is growth. However, evidence and theory suggest that these companies will eventually struggle with profitability due to competition.

Of course, China-based GDS Holdings (GDS) (5% of SRVR) has not seen significant declines in revenue-to-assets. In fact, it has always operated toward the low-end of pricing and, as such, has seen its stock-price surge with global market-share:

Data by YCharts

While data-center REITs may seem like a cheaper way to invest in 'cloud technology', I do not believe they will reap the cloud's promised rewards. Clouds are not geographically bound which removes the all-important "location location location" profit-moat of real estate investing.

As mentioned in the earlier article I wrote, data-center REITs have also seen leverage grow and valuations rise with dividend yields usually around 3%. In my opinion, those yields should be closer to 10% to offset their risks.

The Bottom Line

I completely agree with the market consensus that 5G and the cloud are areas of economic growth. However, I disagree with the consensus view that these REITs will gain from that trend.

The fact is that most are facing growing competitive pressures that are likely to cause them to lower prices on new leases. The COVID pandemic's impact on the global economy is likely to speed these pressures.

On top of that, most in SRVR has considerable debt and higher-than-normal valuations. SRVR offers a lower dividend yield of 1.5-3% which gives it additional downside risk if the growth expectations of its holdings drop.

Overall, I believe SRVR is a clear "sell" with a price target of $10-$15 which should reflect a more-reasonable dividend yield of 7-10%. I understand that this is a high yield, but I believe it better reflects the larger economic risks of its holdings.

