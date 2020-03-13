AIO: New Tech Focused Closed-End Fund

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) is a newer tech-focused fund that launched October 31st, 2019. This may be too new for investors that like a bit more of a track record in a fund. With that being said, we are offered a new peer in the tech CEF space that offers a unique holding mixture of equities and convertible securities. This seems to be what sets this fund apart the most from the others looking at their latest published holdings. The other benefit for prospective investors is the fact that it is also trading at quite an attractive discount of 10.94%. This deep of a discount isn't present in their closest peers.

Speaking of their peers, I believe there are three other funds that specifically have a tech focus. This is while many CEFs end up holding significant portions of tech in their holdings for their growth potential over other sectors. The three funds that do come to mind are; Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). On the surface, it would appear that AIO may be closer leaning to BSTZ. This is for AIO's focus on "artificial intelligence and other new technologies."

The newer technology portion would lead me to believe that we would see AIO focusing a bit more on the smaller tech companies that could be tomorrow's leaders. Though, with that being said, several of their top holdings are everyday names that most people are familiar with. Additionally, AIO is structured as a term dated fund - this is similar to BSTZ. With these similarities, there are still significant differences too. AIO, in particular, puts a focus on holding both equities and convertible securities. BSTZ, on the other hand, puts a focus on equities and its options strategy. On a side note, BSTZ also is a relatively newer fund with an inception date of June 26th, 2019.

So while there are similarities with AIO's peers, I believe there is enough of a differentiating strategy that could warrant making room in one's portfolio if they so choose. Although, it also appears that there will be quite a bit of overlap. With that in mind, keeping allocation percentages within reason may be prudent for investors.

About The Fund

As previously mentioned the fund launched on October 31st, 2019. The fund offered 30,750,000 shares for a total raise of $615 million in total managed assets. They also offered an overallotment that could take the total raised to $707,250,000. They were unable to utilize the full overallotment but did eventually raise a total of $686,362,700.

AIO launched at the typical $20 per share. They did not include any sales load and covered all offering expenses - which is exactly what we should see with a CEF. That's because the NAV per share then is equal to that same $20.

As older CEF investors may know, there was a point where it was common for the NAV to begin immediately lower via sales loads and offering expenses. What this did was make shares trade at an immediate premium. So it is great to see another fund launch without those being included. To be quite honest though, I'm not sure the last time I've even seen a new fund launch with a load or offering expenses. That's a win for shareholders!

The term structure of AIO sets the fund to be terminated "on or about October 29th, 2031. What this means is that shareholders will receive whatever the NAV per share amount is at that time. This may be higher or lower than the original $20 per share at launch. This is important to consider since it is only a term fund and not a target term fund. In the case of a target term fund, they seek to return the original NAV that they launched with - as we have seen in this scenario funds have cut distributions to make sure this target is met in the final stretches.

There are exceptions with AIO's liquidation though. They include that they can extend the termination date without shareholder approval. They may do this "once for up to one year." They may also extend it once for an additional six months if they choose after the one-year extension.

They can also attempt to make the fund trade into perpetuity. If they choose this option they will conduct a tender offer for 100% of the outstanding shares. If they do conduct the tender offer, they state that "the board has established that the fund must have at least $200 million in net assets immediately following the completion of an eligible tender offer to ensure the continued viability of the fund."

Meaning, that even if they choose to proceed to remove the term structure that it could still fail in the event too many shareholders choose to take the tender option.

This is quite standard for most funds that choose the term structure, so not really anything devious in the case of AIO. After all, an investor will have the option to still "terminate" via the tender option if they wish to continue operating the fund.

AIO also doesn't "intend to" use leverage. However, they leave the option open through "issuing preferred shares, borrowing money, issuing debt securities or entering transactions akin to borrowings (such as reverse repurchase agreements and applicable derivatives transactions)." This is quite interesting to me as we see many funds that do utilize leverage or an options strategy or even both in some cases. Although, I wouldn't say this is necessarily a bad thing considering tech stocks nature to be quite volatile.

Performance

So, how has the fund done so far?

I would say pretty mixed so far. To be fair though, they probably had several months while they were deploying the cash that was raised so we will look at returns since inception and on a YTD basis.





Looking at the SPDR Technology Select Sector (XLK) we see that they were unable to even come close to comparable results. Though, the NAV did perform much better than its share price. Since originally covering the fund, shares could have been picked up on the market for $20.41, while the NAV was $21.72 per share. That works out to a discount of 6.03%. Several weeks later and we have entered correction territory. This has moved this fund to $17.17 per share, with a NAV of $19.28. Now the fund is arriving at a steep 10.94% discount and can be interesting at these levels.





Now, if we attempt to take into consideration that the first few months the fund held cash so it really wasn't a fair comparison, we will take a look at just the YTD returns. Again, we see significant underperformance relative to the XLK. This isn't necessarily a terrible thing since the fund does hold convertible securities that are a bit of an equity/bond hybrid.

That's because convertibles will typically offer investors a fixed rate of interest. However, the rate of interest is often lower for the fact that they can still participate in the upside potential by converting shares into common stock should a conversion make sense.

In that case, we may expect AIO to lag the XLK that is investing in just straight equity holdings. However, we can take a look at the fund's performance relative to its CEF peers too.





With what I would categorize as the funds closest peers, we also see significant underperformance. Again though, it may not be fair to put the fund against 'peers' that don't also use convertibles in their strategy and are purely based on holding equities.





The above is a comparison between those same funds on a YTD total NAV return now. This is where it starts to get a bit interesting as we see AIO outperforming STK and not too far behind the BlackRock funds. This is even considering that almost 48% of AIO's holdings are in convertible securities.

The other part of this is to consider the fact that the other funds trade at higher premium/discount levels, while AIO is at the steepest discount. They could be receiving this discount though based off of the lower risk that is presented in the portfolio. This lower risk may imply to most investors less chance for reward over the long-term. I believe a long-term focus should be kept in mind for a tech-focused CEF.





In fact, BST and STK trade at slight premiums. Even BSTZ traded at a premium before the end of last year as shares started to lag its NAV. With that being said, it does appear like the premium levels have started to trend downward and we may see discounts reappear in these funds if current trends remain.





We have now entered correction territory. Above is the performance of the fund from February 19th, until March 10th closing prices. We can see that the fund's NAV is holding up relatively better than its share price. This isn't anything new as we see this being the case in most CEFs when we enter correction territory.

Distribution

AIO has started its distribution out at a monthly $0.1083. This works out to a 7.57% distribution rate currently and a NAV distribution rate of 6.74%. This seems like a reasonable rate to have at the moment. I would anticipate that the fund would derive a good portion of its distribution from capital appreciation on its underlying equities. Additionally, we can potentially see some capital appreciation on the funds underlying convertible securities. With convertible securities in mind, we may also see a higher portion of the distribution coverage come from NII as well, relative to its tech peers.

It will be interesting to see the fund's first report when released.

Holdings

As previously mentioned the holdings of AIO are split between equity and convertible securities. They also include several well-known names that many people are familiar with.

The fund last reported its holdings on December 31st, 2019. There may have been changes since that time. However, at that time the fund had close to 80 positions. So it would appear that they did not waste any time putting the cash to work that they received from inception. Interestingly enough, there are also many names that one might not expect in there. Some of these are even included in their top ten holdings.

The top position belongs to Microsoft (MSFT), which is not really any surprise as that company has been on over the last year and is specifically positioned as a tech play.

However, then we see the second holding as Anthem Inc (ANTM). ANTM is another name that many people are probably familiar with as they are a giant health insurance company that operates in the U.S. I believe it is unique to have an obvious healthcare name but put it in a tech-focused CEF.

Then we get to Equinix Inc (EQIX), which I do admit, I see the angle here. It is a REIT and one that we see in many of our REIT CEFs. However, the angle here is that it operates data centers all over the world. This does play into the tech theme that AIO is going for.

Conclusion

Overall, AIO may provide a bit of a different approach to your other various tech CEFs. This is through its exposure to convertible securities and at the same time broadening what can fit in the "tech" sector. We do have the benefit of AIO being the 'deepest' discounted tech CEF, too. However, this may be warranted as the convertible securities, while offering generally lower risk, can also lag performance in the fund over the long-term compared to peers. Though, if the underlying convertible securities work out for AIO, they can convert to common shares and generate gains that way. That's why I believe the position could merit its own place in a portfolio for certain investors that want convertible security type of tech exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BST, BSTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on February 13th, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.