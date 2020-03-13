Hutchison Telecommunications: Lack Of Clarity On Special Dividends Disappointing

Hutchison Telecommunications currently trades at 1.3 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA, versus its historical three-year and five-year average trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.9 times and 5.5 times, respectively.

A potential privatization offer for Hutchison Telecommunications is a double-edged sword, depending on the offer price; a low-ball privatization offer for Hutchison Telecommunications shares will not be fair for minority shareholders.

It was disappointing that Hutchison Telecommunications failed to provide more clarity on how the huge net cash balance amounting to HK$5.4 billion will be utilized at the company's recent earnings call.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) (OTCPK:HUTCY) [215:HK] from "Bullish" to "Neutral". It was disappointing that Hutchison Telecommunications failed to provide more clarity on how the huge net cash balance amounting to HK$5.4 billion will be utilized at the company's recent earnings call, and there was no indication of the timing or quantum of special dividends in the future. A potential privatization offer for Hutchison Telecommunications is possible given the stock's depressed valuations, but this is a double-edged sword depending on the offer price and implied valuations.

This is an update of my prior article on Hutchison Telecommunications published on October 16, 2019. Hutchison Telecommunications' share price declined marginally by -1.4% from HK$1.38 as of October 14, 2019, to HK$1.36 as of March 12, 2020, since my last update. Hutchison Telecommunication currently trades at 1.3 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA, versus its historical three-year and five-year average trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.9 times and 5.5 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.8%. While Hutchison Telecommunications is cheaper than its peers based on EV/EBITDA multiples, the stock has a lower dividend peers compared with its peers.

Readers are advised to trade in Hutchison Telecommunications shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 215:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $600,000, and market capitalization is above $800 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Future Cash Deployment And Special Dividends To Be Closely Watched

A key re-rating catalyst for Hutchison Telecommunications was the deployment of the company's huge net cash balance amounting to HK$5.4 billion (or HK$1.1 per share) for special dividends or value-accretive investments.

Hutchison Telecommunications recommended a final dividend per share of HK$0.0375 for 2H2019, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$0.0688. This is consistent with the company's dividend policy of paying out 75% of its net profit attributable to shareholders as dividends.

However, it was disappointing that Hutchison Telecommunications failed to provide more clarity on how the significant cash pile will be utilized at the company's recent earnings call. Hutchison Telecommunications highlighted at its FY2019 earnings call on February 28, 2020, that it wants to "make sure the spending plan (for 5G network enhancement) is on schedule first" and the company will "decide in due course" on how it plans to deploy the excess cash.

Investors will be closely watching Hutchison Telecommunications' future cash deployment and assessing the possibility of special dividends in the future. Taking into account comments by Hutchison Telecommunications at its recent earnings call and the current uncertain market environment, it is very likely that the company will continue to be prudent in making a decision on the utilization of the huge cash pile. This suggests that the likelihood of special dividends being announced during the release of 1H2020 financial results in July or August 2020 is low.

Potential Privatization Is A Double-Edged Sword

On February 27, 2020, another Hong Kong-listed company Wheelock and Company Limited (OTCPK:WHLKF) (OTCPK:WHLKY) [20:HK] announced that Admiral Power Holdings Limited, a company 100%-owned by Mr. Peter Woo Kwong-ching, the company's chairman and largest individual shareholder, was making an offer to privatize Wheelock. Prior to the privatization offer, Wheelock was trading at a P/B of 0.37 times on February 21, 2020 (trading halt since February 24, 2020), which was close to Wheelock's 10-year historical low P/B of 0.28 times registered in 2016. The acquisition price for the proposed privatization offer implied a 52% premium over Wheelock's last traded price.

Hutchison Telecommunications is also currently trading at similarly depressed. valuations, which suggests that privatization by the controlling shareholder CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY) (OTCPK:CKHUF) [1:HK] can't be ruled out. Apart from being valued by the market at 1.3 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA, Hutchison Telecommunications trades at 0.55 times P/B, which is lower than the prior historical trough P/B of 0.57 times registered in 2010. Furthermore, with net cash currently accounting for approximately 80% of Hutchison Telecommunications' market capitalization, it is possible to argue that any proposed privatization offer is "self-funding"; CK Hutchison Holdings currently owns a 66.09% equity interest in Hutchison Telecommunications.

On the flip side, given the current weak market environment, a low-ball privatization offer for Hutchison Telecommunications will not be fair for minority shareholders. As such, a potential privatization offer for Hutchison Telecommunications is a double-edged sword, depending on the offer price and the implied valuations. Furthermore, the way the consideration for the privatization offer is paid is also important. Payment in cash is preferred or a partial or full share swap, as minority shareholders generally don't wish to own shares they didn't buy in the first place.

All Eyes On Roaming Revenue And Cost Savings In The Near Term

Hutchison Telecommunications grew EBITDA by +4% YoY from HK$1,157 million in FY2018 to HK$1,201 million for FY2019. This was above expectations, due to the company's roaming revenue growth and cost control initiatives.

Hutchison Telecommunications' total roaming service revenue, which accounted for approximately a fifth of the company's total service revenue, increased by +8% YoY from HK$682 million in FY2018 to HK$738 million in FY2019. Specifically, roaming service data revenue (a sub-segment of roaming service revenue) grew +21% YoY to HK$517 million over the same period.

Separately, Hutchison Telecommunications' cost control initiatives also delivered positive results. The company's operating expenses as a percentage of net customer service margin improved by four percentage points from 60% in FY2018 to 56% in FY2019.

The company's financial performance in the short term will be largely dependent on roaming revenue and cost control in 1H2020.

Hutchison Telecommunications' roaming revenue growth momentum is expected to slow or even reverse in 1H2020, given that average daily tourist arrivals in Hong Kong have already plunged from approximately 100,000 in January 2020 to around 3,000 in the first two weeks of February 2020 due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

With respect to cost control, the company has guided at its recent FY2019 earnings call on February 28, 2020, that costs "will be further going down" due to initiatives involving "process simplification as well as automation."

Capital Expenditures And Revenue Opportunities Relating To 5G In The Medium Term

Hutchison Telecommunications spent a total of HK$401.5 million to acquire spectrum at the recent 5G auctions in October and November 2019, which was lower than expected and helped to allay concerns regarding significant 5G investments. In terms of 5G capital expenditures going forward, the company highlighted at the recent FY2019 earnings call that "we are not expecting to have any major change in the capital expenditures level even with the 5G rollout in the future." Capital expenditures as a percentage of service revenues were stable at 14% in FY2019, at a similar level as FY2019.

Looking ahead, the market is watching closely if Hutchison Telecommunications is able to convert its investments in 5G into new revenue opportunities in the medium term. One area that could surprise on the upside is corporate solutions. Hutchison Telecommunications does not disclose the exact revenue contribution from its corporate solutions business, but it disclosed that corporate solutions revenue grew by +75% YoY in FY2019.

The company emphasized at its FY2019 earnings call on February 28, 2020, that it expects that the corporate solutions business "will enjoy a quite positive growth" this year as it tries to "monetize the 5G from the B2B (Business-to-Business) market." In the company's FY2019 results presentation, Hutchison Telecommunications highlighted some of the areas where 5G could be applicable in the B2B market, as per the chart below.

Applications Of 5G In The B2B Market

Source: Hutchison Telecommunications' FY2019 Results Presentation

Valuation

Hutchison Telecommunications trades at 1.3 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 1.0 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$1.36 as of March 12, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples were 4.9 times and 5.5 times, respectively.

Hutchison Telecommunications offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively.

Although Hutchison Telecommunications trades at a significant discount to its Hong Kong Telecommunications operator peers based on EV/EBITDA multiples due to its large cash pile, the company is less attractive than its peers in terms of dividend yield.

Hong Kong Telecommunications Operator Peer Comparison

Stock Trailing Twelve Months EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months EV/EBITDA Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield Forward FY2021 Dividend Yield HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK] 13.1 9.9 5.9% 6.1% SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (OTCPK:STTFY) (OTC:STTFF) [315:HK]. 3.9 3.2 6.2% 6.0% HKBN Group Limited (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK] 17.5 10.3 5.9% 7.2%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hutchison Telecommunications include lower-than-expected dividends in the future as excess cash is utilized for other purposes apart from special dividends, a low-ball privatization offer that is unfair to minority shareholders, and a failure to capitalize on 5G revenue opportunities.

