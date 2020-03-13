A Deeper Look At The Financials And Valuations For Argonaut Gold

The stock is now priced with a decent probability of extended production outages, which I think will be manageable even if that happens.

The weak Mexican Peso and Canadian Dollars could push both capital spending and operating costs towards the lower range of guidance.

Investment Thesis

I wrote an article about Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) recently, but given the fact that the stock has continued to get punished, I wanted to take a deeper dive into the financials and cash flows for 2020 to illustrate the fantastic risk-reward.

The below slide is from the latest corporate presentation, where I have a slightly more conservative estimate for free cash flow, but it does highlight what I think is one of the more mispriced stocks in the market today, with an Enterprise Value presently at $108.4M.

Figure 1 - Source: March 2020 Corporate Presentation

2019 Income and Cash Flow Statements

The below financial statements give the impression that Argonaut Gold is struggling to generate good returns, but they contain a lot of adjustments which are unlikely to repeat going forward. It is also worth remembering that even during 2019 the company had $75M in operating cash flows and about $24M in free cash flow.

Figure 2 & 3 - Source: 2019 Income Statement & Cash Flow Statement

Assumptions Used

Before having a look at the estimates there are a quite a few assumptions worth mentioning. Any line items from the above statements not discussed below are assumed to be non-reoccurring.

I have used the 2019 number for depreciation, depletion & amortization, but scaled it based on the production volume in the various scenarios. The production cost is simply the volume times the cash cost in the scenarios.

Exploration and general & admin are assumed to be identical to 2019 and haven't deviated much from 2018 either. I have also assumed interested income and interest expenses to be the same as 2019, which is likely a conservative assumption given what the cash and loan balances were at the end of 2019.

The tax calculation is more complicated given the various jurisdictions, but I have just assumed a 30% tax for simplicity. The company has a net tax asset of $9M on the balance sheet, so my assumption is likely very conservative.

Figure 4 - Source: 2019 Financial Report

I have assumed all accrued expenses on the income statement are also identical to the payments on the cash flow statement, they will naturally differ some in reality.

Apart from depreciation, depletion & amortization, I have only added back share-based compensation to operating cash flow.

One final comment is that Argonaut adds back finance income and expense to operating cash flow and then deduct the payments under financing activities. While this is perfectly acceptable under IFRS, I will not remove them from operating cash flow, which is where I think they belong.

2020 Estimates & Valuations

The total number of shares has gone up marginally since the end of Q4 2019, which is the last estimate I used in my previous article, I put the total number of dilutive shares to 185,481,096. That includes all share units and the options with a dilutive exercise price.

The latest stock price is C$1.03, there is $38.8M in cash, and $10M in debt. This gives us an enterprise value of $108.4M.

Argonaut provided 2020 guidance on production volume, cash costs, AISC, and capital spending. AISC will not be used in the below estimates and I have assumed capital spending will be $45M, which is the middle of guidance for all scenarios.

Figure 5 - Source: March 2020 Corporate Presentation

This was done to minimize the dimensions we work with. However, I think we are likely to see capital spending at the lower end because the spending will be done in CAD and MXN which is down compared to the dollar. The weak MXN will also make it easier for the company to be at the lower end of the cash cost range.

Figure 6 - Source: TradingView

The below table includes several scenarios of different costs and production volumes.

Figure 7 - Source: Own Estimates

I have also calculated at what gold price the company is FCF neutral for the year with a low production volume and high cost, it warrants a few comments. Any gains from derivatives have just been added to revenues. We know that 58,800 ounces are hedged via options and we will disregard any timing effects related to that. The price of gold needs to average $1,279/oz for the full year for the company to be FCF neutral.

Figure 8 - Source: 2019 Financial Report

It is also worth highlighting that the price of gold has averaged about $1,580/oz YTD, which is around where the price is at the time of the writing as well. So, the price of gold doesn’t just need to drop down to $1,279/oz but needs to drop down further for the full year to have that average, disregarding any timing effects from sales.

Figure 9 - Source: Own Estimates

The table above illustrates estimates for income, costs, and related cash flows. The $1,550/oz price of gold was used for the table, but the below charts use a couple more scenarios for the price of gold.

Figure 10 & 11 - Source: Own Estimates

An EV to EBITDA in the area of 1.0 to 1.3 for a $1,550/oz gold price is truly a remarkable valuation. EV to FCF is more sensitive to a lower gold price, but we are looking at values between 2.5 to 4.1 with a $1,550/oz gold price. Keep in mind the development assets which have a combined net present value above $700M with the current gold price is on top of this. Net Income is similar to FCF which can be seen in the table with the estimates.

Risks

The company is presently valued for extended production outages, a sharp sustained drop in the price of gold, a decent probability of outright nationalization or confiscatory level of increased royalty taxes.

I think production outages are more likely than many believe in relation to COVID-19, across many industries. However, Argonaut has plenty of cash and there will likely be more cash after the first couple of months of production in 2020. The credit line is also available which will sustain the company for some time.

Production outages should also be more of a concern for single asset mining companies, so I don’t think Argonaut is extremely exposed.

I also don’t think there will be any lack of demand for gold given the fiscal stimulus which we will likely see related to COVID-19. We consequently don't see the same concern of decreasing consumer demand and over-leverage that we see in many other stocks today.

Conclusion

I have continued to buy in increments and expect to continue to do so if we see further declines. Cheap can always get cheaper, but it is also possible we see precious metals miners catching a bid together with gold when the true scale of the stimulus is better understood.

If we see extended production outages, the stock could get punished, but unless we see that or any of the other extreme outlier scenarios. I think returns between 150% to 200% is realistic estimates over the coming year. Further upside is also possible in the longer term from the development assets.

For investors which believe extended production outages are likely in many industries, hedging the investment by going short other far more exposed companies can be an alternative. However, shorting stocks is certainly not for everyone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.