Two 7.8% Yields From Landmark Preferred Shares

On Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK), while we are rather bullish on certain securities in its capital structure, we are not so sanguine about the ability of its management to accomplish everything it claims it will. That presents an interesting conundrum, but one we can resolve. Today we look at this company and tell you why it should be on your radar. We also will suggest the best possible LMRK investments for you. LMRK is in the business of owning unique real estate assets. These are investments that are leased to:

Tower companies

Outdoor advertising companies

Operators of alternative energy sites

Source: Landmark Presentation

Landmark is highly diversified with a large number of assets, with the bulk of them in the U.S. The company does have some overseas exposure.

Source: Landmark Presentation

It rents the land it owns based on long-term leases. These also are called "Triple Net Leases." This means that its tenants bear the cost of upgrading the land so that LMRK pretty much sits back and collects rent, incurring very few expenses outside of general and administrative and interest expense. Additionally, the bulk of these leases also come with built-in fixed or inflation-adjusted rent escalators. This allows the company to increase its rent collection with minimal capex or toil.

Why We Are Not Too Fond Of The Common

LMRK's business is one which continues quarter after quarter with rock steady income. LMRK has, however, made this a tad more complicated via its relentless churning and acquisitions. It recently sold a bunch of assets to start a joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). The constant churn and purchase of assets (many of which were from its General Partner over the last two years) have made analyzing the steady cash flow potential of this company much harder.

The company also pays out more than it earns in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). LMRK openly acknowledges that its payout ratio is far greater than 100%. That part is not in dispute. What is in dispute though is how much above the distribution coverage is the company paying.

LMRK reported $0.34 in AFFO for the quarter and $1.31 in AFFO for the year. Both were below its $0.3675 quarterly payout rate. The high payout ratio would have been even higher, had they actually paid their General Partner the Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) that they are entitled to.

Incentive Distribution Rights Cash distributions will be made to our General Partner in respect of its ownership of all IDRs, which entitle our General Partner to receive increasing percentages, up to a maximum of 50%, of the available cash we distribute from operating surplus (as defined in our Partnership Agreement) in excess of $0.2875 per unit per quarter. The General Partner irrevocably waived its right to receive the incentive distribution and incentive allocations related to each quarterly distribution during the year ended December 31, 2019 and for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018, totaling $0.8 million and $0.4 million, which is treated as a deemed contribution in the consolidated statements of equity and mezzanine equity and as a deemed distribution for purposes of determining net income per common unit. During the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, we paid zero, $0.4 million and $0.5 million of incentive distribution rights, respectively.

Source: LMRK 10-K

In addition, the General Partner has been massively subsidizing the expense side by reimbursing LMRK for certain general and administrative expenses. This has gone on for 5 years, during which time AFFO has more or less been flat.

Source: LMRK 10-K

If we subtract the General and Administrative expense assistance, we are left with $29.08 million in AFFO. This compares rather poorly to $37.3 million in distributions that LMRK paid out. If we adjust for IDRs that normally would have to be paid, LMRK's payout ratio reaches almost 131% ($38.1/29.08). While we like the assets and the valuation, we certainly would not want to hang our hats on the hope of that ever being repaired.

Why we love the preferreds

While the common shares lack appeal, the company does have a few securities higher up in its capital structure that make quite a bit of investing sense. Landmark has three classes of preferred shares and they are rather interesting trades today for the diligent income seeker.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, 7.90% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKO) - Current Yield 7.8%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKP) - Current Yield 7.8%

Both these classes are fixed-rate preferreds and do not reset. As a result, both will underperform in rapidly rising rate environments and conversely will outperform if rates stay low for an extended period of time. With the current 10-year Treasury yield down to 1%, both these classes of preferreds offer an excellent spread over risk free returns.

The Series A and Series B Preferred Units represent perpetual equity interests in LMRK, and they have no maturity or mandatory redemption date and are not redeemable at the option of investors under any circumstances. The two classes however can be redeemed at LMRK's option in case of a change of control.

The Series A and Series B Preferred Units may be redeemed by us at our option in the event of a Change of Control or at any time on or after April 4, 2021 for the Series A Preferred Units and on August 8, 2021 for the Series B Preferred Units.

Source: LMRK 10-K

There's a third class but one we are not too keen on at present. We will discuss it below as it represents a way to play an ultra-bullish outlook on the common shares. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN) is the third class of preferred shares offered by the company. These preferred shares are "Floating-To-Fixed Rate" and until May 20, 2025, they will trade with a floating rate dividend set at three-month LIBOR plus 4.698%. LMRKN has the lowest yield of the three. Moreover, as we do not expect the short-term interest rates to be raised anytime soon, we do not see this as a good bet today. These shares do offer a guaranteed minimum of $0.4375 per quarter in distributions (regardless of LIBOR rates) and if the shares are not called by the company in May 2025, the investors will have the right to sell the shares back to the company for $25. This allows investors to "put" the shares back to LMRK if they feel redeeming them makes more sense. Additionally, each share of LMRKN can be converted into 1.3017 shares of LMRK common stock should the investor wish to do so, but the company can never force you to convert your preferred stock into common shares. Therefore they represent a long call option on the common shares. In our view the common shares will not reach anywhere close to the point where this call option is useful. Hence, we would ignore this class altogether today.

Distribution Coverage: Preferred Level

A key requirement for preferred shares that we recommend is a well-covered distribution. While absolutely nobody believes that the common shares have a well covered payout, the math on the preferred side is very different.

Source: LMRK 10-K

In 2019, LMRK paid out $11.88 million in preferred share distributions. We can see that it had an AFFO of $33.08 million over and above that. So roughly, preferred share distributions are covered 4X by this measure. If we reduce AFFO to account for the possibility that General and Administrative expenses will not be compensated for by the General Partner, we still come to a 3.5X plus coverage of the preferred share distributions. We do not have to adjust for IDRs as those are only necessary to calculate true coverage at the common share level. Whichever way we slice it, LMRKO and LMRKP are attractive securities near par.

Conclusion

LMRK may convert to a REIT in the future or move to modify its structure in some other way. We believe that at that point the distribution is likely to be chopped on the common shares. The General Partner has taken a big hit in hopes that LMRK can grow into its distribution, but that has not happened over the last five years. The preferred shares on the other hand offer a superbly well covered distribution with a big margin of cushion. As interest rate cuts help the company's bottom line and as it deploys its FlexGrid solutions, we expect that at a minimum the preferred distribution coverage will improve from here.

Please note that the common and preferred shares both issue a K-1 tax form. For investors that are not based in the United States, our understanding is that the withholding taxes on the dividends for these preferred is similar to non K-1 stocks and should be very attractive. Only the common shares get a big withholding tax on the dividends. Therefore, you should get a low withholding tax rate for these preferred. Please double check with your broker first about taxation before buying.

