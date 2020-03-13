Potential Frontier Communications Ch. 11 Bankruptcy Plan - What I Am Expecting

After a long period of trying to negotiate an out of court restructuring, it seems that Frontier Communications (FTR) may finally be actually going to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy. According to a Bloomberg report on March 10, the company plans to use the 30-day grace period instead of paying $320 million in interest payments due on March 15. The market reaction to this news indicates investors are expecting a bankruptcy filing. There are also interest payments due April 1, which could also be subject to a 30-day grace period and there are $172 million worth of notes maturing on April 15, but there is no 30-day grace period for maturing notes. A bankruptcy filing, therefore, is expected before April 15.

Ch.11 Filing Expected

Under a Ch. 11 reorganization plan, I am expecting that FTR shareholders will receive no recovery and the shares will be cancelled on the plan’s effective date. The shares would continue to trade until the plan's effective date, but under a different ticker symbol. Holders of the unsecured notes should receive some recovery, but the actual total recovery for retail holders of unsecured notes could be less than certain institutional unsecured noteholders.

The price chart for the maturing April 15 notes indicates the market reaction to a potential bankruptcy filing.

Price of 8.5% 4/15/20 Notes

Source: http://finra-markets.morningstar.com/

Frontier has a total of over $17 billion in debt compared to negative $4.103 billion total shareholder equity as of September 30 after $6.383 billion in goodwill was written-off last year. With EBITDA declining, the need to reduce debt/interest expense has become critical. At this point, it is unrealistic for some type of exchange offer that was talked about (link is a paid subscription) last year by Aurelius Capital to save FTR shareholders. The reality is there is currently just too much debt. A reverse 1-15 stock split in 2017, should have been a warning to shareholders that the future looked bleak for shareholders.

Sept. 30, 2019 Long-Term Debt (millions)

Source: 10-Q

Some investors think that just because Frontier has the cash to make interest and maturing debt payments that they will use the cash to make the payments. The company needs the cash to operate and if they use too much cash for interest payments, they would have to get an even larger DIP loan in the future, if they eventually did file for bankruptcy. That DIP loan would also most likely have much stricter terms than a DIP loan they are currently negotiating.

Ch.11 Bankruptcy Process

Those Seeking Alpha readers who follow me are most likely very familiar with the Ch.11 bankruptcy process, but for others new to bankruptcy, here is a brief summary of the usual process:

The company files for Ch.11 in a federal bankruptcy court they select. (Often they “shop” for a judge.) The company has 120 days of exclusivity to file a reorganization plan, which is often extended. Various claim holders are divided into classes by their claim priority. They vote as a class. The U.S. Trustee appoints an official committee of unsecured creditors. (The U.S. trustee also appoints an official equity committee, if the trustee feels a committee is warranted.) After the reorganization plan is filed, there is a hearing to approve the adequacy of the disclosure statement. Ballots are then solicited and any objections are filed. Only one voting class is needed for the plan to be confirmable by the court. All the other classes can vote against and the plan still could be confirmed if it meets the standards set in section 1129 of Bankruptcy Code. A simple majority of claim holders within a class and 2/3 dollar amount of the claim amount in that class are needed for that class to accept the plan. The plan becomes effective often about two weeks after the confirmation hearing.

Reorganization Plan

I am assuming that various major distressed debt hedge fund players, such as Elliott Management, are currently trying to negotiate a restructuring support agreement before Frontier files for Ch.11. These pre-packaged bankruptcies often save a lot of time and legal expenses than traditional bankruptcies.

According to various Bloomberg Terminal reports I have read, Elliott in the past wanted to have an exchange offer that would enable them to exchange their large holding of unsecured debt for secured debt, which would give them higher priority status in any future bankruptcy. A different group of debt holders led by GoldenTree Asset Management, has been against such exchanges.

Under a reorganization plan, I expect the revolver and term loan to be basically reinstated. Holders of those would be considered unimpaired and would not be allowed to vote. On the other end of the capital structure, I would expect FTR shareholders to get no recovery-not even for any releases. While they would be considered impaired, they would not be allowed to vote and would be deemed to have rejected the plan.

The real fight will be between the holders of the $1.65 billion 1lien 8.0%’27 notes, the $1.6 billion 2lien 8.5%’26 notes, and holders of unsecured debt. Holders of the unsecured debt would want a reorganization plan that has both 1lien and 2lien noteholders considered unimpaired, which would also mean they can’t vote. By just reinstating both, they most likely would be classified as unimpaired, but that would also mean the “new” Frontier would still have a lot of secured debt. Holders of 1lien and 2 lien notes might try be included in a rights offer backstop group, which are often extremely profitable.

Equity Rights Offer

Besides getting all or almost all the equity in a "new" Frontier Communications for their unsecured claims, I am expecting holders of unsecured notes to be allowed to participate in an equity rights offer. Unlike secured claim holders, who can't be forced to accept equity for their secured claim, unsecured noteholders can be forced to accept equity for their unsecured claim. At this time, I am uncertain which hedge funds would be included in the backstop group, but I assume it would include Elliott Management. Backstop participants often get a very large fee, plus a set amount of additional shares to purchase by the backstop group at rights offering discounted price. The purchase price per share under the rights offer would be at a steep (25-40%) discount to plan equity value estimated in the disclosure statement. The cash would be used to pay off the DIP loan, bankruptcy expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

The problem for retail noteholders is that the rights offers are often open only to accredited investors and not for typical individual retail traders. In addition, the dilution from the backstopping has a significant impact for non-backstop rights offer participants. Most, but not all, bankruptcy judges feel that any potential profits from rights offers are just profits from financing and are not considered recovery.

Many retail investors assert that most rights offers violate section 1123((a))(4) of the Bankruptcy Code, which states a "plan shall… provide the same treatment for each claim or interest of a particular class, unless the holder of a particular claim or interest agrees to a less favorable treatment of such particular claim or interest”. Retail investors feel they are not getting the same treatment. Judges decide this issue. Retail holders need to file objections with the court and should also consider actual courtroom participation to assert their case. Some retail holders of Breitburn Energy notes, for example, did attend and speak at hearings and were able to convince Judge Bernstein not to confirm the original plan. Recovery for non-accredited noteholders went from under 1% to just over 11% under the confirmed amended plan.

Some were expecting Frontier unsecured noteholders would also receive some new unsecured notes-I am not. I think with recent market chaotic revaluation of assets, the estimated enterprise value will be at lower level and would not justify issuing new unsecured debt. Investors also have to remember that a bankruptcy filing often has a negative impact on customers willing to deal with a bankrupt company. which has a negative impact on earnings. In addition, because of all the litigation with Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:WINMQ) and Uniti Group (UNIT), more investors are taking as very close look at asset valuations in this industry and often their analysis points to lower values.

Windstream/Uniti Type of a Deal

According to reports, Elliott has been pushing for some type of Windstream/Uniti type of transaction under a bankruptcy plan. I have very strong doubts that this would be part of a reorganization plan. First, the Uniti deal was an extremely complex transaction. Second, there may be a need for some local regulatory approval for asset transfers even in a bankruptcy case. Third, there is the risk of the same type of litigation that Windstream lost over covenant issues. I assume that because the transaction would be completed under the control of the bankruptcy court, some would assert that this should not be an issue. It still, however, could be subject to lengthy litigation. Last, given the recent market turmoil, a simple reorganization plan might be better than one that includes a very complex transaction.

Conclusion

A Ch.11 reorganization plan that I am expecting would reduce debt by about $11 billion by the equitization of unsecured debt. Additional cash would be raised via an equity rights offer that is backstopped by a select group of hedge funds. The plan would not include any recovery for FTR shareholders. Shares would continue to trade until they are cancelled on plan’s effective date. Retail unsecured noteholders have to be careful that they are not squeezed by institutional unsecured noteholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.