Visa's Stock Isn't Dead Yet

Visa's (NYSE:V) stock has been pummeled along with the broader stock market. Still, shares are getting cheaper on valuation metrics, and e-commerce and the cashless society movement isn't going away anytime soon. The company finds itself right in the middle of this movement as society shifts its spending to eCommerce and digital payments, which should help propel Visa for many years.

Traders aren't giving up on a Visa stock price recovery either, with options traders again betting that the stock recovers its recent losses by June 19, 2020. Meanwhile, the charts suggest a reversal may not be far behind. You track all of my free articles on Seeking Alpha on this Google Spreadsheet.

Strong Positioning

Even with the explosion in e-commerce growth, it is still just a small piece of the overall retail sales in the US. Currently, through the fourth quarter of 2019, e-commerce represented just 11.4% of total retail sales and has grown to $559 billion. It seems that Visa is only likely to continue to be a part of that broader trend in growth, as it plays an integral piece in the process for transactions to take place.

Historically Cheap

Meanwhile, the stock is now trading at the lower end of its historical one-year forward price to earnings ratio at 22.4. Since 2016, that range has been as low as roughly 20 and high as about 29. However, this ratio could change over time, because earnings estimates may continue to fall as the potential impact of the coronavirus continues to unfold. Currently, analysts are forecasting earnings of $7.17 in 2020, and those estimates have fallen from roughly $7.23 at the start of 2020.

Betting Shares Rebound

Options traders first started betting that Visa shares would rise by June last week. This week, they are back again buying more of the same options for the June 19 $205 calls, with the open interest level rising by an additional 7,500 contracts, bringing the total open interest to around 18,500. The options traded on the ask for a price of approximately $3.20. It means that the stock would need to increase to about $208 for the buyer of the calls to break even if hold them until the expiration date.

Technical Trends

Visa has fallen by roughly 26% from its peak, along with the broader market sell-off. However, the stock is starting to show some of a bottoming process, with a bearish divergence forming on the relative strength index. This pattern happens when a stock price falls and makes new lows, while the relative strength index begins to trend higher.

While there are plenty of things to worry about over the short term regarding the broader stock market volatility, it seems interesting that options traders are betting shares will begin to rebound by the start summer, taking a slightly mid-term view. Hopefully, by June, the market worries, and volatility will start to settle down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.