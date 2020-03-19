Volatility Is An Opportunity: Building A High-Yield Fixed Income Portfolio

Co-produced with PendragonY

Rollercoasters can be lots of fun, but …

Since the last week of February, the markets have been quite volatile, almost like a rollercoaster ride. While many people enjoy riding a rollercoaster, it's less than enjoyable when the market value of your portfolio has such wild swings in price. It's even less so when most of these changes are big drops. Two of the biggest drops in history have happened since the last week of February.

While at High Dividend Opportunities we are long-term income investors, we still don’t enjoy watching these big drops. So what's an income investor to do? We want to keep collecting big distributions from the securities we own, but we would like less volatility as well. That's where preferred shares can help us.

Between being higher in the capital stack, having a more secure dividend payment, and having the potential of being redeemed at a pre-determined price, preferred shares tend to have a lot less volatility than common stock. And with a careful selection process, we also can get good income from them as well.

At the end of last year, the price of preferred shares had become quite high. Many investors who had missed the great deals of early 2019 struggled to find fixed-income options to reach a 35%-40% allocation. Thanks to the recent downturn, these preferred shares went on sale with everything else.

Below is a chart comparing the price of the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is an ETF that invests in preferred shares, and the S&P 500 index since early December.

Source SA Quote Page

We can see that gains that the S&P 500 made from the end of last year into the beginning of February. And we can see that the preferred share index fund had much more modest gains. But then in the latter part of February, we can see the huge drop in the S&P 500, from being up almost 7% to down 6.19%. In the same period, PFF went from up just under 3% to down 1.99%, about one third the drop of the S&P 500.

During the last few weeks, many common stocks in the HDO portfolio have had big drops of 10%, 15%, or even more. And while it's true that the income they produce hasn’t changed, such big drops in market value (particularly given the economic uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus) is still concerning. Holding preferred shares, and funds that invest in them, and experiencing so much smaller a drop can make the reassurance of continuing income much more effective.

One thing to keep in mind is that a lot of people will begin to look for places to find income once their fear abates a bit. And interest rates are very low. Just look at where the 10-Year Treasury rate has gone in the last few days. While it was up off Monday's lows by early Tuesday, it's still well below 1%.

Source

While we don’t think rates this low will last a long time, they are likely to rebound to lower highs. This means that preferred shares with their fixed dividends will become even more attractive than they were last year. Mass sell-offs are an opportunity to buy investments that are rarely at a discount.

We recommend three closed-end funds that invest in preferred shares: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS), John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI), and for more conservative investors Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC). With these funds, an investor gets a somewhat diversified set of actively managed preferred shares.

How about FFC?

SA Performance Page for FFC

One feature of the performance pages that SA provides for tickers is that for funds you also can plot the NAV (just add an X before and after the ticker for the share price to get the ticker for the NAV). During the last six months, it's easy to see how much the share price of FFC ran ahead of the NAV. But we also can see that the recent decline in the share price has been significantly more dramatic than the decline in the NAV. In fact in the first week of March the NAV increased while the share price continued to decline. So, with the premium now gone, today you can get a much better deal buying FFC than you could back in January. The yield is now 6.77% which is much better than the 5.8% when the fund was selling for around $23 a share.

Source: CEFConnect

As CEFConnect shows, while the current share price is at about the average share price over the last year, the NAV is a bit higher. After Monday’s drop, FFC now trades at a modest discount to the last reported NAV (from Friday, May 6). For conservative investors, it supplies a very attractive income with a yield that's more than 6.5%.

How About JPS?

JPS is one of our core HDO funds and is currently yielding more than 7%.

SA Performance Page for JPS

JPS had been trading right around NAV, but after the recent drop in market price, since NAV dropped less than the share price, it now trades at a 5.6% discount. That puts the current price of JPS at a good value. Mondays’ big drop in share price and much smaller drop in NAV made for an even bigger discount.

Source: CEFConnect

CEFConnect has the current NAV around 40 cents lower than the average NAV over the last year, while the share price is nearly 80 cents lower. Combined that means the current discount is more than three times the average discount over the last year. With a yield of more than 7%, that makes the current price of JPS very attractive.

How About HPI?

HPI is a second preferred shares fund in our core holdings and has a slightly lower yield than JPS at 6.9%.

SA Performance Page for HPI

HPI has been trading at a premium to NAV that has been pretty high for the last year, so the recent share price drop has brought it to a point where the premium is much smaller. It's now less expensive than it has been in a while. At one point earlier in the month, the premium even disappeared for a short time.

Source: CEFConnect

As CEFConnect shows, the premium is down a lot from the average, mostly due to a drop in share price that's much larger than the drop in NAV. That pushes the yield above 7%, which is fairly attractive. While Monday’s big drop didn’t make the premium shrink a lot, it did shrink it about 40 basis points.

Final Thoughts

While no one really likes to see big drops in the market value of one’s portfolio, as income investors we need to keep our eye on the prize. Market drops are an opportunity to increase our income.

One way an income investor can dampen those swings is to invest in preferred shares and in funds that hold preferred shares. The three funds, JPS, HPI and FFC are all good ways to get less volatility while still getting high income. The "sell everything" mentality of the market resulted in throwing the baby out with the bathwater. This allow investors who were under-allocated to fixed income to increase their positions now at 6.8%-plus yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFC, HPI JPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.