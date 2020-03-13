Seadrill: Double Hit From Coronavirus And OPEC Deal Collapse Will Surely Lead To Restructuring

Seadrill has no near-term liquidity concerns but its previously disclosed talks with lenders will likely center around the potential restructuring.

Several months have passed since Seadrill (SDRL) announced that it was in discussions with its banks. With no amortization of debt until 2021 and no maturities until 2022, Seadrill was in a position to wait for more robust dayrate recovery and try to persuade banks to kick the can down the road once again.

However, the situation is getting worse day by day due to the double blow from coronavirus-related measures and Russia’s move out of the OPEC deal (I wrote about it here and here). In my previous article about Seadrill, I noted the following: “[…] it does not look like the company is headed to the outright bankruptcy because it is not in the interest of lenders, and the cash flow burn is not that big compared to the available liquidity”. New developments on the oil price front and an almost guaranteed recession make me change this view – banks will likely start pressing Seadrill to lay out a restructuring plan. Here’s why:

Seadrill has plenty of “theoretical” value trapped into modern stacked semi-subs (West Eminence, West Pegasus, West Taurus, Sevan Driller, West Orion, West Eclipse, Sevan Brazil). While these rigs were not expected to be reactivated this year in any scenario, their potential reactivation is likely postponed by several years at the very least, which puts their viability under question. Lenders can no longer count on any value from these rigs. Seadrill’s modern drillships West Saturn and West Jupiter did not get contracts for this year. As all companies are now in a rush to cut costs, it’s hard to expect that incremental jobs will appear. Both rigs face prospects of prolonged warm stacking, leading to cash burn. Previously, Seadrill mentioned the possibility of reactivation of modern stacked jack-ups (West Prospero, West Vigilant, West Ariel, West Freedom, West Leda). This will not be possible in 2020. Capital markets are now de-facto shut for the drillers, including the “stronger” ones. Seadrill’s joint venture in Angola employed one drillship that was contributed from the Angolan side, Libongos, which is on contract until February 2021. As per the latest fleet status report, the other drillship, Quenguela, does not have any contract. Originally, two more drillships from the Seadrill side should have been contributed to this joint venture. Given the current circumstances, this will not happen anytime soon.

With less than $60 million of capitalization left in Seadrill shares, the market is pricing in the upcoming restructuring – and it is right in doing so. While the near-term liquidity situation is normal since Seadrill has more than $1.1 billion in unrestricted cash on the balance sheet, Seadrill and its lenders will have to come up to a solution before the first amortization payments hit in 2021.

The current debt levels ($343 million of short-term debt and $6.3 billion of long-term debt) are unsustainable so lenders will have to take a haircut. In turn, this haircut will lead to either a complete wipeout of the common equity or a token recovery for Seadrill shareholders.

Before the coronavirus and the Russia’s move to go out of the OPEC deal, Seadrill had a chance to successfully negotiate with its lenders and kick the can down the road. Now this chance has almost evaporated. In addition, Seadrill’s competitors like Noble Corp. (NE) and Valaris (VAL) may also be heading into restructuring which decreases management’s desire to fight for the common equity only to stay burdened with debt when the recovery ultimately presents itself.

From a practical point of view, bear rallies may easily happen in Seadrill shares – and they may even be quite notable so short-term traders should continue to monitor the stock in search of opportunities. Meanwhile, investors should keep in mind that a bet on Seadrill is a pure gamble at this point which comes with a risk of losing the principal of the investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.