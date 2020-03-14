Silver - A Precious And Industrial Metal Melts Down

Silver was sitting near the bottom end of a trading range that has held the price between $16.34 and $19.54 per ounce since mid-August on March 11. Silver wears two hats as a precious and industrial metal. Silver is also a commodity that attracts speculative interest. Silver rose to over $50 per ounce in 1980. In 2011, it peaked at just below that level. Silver traded below $10 per ounce from 1985 through 2005, for two decades. Since 2009, the price has not traded below $10. After hitting a peak at $49.82 in April 2011, the price fell to a low of $13.635 in December 2015, after a recovery to $21.095 in July 2016 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, the price has consolidated at over the $13.86 level, which was the low in 2018.

Gold, the metal most closely associated with silver, broke out to the upside in June 2019, and the price moved appreciably above its level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50. On March 13, the price of the yellow metal was still around $150 above the level it broke out above last June, after a correction as risk-off hit the gold market. Silver and gold have been sister metals throughout history. While silver has lagged gold over the past months on the up and the downside, the precious metal has the potential to surprise. Silver's performance has lulled market participants into a state of complacency and lately, disgust. On March 12, silver broke below the bottom end of its trading range and on March 13 it reached a low of below $14.60, the lowest price since June 2019.

Meanwhile, every price correction since late 2018 had been a buying opportunity, but risk-off conditions have been a different story last week. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) and its bearish counterpart (DSLV) magnifies the price action in the silver futures market on the up and downside.

Silver has a long history as a means of exchange

Silver has been around for a long time in its role as money or currency. There are more than a few biblical references to silver as the primary medium of exchange in scriptures. The great majority refer to silver as a means to purchase or redeem for various objects, materials, or for the value of services by a servant. The first evidence of silver mining dates back to around 3000 BC in Turkey and Greece. Around that time, when the first Egyptian pharaoh Menes declared that two and one-half parts silver equal one-part gold, it was an acknowledgment of the financial role of silver. The riches of the Spanish Empire in the 1500s was because of discoveries of massive discoveries of silver in Bolivia, Peru, and Mexico. One of the leading issues in the 1898 Presidential election between William McKinley and William Jennings Bryan was if gold or silver would back the US dollar. Jennings and silver lost the election to gold and McKinley.

In the 1970s, the notorious Hunt brothers attempted to corner the silver market. Nelson and Bunker Hunt were worried about inflationary pressures and the global financial system, which led them to amass a substantial long position in the metal. When I was a child in the 1960s, I remember my grandfather referring to the change in his pocket as silver. The metal has a long and storied tradition as a financial asset.

Silver has many industrial applications

Silver has many properties that make it an industrial commodity aside from ornamental uses. Silver is an essential ingredient in solder and brazing allows, batteries, dentistry, glass coatings, LED chips, medicine, nuclear reactors, photography, photovoltaic (or solar) energy, RFID chips for trading parcels and shipments around the world, semiconductors, touch screens, water purification, wood preservatives, and many other applications. Silver is a means of exchange, but it is also an industrial metal, which makes it sensitive to the global economy. On March 13, the price reflected its industrial role as it corrected to below the $14.60 level and dropping under the weight of risk-off conditions in all markets.

Risk-off presents a challenge for the silver market's identity

Since November 2018, each downside correction in silver had been a buying opportunity in the precious metal.

Risk-off periods can drive the prices of assets to irrational levels. As the daily chart illustrates, the silver futures market broke below its first level of medium-term technical support at $16.665 in late February and plunged below the $15 level for the first time since July 2019 on March 13. Daily historical volatility rose to around 49% on March 13, which was the highest level for weekly price variance in years. With risk-off conditions gripping markets across all asset classes, both silver and gold prices declined. However, silver had traded more like an industrial than a precious metal over the past months. Industrial commodities have been falling knives since late February, and silver's price action last week continued to keep the metal in that category.

Following, but lagging gold

Gold was not immune to risk-off conditions as the price fell from over $1700 on March 8 to a low of around $1510 on March 13 and it was dropping. At the same time, silver fell from just over $17.60 to below $14.60. Gold rose to a new multiyear high on March 8, while silver has made lower highs since reaching $19.54 in early September.

The daily chart of the price of April gold divided by May silver futures shows that the ratio rose to over the 104:1 level on the nearby futures contract and was rising.

The quarterly chart illustrates that the ratio is at an all-time peak. Silver is at its lowest level against gold in decades as of March 13.

USLV and DSLV turbocharge moves

Silver and gold prices made comebacks after each correction since 2018. However, during the global financial crisis, the prices of both precious metals tanked before they found bottoms. Gold moved from over $1030 to $681 per ounce in 2008, and the more volatile silver futures market fell from $21.185 to $8.40. The markets face an unprecedented challenge with Coronavirus. A virus spreading around the globe without treatment or vaccine has caused the most significant crisis in markets since 2008, but this time is different. Science rather than central banks, governments, and regulators hold the cure to the virus and the antidote to the market's future behavior.

I have more faith in science than in leadership around the world, but that does not mean that addressing the virus will not take time. In the meantime, I will be using tools like the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product and its bearish counterpart DSLV with very tight stops on a short-term basis to trade silver from the long side and search for a bottom. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

DSLV's summary is similar but geared towards the downside. USLV and DSLV are tools that are only appropriate for short-term trading in the silver market. The leverage in these products comes at a price, which is time decay. USLV has net assets of $272.46 million, trades an average of 385,426 shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. DSLV has net assets of $27.15 million, trades an average of 202, 442 shares each day and charges the same 1.65% expense ratio. May silver futures rose from $17.515 on February 12 to $19.005 on February 24 or 8.5%.

Over the same period, USLV rose from $83.70 to $106.39 per share or 27.1%, just over triple the percentage move in the silver futures market.

May silver futures dropped from $19.005 on February 24 to a low of $14.49 on March 13 or 23.8%.

The DSLV product rose from $13.25 to $26.75 as risk-off carnage hit the silver market a rise of over 100%.

I would only use the USLV and DSLV products with a very tight stop in the current environment. Silver is an industrial and precious metal in an environment where most assets are experiencing selling. Central bank policy is likely to provide lots of support for precious metals as they push rates to historic lows and flood the system with liquidity, over time. However, 2008 was a lesson that downdrafts that take prices to irrational levels are always possible in the current environment. Be cautious out there in all markets!

