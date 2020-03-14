Agricultural Commodities After The March WASDE

On Tuesday, March 10, the US Department of Agriculture released its March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The monthly WASDE is the gold-standard when it comes to fundamental data on grains and other agricultural markets. As we move into the spring season in the United States, many farmers and those involved in all aspects of growing the products that feed and clothe the world make decisions based on the projections in the monthly report from the USDA.

The March WASDE came at a time when risk-off conditions have gripped markets across all asset classes. The outbreak and spread of Coronavirus that started in China and has spread around the globe have created fear and uncertainty in markets. The stock market dropped into bear market territory. Interest rates have dropped to historic lows. Commodity prices are under severe pressure. The price of crude oil fell to its lowest level since 2016 after the Saudis and Russians decided to flood the market with the energy commodity during a period when demand fell off a cliff. The events in markets across all asset classes overshadowed the March WASDE report. On Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds futures contracts in most of the products covered by the monthly WASDE report.

A view from Sal Gilberte

I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products, including CORN, SOYB, and WEAT. Sal told me:

For me, what continues to jump off the pages of the monthly WADE reports is the fact that the world will use more corn this year than it produces. In fact, this will be the seventh consecutive year of record global corn use, and the third consecutive year of declining global corn inventories. This year we will use two percent more corn than we produce, and we will have seven percent less global corn inventories than last year, yet prices, for a variety of reasons - not all of which have to do with the actual supply and demand - are trading at their cost of production. It is also worth noting that the world will use more than two percent more soybeans than it produces this year, and that global soybean stocks are projected to fall by eight percent. Perhaps this is why grains, particularly corn and soybeans, have outperformed the stock market since February 18th when equity prices began their decline. Grains have good fundamentals right now, with supplies adequate but tightening, and prices holding fairly steady at historically what has been the lower end of their price range. No matter what the stock market does, grains remain in demand.

Sal is correct, over 7.6 billion people around the world require nutrition each day.

Corn and beans fall

The USDA told the corn market:

This month's 2019/20 U.S. corn supply and use outlook is unchanged relative to last month. The season-average corn price received by producers is lowered 5 cents to $3.80 per bushel based on observed prices to date. Global coarse grain production for 2019/20 is virtually unchanged from last month at 1,402.8 million tons. This month's foreign coarse grain outlook is for slightly higher production, consumption, and stocks relative to last month. Global corn production is raised 0.4 million tons, as an increase for South Africa is partially offset by reductions for India, Peru, and Russia. For South Africa, production is higher as continued favorable conditions during the month of February boost yield prospects. Major global trade changes for 2019/20 include higher projected corn exports for Ukraine, South Africa, and the EU. For 2018/19, Brazil's exports for the marketing year ending February 2020 are lowered based on smaller-than-expected late-season shipments. Partly offsetting is an increase for Argentina. Corn imports for 2019/20 are raised for Canada and Peru but lowered for the Philippines. China's sorghum imports are raised reflecting recent purchases from the United States. Foreign corn ending stocks are raised, as increases for South Africa, Canada, and Russia more than offset a decline for Argentina. Global corn ending stocks, at 297.3 million tons, are up 0.5 million from last month. Source: USDA

Global corn inventories rose in the March WASDE report, but US supplies were unchanged from February.

Source: CQG

Corn fell to $3.6350 per bushel in the wake of the March WASDE report.

The USDA told the soybean market:

U.S. soybean supply and use projections for 2019/20 are mostly unchanged this month. With soybean crush and exports projected at 2.1 billion bushels and 1.8 billion bushels, respectively, ending stocks remain at 425 million bushels, down 484 million from last year's record. Soybean and soybean oil prices are reduced this month. The U.S. season-average soybean price is projected at $8.70 per bushel, down 5 cents. The soybean oil price is projected at 31.5 cents per pound, down 2 cents. Soybean meal prices are unchanged at $305.00 per ton. This month's 2019/20 global oilseed outlook includes higher production and stocks relative to last month. Global soybean production is raised 2.4 million tons to 341.8 million, mainly on a 1-million-ton increase for both Argentina (to 54 million) and Brazil (to 126 million). Argentina's larger crop is due to overall favorable conditions in higher yielding central and northwestern farming areas. Soybean crush is lowered 1 million tons for Argentina on the current pace to date. With higher South American production and lower use, global soybean stocks are increased 3.6 million tons to 102.4 million. Another notable oilseed change includes a 1-million-ton reduction for palm oil production, mainly in Malaysia and Colombia, leading to a 19 percent year-over-year decline in global vegetable oil stocks. Source: USDA

The USDA said that global soybean production and inventories rose compared to the February report.

Source: CQG

Beans dropped to a new low of $8.4525 per bushel. Like corn, beans dropped on the back of risk-off conditions caused by Coronavirus.

Source: CQG

The soybean crush spread, which reflects the economics of crushing beans into meal and oil, rebounded a bit over recent sessions as beans dropped faster than the products.

Source: CQG

The new-crop corn versus soybean spread at below 2.33:1 is telling us that farmers are likely to plant slightly more corn than beans over the coming weeks. The long-term average for the spread is 2.4:1. At below that level, economics favor corn planting.

Wheat slumps as it waits for Mother Nature

The USDA told the wheat market:

The 2019/20 U.S. wheat supply and demand outlook is unchanged this month. The projected season-average farm price is also unchanged at $4.55 per bushel. The 2019/20 global outlook this month for wheat is for higher production, increased consumption and exports, and lower ending stocks. Output is raised on higher production forecasts for India and Argentina more than offsetting reductions for Turkey and Australia. India's production is raised 1.4 million tons to a record 103.6 million, mainly on an updated government production estimate. World exports are increased by 0.8 million tons to 183.6 million as higher exports by Russia and Argentina more than offset reductions for Canada and Australia. Russia's exports are increased 1.0 million tons to 35.0 million, primarily on higher projected imports by Turkey as Russia is its leading supplier. Turkey's wheat imports are raised 2.0 million tons to a record-large 10.5 million on higher consumption, reduced production, and government policies to import additional quantities duty-free to stabilize domestic prices. Turkey's wheat imports have been rising for the last decade and the country is now projected to be the third-largest importer for 2019/20 behind Egypt and Indonesia. Wheat imports are also higher for Bangladesh as they increased to a record 6.5 million tons on a robust pace. Global consumption is raised 0.7 million tons as increases for Turkey, Bangladesh, and Canada more than offset reductions for the EU, Iraq, and Lebanon. Global ending stocks are projected lower this month but remain record large for the 2019/20 crop year at 287.1 million tons with China comprising 52 percent of the total. Source: USDA

Global wheat stocks declined on a month-on-month basis but remained at a record level.

Source: CQG

Wheat fell to its lowest level since September 2019 at $4.9725 in the wake of the March WASDE report. The KCBT hard red winter wheat versus the CBOT soft red winter wheat spread in May was at 71.50 cents premium for CBOT wheat on Friday, March 13, which was slightly improved and moved towards the long-term average. However, on a long-term basis, the norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT hard red winter wheat. The level of the spread continues to tell us that US consumers are purchasing requirements on a hand-to-mouth basis.

Cotton falls below the 60 cents level

The USDA told the cotton market:

This month's 2019/20 U.S. cotton forecasts show lower production, price, and ending stocks relative to last month. Production is reduced 300,000 bales to 19.8 million, based on the March 10 Cotton Ginnings report. The final estimates for this season's U.S. area, yield, and production will be published in the May 2020 Crop Production report. Domestic mill use and exports are unchanged from last month, and ending stocks are lowered 300,000 bales to 5.1 million. The projected marketing year average price received by upland producers of 60.0 cents per pound is down 2 cents from last month. The global cotton supply and demand estimates show larger production and ending stocks. Consumption is forecast 850,000 bales lower, as a 1-million-bale cut in China's expected consumption is only partially offset by increases for Bangladesh and Turkey. Production is up about 250,000 bales as larger expected crops in Brazil, Chad, and Tajikistan offset a lower U.S. crop and some smaller declines elsewhere. Ending stocks for 2019/20 are projected 1.3 million bales higher this month and 3.2 million bales higher than in 2018/19. Source: USDA

The USDA reduces US production and ending stocks, but global inventories rose since the February report.

Source: CQG

May cotton futures fell below the 60 cents per pound level for the first time since September 2019. Cotton is suffering from higher global stocks as Coronavirus is destroying consumer demand for most products. The price was just over 60 cents late in the day on March 13.

Meats melt

The USDA told the animal protein markets:

The 2020 forecast of total red meat and poultry production is raised from last month. Beef production is raised from the previous month as higher expected steer and heifer slaughter more than offsets lower non-fed cattle slaughter. Heavier carcass weights are also expected to support increased beef production. Pork production is increased on higher first-quarter slaughter. The 2020 beef import forecast is raised from last month on higher expected imports of processing grade beef, while the export forecast is reduced on weaker anticipated demand in several markets. Pork exports are raised from last month on recent trade data and strong international demand for U.S. pork products. The fed cattle price forecast is reduced from last month on recent price weakness and increased production. The hog price forecast is reduced on pressure from large hog supplies. Source: USDA

The USDA told the meat markets to expect higher levels of production of both beef and pork, sending cattle and hog prices lower. Risk-off conditions exacerbated moves on the downside.

Source: CQG

June live cattle futures fell below 90 cents per pound and were at the lowest level since 2010, compared to the continuous futures contract.

Source: CQG

Lean hog futures fell below the early February low of 61 cents and were at just over the 56 cents per pound level on March 13.

The bottom line is that WASDE did not matter, and the markets followed other assets that are mostly falling knives in the current environment. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund holds futures contracts in most of the products covered by the monthly WASDE report. DBA has net assets of $314.44 million, trades an average of 262,431 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%. DBA closed at $14.77 on March 9, the day before the release of the March WASDE report.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that at $14.15 late in the day on March 13, DBA was 4.2% below its level on March 9.

The agricultural commodities that feed the world are now at the time of the year where the uncertainty of the annual crops tends to peak. However, Coronavirus has caused risk-off conditions across all markets, and the agricultural commodities are no exception.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.