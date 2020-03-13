Occidental Petroleum: Just A Gamble Here

It requires real conviction and quite frankly a gamble to pick up some shares here, although we clearly see blood in the streets now.

The company is taking drastic measures, although more could be done, as the set-up is highly uncertain, yet certainly not hopeless.

In April of last year I looked at Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as it was pursuing Anadarko in a stellar $57 billion deal. The company outlined an aggressive $76 per share offer which at the time trumped a $65 per share offer outlined by Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Occidental at the time believed it could extract very large synergies of as much as $2 billion in terms of cost savings a year, and another $1.5 billion in capital spending synergies. These assumptions and its offer, made that it ended up acquiring Anadarko, leaving Chevron behind.

The Numbers

With both companies at the time reporting production of about 700,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, the deal was essentially a merger of equals with Occidental being the remaining party and "winner".

The offer for Anadarko was valued at $57 billion on an enterprise value basis of which about $19 billion was paid for by shares in Occidental and the remaining $38 billion consisted out of existing debt and new debt to be issued. The deal tag was similar to the $58 billion enterprise value at which Occidental was valued ahead of the deal.

At the same time I noted that Anadarko was far less profitable and in fact interest incurred in relation to the deal would "eat" the earnings contribution expected from the acquired activities. Hence, earnings might take a short-term beating before synergies start to kick in and would deliver on accretion.

Given all of this and the aggressive nature of synergy accounting, I was cautious as the only winner were shareholders of Anadarko and those buyers which were looking to buy assets from the combination, with some asset sales much required to keep leverage in check. Nonetheless, I was quite critical about the deal and management's commitment to close on the deal.

I even called out Occidental's strategy dangerous given management's commitment to "win" the deal, the leverage incurred and a high break-up fee being offered. Once again, focus to close a deal and deliver on production growth in the energy sector seemed more important than the actual underlying economics.

What Happened?

With shares of Occidental trading in the high sixties at the time of the deal announcement, they gradually lost quite some value already and traded in the low forties in the summer of last year. Shares traded in the $40-$50 range until February of this year after which the Coronavirus and oil price slump hit shares incredibly hard, with shares losing effectively three quarters of their value in as little as three weeks.

Occidental actually reported its 2019 results on the 27th of February with shares trading in the low thirties at the time. The company proudly announced its 182nd consecutive quarterly dividend. The company ended 2019 with $3 billion in cash and a net debt load of around $35.5 billion, kindly excluding several billion in environmental and retirement related liabilities. 895 million shares outstanding were recently trading just short of $40, thereby representing a $35 billion equity valuation, similar to the net debt load.

Despite delivering on some planned divestments, the company reported an adjusted loss of $0.30 per share for the final quarter, but nonetheless kept on paying dividends.

Just about 2-3 weeks later the company is cutting its dividend from $0.79 per share to $0.11 per share as quite frankly the dividend should have been cut to zero. Capital spending is cut to a midpoint of $3.6 billion, down quite a bit from the $5.3 billion guided for this year just as recent as February. Nonetheless, the company will continue to report losses in the near term with oil down a lot, although the company has some prominent investors like Mr. Buffett and Carl Icahn.

Ultimately the outcome of such a bet depends on the outcome where oil could stabilize and the economy at large. Despite this uncertainty, having a position alongside prominent investors and actually investing in an operator with low cost of production looks compelling, although the balance sheet is over leveraged since last year's deal. Hence, it is one of the stronger operating companies, with an unfortunately ill-timed deal made last year.

There are many uncertainties in this cocktail, yet the final outcome is far from predictable, as investors should brace themselves for continued volatility. I like the low expectations and leading positions in combination with prominent investors, yet even in these conditions, debt could be a killer for common shareholders as well. A massive stimulus, quick recovery, or a bailout of the sector (although I am far from a fan of such a solution) are scenarios to take into account, all potentially providing relief for common equity holders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.