There Is Still A Case For A Golden Year In 2020

On Sunday night, March 8, when all hell was breaking loose in markets across all asset classes, a flight to quality wave took the price of two assets higher. US bonds rose along with the price of gold. Gold broke out to the upside in June 2019 when it rose above the July 2016 high and level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce. The move higher came on the back of guidance from the US central bank in June that interest rates would decline by the end of last year. The break to the upside ignited the next leg of a bull market that began in the early 2000s that lifted gold from a low of near $250 per ounce to an all-time peak of $1920.70 in 2011. Gold rose in an environment where short-term US rates were at zero percent, and the Fed was purchasing government debt securities with its quantitative easing program to push rates lower further out along the yield curve.

As the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis eased, gold declined to a low of $1046.20 per ounce in late 2015, the time that the Fed began to tighten credit once again.

The pivot from monetary policy tightening to accommodation in June 2019 lit a bullish fuse under the gold market, which sent the price to a high of $1559.80 in September, which was the peak in 2019. The Fed cut short-term rates by 75 basis points last year. On January 8, 2020, gold reached a higher peak of $1613.30 as tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point in Iraq. On March 3, in response to the spread of Coronavirus, the US central bank announced an emergency 50 basis point reduction in the Fed funds rate. On March 9, the price of gold reached another higher high at $1704.30 per ounce. By the end of the week, the price traded to a low that was barely over $1500, $200 below the week's high.

Since mid-2018, every dip in the price of the yellow metal has been a buying opportunity. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) replicates the price action of 1/100th of an ounce of gold.

Every dip since 2018 has been a buying opportunity

In risk-off environments where the prices of all assets become falling knives, it is tempting to clear the decks, move to the sidelines, and wait for stability to return to markets. When it comes to gold, the yellow metal could wind up being different as the central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves. That does not mean that the price could plunge as fear builds and markets become irrational, but it does mean that those periods could become a time to gently buy and add to long positions in the yellow metal.

Since 2018, every dip in the gold market has been a buying opportunity.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that each correction since August 2018 has been another chance to buy gold as the price eventually put in a higher high. Meanwhile, the wild price variance in all markets has lifted weekly historical volatility in the gold market to its highest level in years at over 28%. There are no guarantees that the pattern of higher lows in gold will continue as falling knives is the norm these days. In 2008, amid the global financial crisis, the price of gold fell from over $1030 to a low of $681. However, central bank policy is likely to provide continued support for the price of gold over the coming days, weeks, and perhaps months. To confuse matters, gold put in a bearish reversal on the weekly chart last week.

Central banks will continue to push rates lower - the Fed funds rate is steaming to zero

The US Federal Reserve made its first move to address Coronavirus on March 3 with an emergency 50 basis point reduction in the Fed funds rate sending it to 1.00%-1.25%. The first move turned out to be a shot into the ocean as markets continued to evaporate. On March 12, the Fed fired a one and one-half trillion-dollar liquidity bazooka at markets. The next Fed meeting is on March 17-18, and the odds favor another move back to the zero percent level. The Fed is likely to restart its quantitative easing program at the March meeting. We could see negative rates in the US further out along the yield curve if the current environment continues even if the US central bank keeps the Fed Fund rate at zero percent. Liquidity amounts to running the printing presses overtime to stimulate the economy by encouraging borrowing and spending and inhibiting borrowing. Historical lows in interest rates make gold attractive versus the dollar and all world currency instruments. With markets falling at an unprecedented pace, the world's central banks and monetary authorities have little choice than to resort to easing.

Currency values are falling because of declining faith

The 2008 global financial crisis occurred because of a confluence of economic events. The housing and mortgage-backed security crisis in the US and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe were the root causes. In 2020, the root cause is different and a lot harder to deal with as Coronavirus threatens the health of the global population. In contrast, the 2008 situation was a threat to savings and the ability to earn.

As the virus spreads around the globe with no treatment and no vaccine, governments are taking unprecedented action to slow the spread. Italy closed its borders, businesses, and all activity has ground to a halt. The US will close its border to flights from Europe for a period starting on March 13. The markets continued to drop after an Oval Office address from the US President, a massive injection by the US Fed, and moves by the European Central Bank. As the number of fatalities and cases increase, people a feeling of helplessness is descending over the global population. People depend on their government to protect them in dangerous times, but a virus presents a challenge that is beyond the control of leaders.

The world's leading currencies derive value from the full faith and credit of the countries that print the legal tender. The spread of the virus will eat away at the trust in governments causing currencies to fall at a time when central banks run the printing presses exacerbating a wholesale devaluation.

On Sunday night, March 8, the world witnessed what a flood of crude oil did the price of the energy commodity. Crude oil was trading at a high of $65.65 per barrel on January 8, 2020. Two months later, Saudi Arabia's decision to abandon production cuts caused the price of nearby NYMEX futures to fall to a low of $27.34 per barrel. As the Fed and other world central banks flood the world with liquidity, it is likely to have a similar impact on the value of fiat currencies. The one currency instrument they cannot print is gold.

Gold is a global means of exchange

Central banks around the world hold gold as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves. The yellow metal has been around for thousands of years longer than the dollar, euro, pound, and all other world foreign exchange instruments. The difference between gold and the other means of exchange around the world is that central banks, monetary authorities, and governments can print currencies and control the money supply while increasing the amount of gold depends on extracting the metal from the crust of the earth.

Gold broke higher in dollar terms in June 2019 when the US told markets US interest rates would fall by the end of last year. At that time, no one thought that US rates would be at zero percent in March 2020, and the world would be facing a global pandemic. Demand for gold has been rising over the past years, and central banks have been adding to reserves. While the price of gold has increased in dollar terms, it has yet to reach a new record high above the 2011 peak. However, in almost all other foreign exchange instruments, the price of the precious metal exceeded its all-time peak over the past months.

Going for the gold with IAU on sell-offs

We are witnessing a dramatic increase in price volatility in the markets across all asset classes, and gold is no exception. We should be prepared for wild swings in the yellow metal as long as the current environment in markets across all asset classes persist. The odds favor a long period of wide price variance and falling knives given the challenge of dealing with the global pandemic. This time is different. People's nest eggs may hang in the balance, but so do their lives. The rising fear has the world at war with a silent and deadly enemy.

Gold has survived as a means of exchange for thousands of years, and that is likely to continue. Central banks will pour liquidity into the system, which will weigh on the value of currencies. While gold is likely to experience downdrafts, price weakness could be a golden buying opportunity for the yellow metal. The current environment favors higher gold prices and a new record peak in dollar terms.

The iShares Gold Trust holds 100% of its net assets in gold bullion:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the fund summary highlights, IAU is a product that is a proxy for gold bullion. The ETF has net assets of $19.55 billion and trades an average of over 23.6 million shares each day. IAU charges an expense ratio of 0.25%, and each share reflects the price action in one-one-hundredth of an ounce. Gold rose from $1161.40 in August 2018 to a high of $1704.30 in the early hours of trading on March 9, a rise of 46.7%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, IAU rose from $11.25 to $16.17 per share or 43.7%. The lower performance by IAU is because of the expense ratio. At the same time, gold hit its most recent high at over $1700 per ounce on Sunday night, March 8, and the ETF is only available for trading during the hours when the US stock market is open for business.

Fasten your seatbelts as all markets will be a wild ride over the coming weeks and months. When it comes to gold, the tools that central banks will employ are rocket fuel for the value of the yellow metal when measured against all of the world currency instruments. Gold may experience a significant downdraft, but I continue to believe the price is eventually heading above the $2000 per ounce level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold.