When To Start Thinking Of A Rebound

Deceleration of the virus spread coupled with a string of positive days in the market could point at a more sustainable recovery in stocks.

Still, the COVID-19 threat is far from being contained in most of the world, and price action shows no sign of stability.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has been down about 27% over the past three and a half weeks. Never has the market corrected so sharply and so fast off an all-time high before.

I am a firm believer in being a more aggressive investor during periods of low volatility. Therefore, now does not seem like the right time to step in and try to catch the falling knife. But not all investors subscribe to my approach. Many rely on timing the entries correctly (a.k.a. buying low, selling high) in order to produce above-market returns -- and I respect their mission.

While I continue to think that stocks could plummet further, I must admit that a few positive, very early signs start to emerge out of the coronavirus-sponsored global chaos.

Credit: New Straits Times

Containment in the Far East

The epicenter province of Hubei, in China, is now reported to be less infectious than Italy -- which in turn has become the disease's main battleground in the West. In Hubei, the diagnosing of new patients has come down from the thousands a few weeks ago to double digits today, according to Forbes.

Worth noting, the pandemic stages of initiation, acceleration and deceleration in the region have lasted what feels like an endless three months. Still, the spread of the virus at ground zero seems to be somewhat under control. Travel curbs have just started to be lifted in other parts of the province as well.

The graph below illustrates how the health crisis seems to have also been stabilized in other parts of China, not without initiatives that are likely to leave a scar on the local economies in the short-to-mid term. South Korea has taken a different approach to containing the pandemic (testing and treating vs. locking down), leading the blue curve below to start flattening in the past few days.

Source: Tomas Pueyo on medium.com

The most recent piece of good news coming from China was released by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on March 12, after the end of the worst session in the stock market since 1987. The tech and consumer company has just announced the reopening of all its stores in the Asian country, after about one month of inactivity.

Make no mistake, the COVID-19 threat is far from being contained in most of the world. For example, the largest global economy is only now starting to shut down. But while much has yet to play out in the fight against the coronavirus, the full pandemic cycle seems to be running its course in select parts of the globe. Who knows, perhaps the lion's share of the bad news regarding the virus outbreak may have already come to light at this point.

Wait for the signal

As I mentioned yesterday, I have become more attentive to price action and have made it a more important tenet of my investment strategy as of late. Therefore, regardless of how the COVID-19 crisis and its implications might play out over the next several months, I wouldn't jump in with both feet and attempt to catch stocks at or near the bottom until the market itself tells me that it is fairly safe to do so.

Since 1980, the S&P 500 has entered bear market territory (i.e. 20% off previous highs or worse) in five years. For clarity, the bear attack extended into future years in some cases, which I consider to be all part of the same market dip. See table below:

Source: DM Martins Research, using raw data from Yahoo Finance

The average bear market has pushed stocks nearly -40% below previous peaks. The current correction has been the least severe of the past 40 years so far.

It may take a year or more for the drawdown to ease to -15% (average 270 trading days, or roughly one year).

It may take upwards of five years for the drawdown to come to an end (average 845 trading days, or roughly three years).

The key points here are that corrections can be (1) severe and (2) long-lasting, giving market participants who have been on the sidelines plenty of time to jump back on board well ahead of stocks even approaching all-time highs.

Surely, a swift end to the COVID-19 crisis and limited impact to the global economy could lead to a V-shaped recovery in the markets. In this case, the 2020 bounce back may look a lot like the 1982 one. But I continue to think that it is too early to tell what the rebound will look like, and when exactly it will start coming together.

For now, I suggest market timers keep an eye on how the pandemic evolves in the more severely impacted countries so far (e.g. China, South Korea, Italy and soon the US) and another on market reaction. Deceleration of the spread coupled with a string of positive days in the market could point at a more sustainable recovery in stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.