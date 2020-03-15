Trouble Brewing In Copper And Base Metals

Doctor Copper is the red metal that is a building block for infrastructure around the globe. Copper has a long history as a barometer for the overall health and wellbeing of the worldwide economy. Since China is the leading consumer of the nonferrous metal, copper is often a proxy for economic conditions in the Asian nation.

During the most recent market debacle, most markets across all asset classes experienced selling that created falling knives. The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures that were trading at over $41 on Friday, March 6, fell to a low of $27.34 per barrel in the early hours of trading on Sunday, March 8. US government bonds screamed on the upside, sending interest rates along the yield curve to historic lows. The yield on the ten-year Treasury fell to below forty basis points for the first time. The leading US stock indices fell by between seven and eight percent on Monday, March 6. Markets were ugly as Coronavirus created fear and uncertainty, and the international oil cartel was on the verge of collapse after a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia on the future of production policy.

Meanwhile, the price of nearby copper futures on COMEX declined to $2.4015 per pound. The red metal joined the bearish party. Chinese stocks outperformed the US stock market, which likely prevented the price of copper from falling into the bearish abyss, so far. The red metal settled at the $2.4640 per pound level on March 13 on the nearby May futures contract on the COMEX division of the CME. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) as exposure to copper and two other base metals; zinc and aluminum. All three trade on the London Metals Exchange. Copper tends to be the leader of the base metals sector.

Copper falls to a lower low

Copper had risen to just under the $2.90 per pound level in mid-January as optimism over the "phase one" trade agreement between the US and China de-escalated the trade war that had been weighing on the price of the red metal since 2018. Optimism turned to pessimism in what seemed like a blink of an eye as Coronavirus broke out in China in January. In February, the virus began spreading around the globe, creating an environment of rising fear and uncertainty.

On Sunday night, March 8, and Monday, and throughout last week, a hurricane of selling hit markets across all asset classes, and copper was no exception.

As the chart shows, the price of May COMEX copper futures fell to a low of $2.4015 per pound. The monthly chart issued a warning to the copper market, after the price action in January.

The monthly picture shows that copper put in a bearish reversal during the first month of 2020 as the price rose to a higher high than in December 2019 and closed the month at a lower low than the final month of last year. The market has just begun to experience some significant follow-through selling after the technical pattern on the chart. May COMEX copper bounced a bit from the March 13 low and settled at the $2.4640 per pound level on March 13.

The quarterly chart shows that if the price of nearby copper futures closes at below $2.5150 per pound at the end of March, copper will put in a bearish reversal pattern on the quarterly chart. On Friday, it was under that price.

Crude oil is a sign

Another industrial commodity that put in a bearish reversal formation in January was the crude oil market.

The monthly chart illustrates that the energy commodity followed through on the downside after the technical pattern. The price of nearby NYMEX oil futures reached a low of $27.34 per barrel on March 9, just $1.29 or 4.95% above the February 2016 bottom in the energy commodity.

In January 2016, the price of COMEX copper futures fell to a bottom of $1.9355 per pound. The price action in the oil market is a warning for the potential for copper on the downside.

Doctor copper depends on China

In a sign that risk-off in the US is not as significant as events in China for the copper market, the red metal has been moving with Chinese rather than US stocks over the recent sessions.

The weekly chart shows that the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract fell from a high of 3397.50 on February 20 to the 2380 level on March 13, a decline of an incredible 30%.

Over the same period, the China Large-Cap ETF product (FXI) fell from $42.37 to $35.30 per share on March 10 or 16.7% as Chinese stocks outperformed US shares.

May copper dropped from $2.6315 on February 20 to $2.4015 on March 13, a decline of 8.7%. So far, copper has been following Chinese stocks closer than the risk-off price action in crude oil and the US equity markets. China is the leading consumer of copper and the other base metals that are the building blocks of infrastructure. Coronavirus continues to spread around the world. However, the data out of China over the past days reveals a reduction in the number of fatalities and cases. In a sign that the situation in China has calmed, President Xi traveled to ground zero for the outbreak this week. Moreover, China always has the potential to manipulate its markets.

Currency volatility impacts commodity prices

We have witnessed lots of volatility in currency markets over the past week after the US Federal Reserve reduced the Fed Fund rate by 50 basis points on March 3. Most market analysts believe that more rate cuts are on the horizon, and the Fed will act again at its March FOMC meeting. Risk-off and rate cuts have translated to an increase in volatility in the dollar index.

As the daily chart of the March US dollar index futures contract highlights, the dollar fell off a bearish cliff after making a new high at 99.815 on February 20. The index dropped to a low of 94.61 on March 9 or 5.25% on the back of an unwind of the dollar versus the euro cash and carry trade. The dollar recovered to over the 98.7 level on March 13, with daily volatility rising from below 2% in mid-February to almost 14% at the end of last week. While volatility in the dollar can be problematic for copper and the other base metals as the dollar is the pricing mechanism for the metals.

DBB is the base metals ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in copper is via the futures and options that trade on the COMEX division of the CME and the forwards on the London Metals Exchange. The other base metals trade on the LME. The DB Base Metals Fund provides an alternative for those looking to take risk on a portfolio of copper, zinc, and aluminum. The most recent top holdings of DBB include:

As the chart illustrates, DBB currently carries the most exposure to the price of zinc. DBB has net assets of $101.42 million, trades an average of 101,093 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio.

As the chart shows, DBB fell from $14.06 on February 20 to $13.45 per share on March 13 after reaching a low of $13.13 on March 12. DBB could be a product for those looking to fade the impact of Coronavirus, which could be dangerous.

Copper remains in a tenuous position, given the price move in crude oil and markets across all asset classes. A continuation of risk-off conditions in markets could weigh on the red metal and send the price appreciably lower. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy continues to be the most significant factor for copper and other nonferrous metals over the coming weeks. Watch the $2.50 level at the end of March. A close below that creates a bearish reversal on the quarterly chart could lead to follow-through technical selling. However, if copper decides to follow oil, the early 2016 low at $1.9355 could act as a magnet for the red metal.

