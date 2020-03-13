Assessing Where Johnson Outdoors Will Bottom

Therefore, we may see more downside here which would present an excellent long-term buying opportunity.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) came across our desk as a potential value play. The outdoor equipment manufacturer interests us because of its present valuation, strong balance sheet, growing earnings as well as growing dividends. Due to elevated volatility in equity markets over the past few weeks, many quality companies' valuations have been pared by 30% or more.

At present, Johnson Outdoors shares trade with an earnings multiple of 9.9, a book multiple of 1.6, a sales multiple of 0.9 and a cash-flow multiple of 9.6. Many times, companies can trade on the cheap due to something being awry with their financials. Johnson though didn't show any of the kind in its first quarter earnings.

Sales rose by 23% in Q1 to hit $128.1 million. Operating profit though only rose by 13% which we will get into in a bit. Furthermore, investors will have to take into account the comparisons here with respect to the trading conditions in the first quarter of 12 months prior.

Although fishing sales climbed 26% in the first quarter for example, much of this increase was due to the absence of stock in the first quarter of 2019. In fact, we could make the same argument for sales in general in the first quarter this year.

When we dig deeper, we see that gross margins slipped due to tariff expense and operating expenses actually rose. Therefore, this begs the question whether the firm is actually in a better place at present compared to 12 months prior. Remember, the stock market is always forward looking and as chartists, we believe that any potential fundamental which could affect the share-price has already been reflected in the technical chart.

The higher forward earnings multiple of 10.4 led us to look at how forward earnings projections have been trending. If the trends are anything to go by, we suspect that the forward earnings multiple will rise even more. The current EPS estimate this year for example comes in at $4.37 per share which means projections have dropped by more than $0.70 per share in a week. Projections for 2021 have also been whittled down aggressively over the past week and now stand at $4.40 per share.

Warren Buffett once penned a quote which is apt here with respect to how Johnson Outdoors' forward projected earnings are trending at present.

In the business world, the rear-view mirror is always clearer than the windshield

We go to the long-term technical chart to see how all of the above is showing up on the technical chart.

As we can see above, we have a possible descending triangle playing itself out in Johnson Controls. These patterns are bearish patterns. If the bottom horizontal line (support) gets breached with conviction, then price could easily come back to pre-2016 levels. We state this because the triangle is well over $40 high. This should alert investors to the possible downside risk here. Furthermore, we give more merit to patterns which have been taking place for years on end (which we have). Suffice it to say, price needs to remain above support to ensure this bearish long-term triangle does not play itself out in full.

If we do see this potential downturn, we would see a nice spike in the dividend yield which at present comes in at 1.2%. The last dividend increase was declared back in September last when the quarterly pay-out increased by 21.4% to $0.17 per share every quarter. We see no issue with the sustainability of the dividend at this stage. The 3-year growth rate comes in at 21% and the pay-out ratio at present comes in at just under 15%. Suffice it to say, very impressive numbers.

Therefore, to sum up, this stock in our opinion would be an excellent buy if indeed that bearish triangle plays itself out in full. Johnson has a very safe dividend and does not look remotely like a value trap at this stage. Let's see where the stock trades over the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.