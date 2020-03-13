Alkermes: Lack Of Near-Term Catalysts

Today, we will see why it will be better for investors to remain on the fence for Alkermes (ALKS) in March 2020.

Company overview

Alkermes is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies targeting CNS (central nervous system) disorders such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction, and multiple sclerosis. The company's leading assets include VIVITROL in opioid abuse indication and the Aristada franchise in schizophrenia indication. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company was founded in 1987 and went public in 1991.

Aristada and Vivitrol are major revenue drivers for Alkermes.

Alkermes' Aristada family of drugs is a LAI (long-acting injectable) atypical antipsychotic indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia. The company has also launched the Aristada Initio regimen, the first and only LAI with the ability to full dose on day one for up to two months.

In the fourth quarter, the Aristada family of drugs reported a 16% YoY rise and a 6% sequential rise in revenues to $56.8 million. Despite the gross to net adjustments of 50.7%, the solid 24% YoY unit growth and 40% YoY rise in months of therapy have helped boost Aristada's revenues. The drug's revenues jumped 28% YoY to $189.1 million in fiscal 2019, mainly driven by volume growth. The gross-to-net adjustments in 2019 were 49%, much higher than 44.3% in fiscal 2018. Alkermes now expects Aristada fiscal 2020 revenues to be $220-235 million.

In December 2019, Aristada's market share for new prescriptions, in terms of months of therapy was 32% in the LAI (long-acting) Aripiprazole market and 9% in the overall market for long-acting atypical antipsychotics.

Alkermes' Vivitrol is an extended-release opioid antagonist that provides therapeutic levels of naltrexone for a one-month period. It is currently the only medication indicated for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification. Vivitrol is also indicated for the treatment of alcohol dependence. Vivitrol is the highest revenue garnering drug for Alkermes.

In the fourth quarter, Vivitrol reported an 11% YoY rise and a 9% sequential rise in revenues to $92.8 million. Despite the gross to net adjustments of 47.7%, the solid 14% YoY unit growth and rapid market share gains in several states helped boost the drug's revenues. The drug's revenues jumped 11% YoY to $335.4 million in fiscal 2019, mainly driven by unit growth. The gross-to-net adjustments in 2019 were 48.3%, almost similar to that in fiscal 2018. Alkermes now expects Vivitrol's fiscal 2020 revenues to be $340-355 million.

Aristada and Vivitrol, however, have their share of troubles.

Aristada is expected to continue facing pricing pressures in 2020. The anticipated gross-to-net adjustment for 2020 is 52%, even higher than that seen in 2019. Then again, despite better higher efficacy and tolerability, there has been an overall resistance in the schizophrenia market to make the switch from oral to LAI antipsychotics.

Vivitrol is also expected to face pricing pressures and an increase in gross-to-net adjustments to 50% in 2020. The company expects to have to give higher discounts in certain states due to the consolidation of certain Medicaid plans and the broader buying consortiums. In June 2017, NPR highlighted Alkermes' efforts to cash in on the opioid epidemic by covertly working to change state laws.

Vumerity may not emerge as a big revenue driver.

In October 2019, Biogen (BIIB) and Alkermes announced FDA approval of Vumerity (Diroximel Fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease. Although Vumerity was discovered and developed by Alkermes, Biogen holds the exclusive, worldwide license to commercialize Vumerity.

Biogen and Alkermes had inked a collaboration for the development and commercialization of Vumerity in November 2017. At that time, Alkermes received an upfront payment of $28 million and became eligible to earn milestone payments up to $200 million upon certain clinical and regulatory achievements. Biogen has launched Vumerity in the late fourth quarter of 2019. Alkermes is now eligible to receive 15% royalty on the drug's worldwide sales.

However, I do not believe that Biogen will be aggressively promoting Vumerity any time soon, especially since a majority of new patients for Vumerity will be at the cost of Tecfidera's (dimethyl fumarate) patient base. Tecfidera is one of the cornerstones of Biogen's MS portfolio and fetched revenues worth $4.43 billion in 2019. Biogen's deal with Alkermes seems to be a part of the former's strategy to fend off competition from Vumerity which had demonstrated low rates of GI (gastrointestinal) AEs (adverse events) leading to patient discontinuation and no occurrence of serious GI AEs in EVOLVE-MS-1 study.

Results from Phase 2 EVOLVE-MS-2 study which directly compared patient-reported GI tolerability of Vumerity and Tecfidera seem to confirm the former's superior safety profile. Data from the trial showed that patients treated with Vumerity self-reported 46% fewer days with intensity scores of at least 2 on the Individual Gastrointestinal Symptom and Impact Scale compared to Tecfidera. The percentage of patients who discontinued the study due to GI adverse events was 0.8% for Vumerity and 4.8% for Tecfidera.

Although the results are statistically significant and clinically meaningful, the absolute difference in no of patients discontinuing treatment is not very large. Biogen seems to have evaded competition for Tecfidera by acquiring rights to Vumerity. The company has highlighted its commitment to promote Tecfidera ahead of Vumerity. Biogen may choose to promote Vumerity mainly to those MS patients who are not able to tolerate Tecfidera. This, in turn, will limit the Alkermes' royalty revenue stream.

ALKS3831 may also face stiff competition in schizophrenia indication.

Alkermes has submitted NDA (New Drug Application) for investigational therapy, ALKS 3831, which is a fixed-dose combination and bilayer tablet of samidorphan (10 mg) and olanzapine (5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, or 20 mg). This therapy is being positioned as a new oral treatment for adults with schizophrenia and with bipolar I disorder. The company has designed ALKS 3831 to offer the efficacy of olanzapine but mitigate olanzapine-associated weight gain through samidorphan. ALKS3831 has demonstrated antipsychotic efficacy, safety, and control on weight gain in the Phase 3 program ENLIGHTEN.

The FDA has set the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) date as November 15, 2020. Hence, if approved and assuming 90-day DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) scheduling period, this drug will not be launched before early 2021. It will take few more quarters for ALKS 3831 to pick up pace in the commercial arena.

However, the late entry of ALKS3831 can expose the drug to significant competition. In December 2019, FDA approved Intra-Cellular Therapies' (ITCI) novel antipsychotic, Calypta, in schizophrenia indication. Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Sage Therapeutics are also studying innovative investigational antipsychotics in schizophrenia indication.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Alkermes is $21.75. On February 14, JPMorgan analyst Cory Kasimov downgraded Alkermes from Overweight to Neutral and reduced target price from $25 to $21. Although the analyst highlighted that the company's fourth-quarter performance and 2020 guidance was in-line with consensus, he is worried about Alkermes' higher-than-anticipated operating expenditure outlook. The analyst does not see any major growth catalyst for the company in the near-to-intermediate term and expects 2020 to be a relatively quiet year. Yet, he claimed that the company is worth a closer look, especially for value-oriented long-term investors.

On February 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated the "Neutral" rating and reduced target price from $26 to $25. He believes that the company's 2020 outlook falls short of Street expectations. He also highlighted pricing pressure on Aristada and Vivitrol as a headwind for 2020.

On February 14, BofA analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded Alkermes to Neutral from Buy and reduced-price target from $31 to $20. In addition to slowing volume growth of Aristada and Vivitrol, unfavorable product mix, and pricing pressures, he also does not anticipate any major catalyst from the company's pipeline for the next couple of years.

On February 13, Stifel analyst Paul Matteis reiterated the "Hold" rating and lowered his price target to $20 from $23. On February 13, Piper Sandler analyst Danielle Brill also maintained a Neutral rating on Alkermes.

At the end of 2019, Alkermes had cash worth $614 million and total outstanding debt of $277 million on its balance sheet.

We see that the majority of the analysts have opted for a wait and watch strategy for Alkermes. This is apt, considering that the company is facing several headwinds for its commercial portfolio with no imminent star from its R&D portfolio for 2020. Hence, I believe that retail investors should keep a watch on Vumerity's sales and unfolding of Calypta's commercial uptake in 2020. In case Vumerity demonstrates robust uptake and Calypta fails to pick up significantly, investors can consider buying a position into Alkermes in the second half of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.