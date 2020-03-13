Sifting Through The Rubble And Creating A Post-Wuhan Fever Portfolio

It's time to look at what sectors to add to your portfolio. I believe the home sector offers the best opportunity than tech.

I believe that the stock market has spent the last few weeks discounting the worst possibilities and that caused the worst sell-off since '87.

I still believe that for a number of reasons this epidemic has been overblown and that offers an opportunity for alpha.

Calling a bottom on this dive was fraught. I admit I was early but three to six months from now any stock I recommended recently will be up.

I made the mistake of looking at the commentary on my last article

I was roundly criticized by the ankle biters that I was irresponsible to exhort my readers to not sell. Not only did I have the temerity to question the extent of the damage that the virus will toll on the US (I still do), but I told you to buy instead of sell. If you had listened to others who make bank on fear and sold out, when would you get back in? If history is a guide those who sold at the height of the financial crises in ‘08-’09 didn’t redeploy their cash for several years. They lost out terribly on the gains after the drop in equity. It’s very easy for someone to scream sell from the sidelines without thinking what's appropriate for an individual stock market participant. One of the biggest problems in stock investment journalism and commentary is the conflation of trading with investment. It’s important to understand the difference and act accordingly. If you are in a trade and it goes wrong, sell, the faster the better. If you are speculating (my definition) longer-term or investing you don’t sell.

Know what you are investing in, and what you are trading in.

If you buy a stock and then sell it to create alpha you are NOT an investor, you are trading. If you buy a stock for income and hold the stock to the extent that it sustainably grows dividends and revenue, you are an investor. An investor is an owner. Do you buy and sell your home or your insurance brokerage or Burger King franchise? No, you keep your home and business. There are exceptions to the concept of investing in stocks, and what constitutes trading but that is not the direction I want to take this piece. If you are a trader and you sold all your shares before the market dived and/or if you hedged via buying PUTs on the QQQ’s or CALLs on the VIX, congratulations. I wrote a set of cautionary notes about the melt-up and the melt-down that saw was forming toward the end of last year. I hope that you all kept this in mind and maintained a cash cushion in reserve, also something that I have written multiple times about. If you were speculating by building a position over time, or investing for income, it would be foolish to sell your positions.

I'm not going to waste ink defending my commentary on the market. There are only so many times that I can be a scold, about preparing for a sell-off. My job as I see it is to first give my opinion on where the market is going and then talk about trading ideas. It's very easy to snipe from the sidelines when we are having the biggest crash in the indexes since 1987. I admit I didn’t model that. I challenge anyone who is not on psychoactive medication to claim that they knew that was coming, and at the same time tell you when to buy. If they are out there, great, read their stuff. Since no one can definitively call a bottom, it makes sense to at least to me that now is a time to build positions for the bottom of the market. That's if you agree, that we are near the bottom.

I admit I’m skeptical about the effect this disease will have in the US, and that's governing my take.

If you don’t agree and are sure that we are entering a 911 or 2008 financial crisis, go buy gold coins and bury it in your backyard. However, if you are open to the idea that this is not armageddon here’s what I believe:

I believe that even over this weekend Pelosi and Mnuchin will hammer out a bill that will then pass in the House and then move on to the Senate this week. That legislation will help counter talk of recession.

The Fed will cut the short-term rates to zero in the next meeting next week.

There are likely all kinds of executive actions that can be taken to soften the blow of unemployment due to illness so that people who are paid by the hour to stay home if they are ill.

I believe that while the improved COVID-19 testing program in the US will reveal a large spread of the infection, the vast majority will be asymptomatic or have mild illness.

I believe that this week Italy’s infection rate will level off, just as China and Korea have gotten over the hump of infections.

I believe that the US is not like China, Korea or even Northern Italy with regard to air quality and that will show up in lower infection and mortality rates in the US.

I believe that there will be continued progress reported in the next few weeks about antiviral drugs that will counter the worst effects of those who are seriously ill.

I believe that once the fear starts to dissipate the realization that with zero interest rates will bolster P/E ratios even as the estimated earnings for the S&P will buoy prices. Stocks will then be repriced higher. The most progress will be growth names.

Finally, I believe that the stock market already has largely discounted all the negative effects of the coronavirus.

The risk now is to the upside and not taking advantage.

This is not a call to jump in today all at once...

This note has nothing to do with the massive bounce we are seeing in the indexes this morning. I would not be surprised if we lose all the upside today. This is a Friday after all. So let’s agree not to jump into the market today, but let’s spend the weekend planning on what to buy. I would avoid specific stocks that are involved with coronavirus. My assumption is that you are already invested in Gilead (GILD), or a Regeneron (RGEN) if you are interested in that area. I'm a long-term investor in GILD, not a trader. It's impossible to identify the exact bottom in stocks outside of virus-related names but at this point, the alpha, in my opinion, will be away from those names unless there is definitive news of an antiviral that works. So where do I think will be the most potential for alpha? If you read my stuff if you guess technology and technology-enabled services you will be correct.

Technology is the easy option

If you are looking at a quick way to speculate on a bounce in tech, let’s start with buying the QQQ. This is the ETF for the Nasdaq 100 which is cap-weighted for tech stocks. I also would offer the XLC the communications services ETF, or the XLK tech ETF. Then it would be good to select names that should do best in the next three months. It means that you shouldn’t jump in with both feet on any one position. Yes, I noted the idea for “bits and boxes” before.

Are the stocks I spoke about in that note lower today? Perhaps. I do believe that I said that you should think about buying these names and the only one I said to start a position with was Disney (DIS). I believe that at the time of writing it was about $103. It fell to $92. I believe and I hope you bought a little more. What am I getting at? This is about taking a longer perspective, this is not about fast money trading right now. If you bought last week you are likely underwater, but I believe that if you hold on and build on those positions, then in three months or so, you will forget that you started buying good names and are losing today. No one will tell you that today is the bottom, or obviously when I said to buy this week I was not calling the exact bottom either. What I wanted to stop you from doing is to sell, if you were fully invested going into this unexpected event, then selling this week is selling close to the bottom. OK, so what to buy?

The go-to names of growth are a great place to start. You can choose to cover them by buying the aforementioned ETFs - QQQ, XLC, XLK. So the big cap tech names Facebook (FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT). I think the second tier would be interesting like Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce.com (CRM), or Intuit (INTU).. How about more controversial names like Booking Holdings (BKNG). The world hates travel right now, but in three months the picture should be a lot brighter. In that vein how about Match.com (MTCH)? Right now no one wants to think about socializing but in three months people should feel a lot different about MTCH. Netflix (NFLX) or Roku Inc. (ROKU) should be revalued for the content, as well as Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA). My thought is that even though once people will feel less threatened they will actively seek social interaction, the trend for cocooning will remain powerful for a while.

Housing might be the best idea, on a risk/reward basis

Housing took a very strong beating, this makes no sense to me other than the fear that home shopping will be stunted due to infection fears. Again, if you believe that this is a temporary situation Home Builders are a screaming buy. DR Horton (DHI), Pulte (PHM), KB Homes (KBH), also how about Home Depot (HD) or Lowe’s (LOW). If you take one idea from me today, I think the home sector makes a lot of sense. Mortgage rates are at super low levels, and the demographics totally line up with family creation since the average age in the US is 29 years of age. The CEO of LOW Marvin R Ellison recently bought $1 million worth of shares. I think his desire to buy shares from his own funds’ buttresses the notion that the trend of home buying will remain strong. On the real estate “tech” side Redfin (RDFN) and Zillow (Z) also should do very well.

Shopping from home should be great

I believe that shopping from home will be a trend that comes out of this crisis stronger than ever. So as I mentioned before, I think Shopify (SHOP), AMZN, Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Paypal (PYPL), even a United Parcel (UPS), Sitchfix (SFIX), Etsy (ETSY) should do well.

Travel is the hardest but it might create a lot of alpha

You have to believe that there will be some support for the airline and travel industry by the government. Even if there's no support, still the strongest airlines will survive. The most “out there” idea is Delta Air Lines (DAL), widely considered the best-run airline. I also must offer Southwest (LUV). On a smaller scale, I think Cedar Fair (FUN), which is a day trip activity not needing airlines, could be a popular destination this spring and summer, along with Six Flags (SIX). I already mentioned Disney (DIS).

I wanted to put this note out so that you can understand my thinking about where the market is going generally and what to do. I have no trades to talk about today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have not changed my trades, I mentioned ROKU in the article, my position is expressed in CALLs, as are AMZN if CALL spreads