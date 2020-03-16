Natural Gas - A New Low For This Century And A Recovery

The chickens came home to roost in the crude oil market. On March 6, the OPEC meeting ended, and the oil cartel, together with Russia, decided to abandon production cuts. The market had expected OPEC to cut daily output by an additional one million barrels per day. As the meeting began, Saudi Arabia advocated for a 1.5 million barrel per day reduction from the level agreed in late 2019. Russia balked, the session ended, and the Saudis decided to flood the market with crude oil. The price of April NYMEX crude oil futures traded to a low of $41.05 per barrel on March 6 and closed near the low. On Sunday night, March 8, the price opened at $32.87 and traded to the lowest price since 2016 at $27.34 per barrel. Crude oil was hovering around the $30 per barrel level as of Friday, March 13. The decline in crude oil has been shocking, considering the energy commodity was trading at $65.65 on January 8. At the same time, the stock market has been cascading lower on the back of fear and uncertainty over Coronavirus. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the virus a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, natural gas had been making lower highs and lower lows throughout the peak season of demand during the winter months. A high level of inventories and warm temperatures caused every rally to be a selling opportunity since November.

Oil was not the only energy commodity that experienced lots of volatility last week. In natural gas, we could see move price variance over the coming weeks and months. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) magnify the price action in the natural gas futures market.

Natural gas falls to the lowest price of this century

On Sunday evening, March 8, when markets opened in the US, the price of crude oil crashed. April natural gas futures opened at $1.678 per MMBtu and proceeded to drop to another in a long series of lower lows.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, the price declined to a low of $1.61 per MMBtu, which was one tick below the March 2016 bottom at $1.611 and equal to the 1998 low. Natural gas traded to its lowest price of this century, but it turned higher at the 1998 low and recovered.

A bullish risk-off reversal - sellers remain above

In last week's piece on Seeking Alpha, I wrote:

The fundamentals and technical trends in the natural gas market remain bearish. However, a continuation of risk-off conditions with open interest at a higher level this year compared to last could mean that risk-off in the natural gas arena leads to a sudden recovery, at some point.

"Some point" came quickly as natural gas put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart on March 9 after hitting the century low.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, after trading at $1.61 per MMBtu on Sunday night, March 8, the price reversed and closed above the previous session's high. As markets melted down, the price of natural gas moved to a high of $1.998 on March 11, where it ran out of steam on the upside. Last week, I pointed out that the total number of open long and short positions was significantly higher this year compared to last pointing to an overabundance of speculative shorts. From March 6 through March 12, open interest declined by 25,945 contracts. Meanwhile, at just over 1.400 million contacts at the end of last week, the metric was a bit lower than last year's level at 1.406 million.

The move to just shy of $2 was likely the result of risk-off conditions that chased some speculative shorts from the natural gas futures market but selling appeared at the high. April natural gas futures settled at $1.869 per MMBtu on Friday, March 13 after a volatile week that took the price higher on a week-on-week basis.

The withdrawal season winds down

As markets were melting down on Thursday, the Energy Information Administration released its weekly inventory data for the week ending on March 6.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the EIA said stockpiles of natural gas fell by 48 billion feet as of March 6, which was below the level the market had expected, according to Estimize. Inventories stood at 2.043 trillion cubic feet, which was 63.8% above last year's level and 12.5% above the five-year average.

If all goes according to schedule, there are only about two weeks to go before the end of the withdrawal season, and natural gas begins flowing back into storage across the United States. The 2020 injection season will start with around 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas compared to 1.107 tcf at the same time last year. The stockpile data continues to be bearish for the price of natural gas.

The fundamentals are bearish, but we may have seen the lows

Fundamentals are the most bearish for the energy sector in many years. The price of oil traded down to the lowest level since February 2016 last week. The price of natural gas traded below its 2016 low to the 1998 bottom. Inventories are at a high level going into the injection season, and we could see stockpiles rise to over the four trillion cubic feet level by the start of the 2020/2021 winter season.

Meanwhile, risk-off over Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in all markets. The current risk-off period is not a financial but a health crisis. Every major event, including all major league sporting events, has been postponed, suspended, or canceled. People are working from and staying home. The energy sector is facing demand destruction while the Saudis are flooding the market with crude oil, and natural gas stockpiles are over 60% over last year's level.

Many natural gas and oil companies could find themselves facing bankruptcy as low interest rates over the past years fostered a feeding frenzy of debt. With the price of both oil and gas at the lowest levels in years, servicing that debt could become impossible. Moreover, the state of the bond and stock market mean that producers in financial trouble may have nowhere to turn in the current environment. Unless the government arranges for a bailout program or assists banks with debt restructuring for national security reasons, we could see lots of companies disappear over the coming weeks and months.

Eventually, falling production would provide support for prices. However, in the current environment, all signs are pointing lower prices as almost every asset has been a falling knife. As we learned at the start of last week in the natural gas market, on its first trip down to the 1998 low, turned around and moved 24% higher in three trading session. At the $1.869 level at the end of last week, natural gas was sitting above the midpoint of the trading range for the week. If speculative shorts are still sitting on the natural gas market, we could see further short covering over the coming sessions. Since we are at a time of the year when the energy commodity tends to make a seasonal low, $1.61 has a chance of becoming the bottom in typical trading conditions. However, March 2020 is anything but a typical time in any market.

Trading with UGAZ and DGAZ

Falling knives in markets across all asset classes have made natural gas look tame by comparison. We could see two-way volatility over the coming weeks as the natural gas market faces bearish fundamentals and speculative bears looking to push the price to even lower lows. At the same time, the end of the withdrawal season and an overabundance of shorts in a market where marginal calls from other markets could force them to cover risk positions.

For those looking to trade the ups and downs of the natural gas market without venturing into the futures arena, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN and its bearish counterpart DGAZ provide an alternative. UGAZ and DGAZ are short-term trading tools that are not appropriate for medium-term risk positions on the long or short side of the natural gas market. UGAZ has net assets of $456.06 million, trades an average of over 4.2 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. DGAZ has net assets of $155.04 million, trades an average of 723,970 shares each day, and charges the same 1.65% expense ratio. Both ETN products attempt to deliver a short-term return that is triple the percentage move in the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures contract. At the same time, the leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. The longer the market sits or moves in the opposite direction, the faster the price of these products evaporate. April natural gas futures on NYMEX fell from $1.998 on March 11 to $1.75 on March 12, a drop of 12.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DGAZ rose from $193.45 to $266.28 per share or 37.6%, a triple percentage return compared to the futures contract.

We could see lots of action in the natural gas futures arena over the coming days and weeks. Be careful out there in all markets; these are the most dangerous conditions, perhaps in history. The root cause of this financial crisis makes it more than a challenge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.