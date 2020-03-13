Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of March 16

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

We are experiencing unprecedented panic in the markets. On Thursday, the TSX dropped by 12.34%, the largest single-day drop since 1940. Most of us of never experience this type of volatility.

In such times, it can be incredibly difficult to remain calm. On the bright side, dividend growth investors can take comfort in knowing their income streams are growing. This is one of the reasons why dividend growth investing is such an attractive strategy.

Now that we are near the end of the quarter, the pace of dividend growth is slowing. This week, there is but one Canadian Dividend All-Star scheduled to announce a dividend increase. Let’s first recap last week’s results.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

It was a week that featured a little bit of everything. Premium Brands Holdings (OTC:PRBZF)[TSX:PBH] and Stella Jones (OTC:STLJF)[TSX:SJ] both came through with their annual raises.

On the flip side, NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF)[TSX:NFI] did not announce a raise. As discussed last week, 2019’s dividend raise broke from historical patterns. Given this, there is no reason for investors to yet be concerned. The company is most likely returning to historical patterns, which means an announcement is likely to come in June.

Last week, I also missed announcing Parkland Fuel’s (OTCPK:PKIUF)[TSX:PKI] annual dividend bump. As you’ll recall, I was a little early on my estimates given that I had the wrong earnings date.

Finally, Quebecor Inc (OTCPK:QBCRF)(OTC:QBCAF)[TSX:QBR.A] announced a massive dividend increase, a quarter ahead of schedule.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Premium Brands 10.48% $0.055 10.00% $0.0525 $0.5775 Stella Jones 14.29% $0.02 7.14% $0.01 $0.16 Parkland Fuel ~2% $0.002 1.71% $0.0017 $0.1012 Quebecor N/A N/A 78.78% $0.0875 $0.20

Let’s start with Parkland Fuel. The company has been one of the fastest growing independent fuel retailers in the world. It is considered a serial acquirer, making several purchases every year.

Although the dividend is growing, it is clear the company sees better uses for its cash. The 1.71% raise is in line with its historical average of low, single-digit growth.

Premium Brand Holdings' 10% raise was also in line with expectations. The $0.055 per share raise is inline with historical averages, and results in a new quarterly dividend of $0.5775 per share.

On the flip side, Stella Jones disappointed. The penny raise was half that of last year’s two-cent raise. Considering the low payout ratio, the drop was surprising. Likewise, it marks the first time in years that the rate drops below double digits. The company's new quarterly dividend is $0.16 per share.

We close the recap with huge dividend news from one of Canada’s newest All Stars. Quebecor announced a 78.78% raise to the quarterly dividend. The timing of the raise was also surprising, as it had a history of raising the dividend in May.

With the raise, Quebecor extends the dividend growth streak to six years and the new quarterly payout is $0.20 per share. For those looking for an alternative to the Big 3 Telecom operators, Quebecor is worth a look.

Expected Dividend Raises

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF)(OTCPK:ANCTF)[TSX:ATD.B]

Current Streak: 10 years

10 years Current Yield: 0.71%

0.71% Earnings: March 17, 2020

What can investors expect: One of the world’s largest convenience store operators, Alimentation Couche-Tard is expected to release third-quarter results on Tuesday. Will the company raise the dividend? It is by no means a guarantee.

The company has no discernible pattern and has at times, kept the dividend steady beyond four consecutive quarters. Much like Parkland, it is a serial acquirer and has made several transformational acquisitions.

As of this writing, Alimentation is also in a battle for Caltex Australia Ltd (OTCPK:CTXAF)(OTCPK:CTXAY). Given this, it would not surprise me if the company failed to announce a raise this quarter.

The dividend growth rate is also difficult to predict. The company last raised dividends by 25%, and it has a three-year dividend growth rate of 17%. Should the company raise this week, a bump anywhere in this range is reasonable to expect.

It may even surprise to the upside. The company has an ultra-low payout ratio (10.41%), and has plenty of room to grow the dividend.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV ~20.00% $0.0125 $0.075

