Despite The Carnage In The Overall Market, Adobe Maintains Its Upward Trend

The sentiment toward the stock has been shifting to a more optimistic stance, but it still isn't extremely optimistic.

Even as the overall market has cratered in recent weeks, Adobe has been able to maintain its upward trend so far.

Adobe posted fiscal first quarter earnings last week and it beat on both the top and bottom line.

At the beginning of each month, I create a list of stocks that meet certain fundamental criteria that I believe set them apart from other companies. The list usually ranges from 200-300 stocks on a month by month basis. After the list is created, I save the stocks to a file in StockCharts.com so that I can scroll the charts every few days, looking for opportunities. After the carnage we have seen in the market over the last few weeks, I found a few handfuls of stocks that I would consider still in an upward trend-even after falling sharply in the last few weeks.

One of those companies is Adobe (ADBE). The software manufacturer came out with earnings last week and it beat both the EPS estimate and the revenue estimate. The company earned $2.27 per share for the quarter and that was better than the $2.22 analysts had predicted. The company posted revenue of $3.09 billion and that was higher than the estimated figure of $3.04 billion.

Beating estimates is nice and sometimes it leads to gains by the stock, but with the market falling so dramatically in the last few weeks, the positive news seemed to go unnoticed. To me the more important thing is that the company saw earnings growth of 33% for the fiscal first quarter when compared to the previous year. Adobe has seen earnings grow by an average of 37% per year over the last three years and that is a very solid earnings growth rate.

Revenue was up 19% from the previous year and the company has averaged revenue growth of 24% per year over the last three years. For 2020 as a whole, analysts expect earnings to grow by 24% and revenue is expected to increase by 17.7%.

As attractive as the earnings and revenue growth rates are, the company's management efficiency ratings are just as attractive. The company boasts a return on equity of 38.9% and a profit margin to match (38.9%).

These fundamental stats are what had me watching Adobe and waiting for an entry point last fall. I recommended the stock to subscribers of the Hedged Alpha Strategy back on October 7, 2019 when the stock was trading in the $275 to $280 range.

Even After the Pullback, Adobe Still In an Upward Trend

When I recommended Adobe, it had just tested its 52-week moving average and the 10-week RSI and weekly stochastic readings were both down near oversold territory. It felt like a low-risk entry point on a quality stock.

I did recommend to subscribers that they lock in some gains on January 7, 2020 and the gain ended up being around 23%. We are still holding the second half of the recommendation and the company looks like it could be ready for another rally. The stock dropped below its 52-week moving average earlier this week, but it bounced back.

It is also worth noting that if you connect the lows from December '18 with the October low, you get an upwardly-sloped trend line that the stock hit this week as well. Very few charts look this good right now. Yes, there are stocks that are more oversold, but very few haven't broken below the trend lines established in the last few years.

The Sentiment Has Shifted, But It's Still Not at Extreme Bullish Levels

Back in October, the sentiment toward Adobe was less bullish than it is today. There were 27 analysts covering the stock back then with 17 "buy" ratings and 10 "hold" ratings. This gave us a buy percentage of 63%. Today we have 28 analysts covering the stock with 20 "buy" ratings and eight "hold" ratings. This puts the current buy percentage at 71.4% and that is in the average range.

The short interest has fallen over the last six months and so has the short interest ratio. The ratio was at 2.08 in October when I recommended the stock and it is now at 1.23. There were 5.5 million shares sold short back then and now there are 4.61 million shares sold short. We also see that the average daily trading volume has jumped from 1.76 million shares to 3.76 million shares. So the ratio has dropped due to both sides of the equation-the numerator getting smaller and the denominator getting bigger.

While the sentiment has shifted from slightly more bearish than average to slightly more bullish than the average stock, it hasn't reached a point that I consider extreme optimism toward the stock.

My Overall Take on Adobe

Obviously I am still bullish on Adobe, otherwise it wouldn't still be in the portfolio. The fundamentals are just as strong as ever and the fact that the stock has been able to maintain its upward trend is also encouraging. Very few stocks can match Adobe's fundamental readings and even fewer look like they are still in the upward trends from the last few years. Sure, if you step back to a monthly chart and look at the last 11 years, there are probably far more stocks that you would say are still in upward trends.

The shift in the sentiment is a minor concern, but the way the stock and the company have performed, the increase in optimism seems to be warranted.

I had a target of $370 when I originally recommended the stock and it hit that target before the recent pullback. Given the recent earnings and the technical developments, I think the stock can get to $400 over the next year or so.

Of course the impact of the coronavirus could impact Adobe just like it could any other company, but the impact should be minimal for a software company compared to the impact other industries will see.

When we see massive selling like we saw in 2000-2002 and in 2007-2009, even good, fundamentally sound companies like Adobe saw their stock prices fall. Keeping that in mind, I would keep an eye on the 104-week moving average. If Adobe should fall below that trend line, I would consider getting out. The stock hasn't closed a week below that moving average since 2012.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't personally own Adobe, but it is a recommended holding in the Hedged Alpha Strategy at this time.