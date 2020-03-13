OpenText Acquires XMedius For Communications Customer Base

I'm Neutral on OTEX at its current level until the Carbonite deal is fully integrated.

The deal brings OpenText a significant customer base with which to pursue cross-selling opportunities.

XMedius provides a range of secure information transfer and communications to companies of all sizes.

OpenText has acquired XMedius for $75 million in cash.

Quick Take

OpenText (OTEX) has announced the acquisition of XMedius for $75 million.

XMedius has developed a platform for secure information exchange and unified communications in the enterprise.

With the deal, OTEX gains access to a large customer base at what appears to be a reasonable price.

However, OTEX’ stock appears pricey even after the recent drop and we don’t know how well or how long the Carbonite acquisition will take to integrate, so my bias is Neutral.

Target Company

Montreal, Canada-based XMedius was founded to provide enterprise-grade solutions for secure document exchange and related communications.

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jean Champagne, who has over thirty years experience in the high tech industry.

Below is an overview video of XMedius:

Source: Laura Lalonde

XMedius’s primary offerings include:

XM Fax

XMSendSecure

XMConnect

XMHospitality

XMTeamQ

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the market for secure file transfer is expected to exceed $1.6 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.21% from 2017 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing enterprise operational complexity and a growing need for security for internal and external compliance requirements.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Accellion

AXWAY

BOX (BOX)

Citrix (CTXS)

Egnyte (EGNTE)

GlobalScape (GSB)

Saison Information Systems

IBM (IBM)

Ipswitch

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

OpenText disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $75 million in an all cash transaction.

Management said that it doesn’t expect the deal ‘to contribute significant revenue to OpenText’s results for the fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2020.

XMedius generates around $40 million in annual revenue, so the deal was for a Price / Sales multiple of 1.875x.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 OpenText had $675.4 million in cash and equivalents and $5.5 billion in total liabilities of which $2.6 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $791.8 million.

In the past 12 months, OpenText’s stock price has dropped 11.8% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 0.3% and the U.S. overall market index’ fall of 12.6%, as the OTEX chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $9,050,000,000 Enterprise Value $12,180,000,000 Price / Sales 3.08 Enterprise Value / Sales 4.15 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 13.27 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $955,560,000 Revenue Growth Rate 3.25% Earnings Per Share $1.21

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $25.29 versus the current price of $33.95, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

OTEX acquired XMedius to expand its secure digital information transfer and unified communications capabilities and gain access to its customer base.

As OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea stated in the deal announcement,

With more than 50,000 installations worldwide, the acquisition of XMedius further strengthens OpenText's leadership in secure information exchange, unified communications and digital fax. We welcome XMedius's customers, strong partner network and employees to OpenText.

XMedius’core competence is in older technologies such as secure file transfer and fax services, but the firm also has communication products that integrate with many enterprise systems in wide use.

In addition, XMedius has unified communications offerings for the healthcare and hospitality industries which may present growth opportunities for OTEX to exploit.

OTEX paid a Price / Sales multiple of 1.88x, not far from the average of publicly held business and consumer services basket per the NYU Stern School valuation data.

So, it appears OTEX is not overpaying for the deal and it should present significant cross-selling opportunities in the near- and medium-terms.

OTEX’ stock price still looks pricey given the generous assumptions of my DCF. The firm is still in major digestion mode for its Carbonite acquisition which closed in December, 2019.

Management appears to be on a significant acquisition track, so it will be difficult to determine organic revenue growth, unless management chooses to break that out in future financial results.

I like the XMedius deal, if only for its large customer base and apparently reasonable price tag.

My bias on OTEX at its current level is Neutral.

