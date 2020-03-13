Vera Bradley: Looks Compelling, Despite The Corona Worries

Even in an adverse scenario the company is insulated by a rock solid balance sheet and very low expectations/valuations, making me quite upbeat here.

Amidst the market turmoil Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reported its 2019 results, and they did not land well with investors, although it is very hard to disentangle the market reaction with regard to the earnings numbers from the sentiment, of course driven by the developing Coronavirus.

I am compelled to the solid earnings power of the business and the rock solid balance sheet, with roughly half of the current share price explained by net cash holdings. This means that shares are dirt cheap even if the company might be hit very hard due to the pending Coronavirus, making me an aggressive buyer here as it seems that the market has not looked selectively at individual names during the sell-off.

The Numbers

Vera Bradley ended 2019 on a reasonable note. Fourth quarter sales grew 32.8% to $156.9 million, as full year sales were up 19% to $495 million, largely driven by the Pura Vida acquisition. Adjusting for the deal, the company reported a full year comparable growth number of 3.4%, with growth on that metric being a point slower in the final quarter.

Given the nature of the business, the final quarter is typically very important as net earnings of $12.5 million translated into GAAP earnings of $0.37 per share, with adjusted earnings coming in five cents higher. For the year, the company reported GAAP earnings of $0.47 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share.

The discrepancy is in part related to stock-based compensation expense as well as some other items related to the Pura Vida deal. Depending on the metric you use, realistic earnings probably come in somewhere between both earnings metrics at let's say around $0.60 per share.

Trading at $5, the valuations are very low indeed especially if we consider the balance sheet. This balance sheet shows $73.8 million in cash and equivalents and no debt, as a 34 million share count results in net cash of $2.15 per share. With shares trading around $4.75 per share, this means that operating assets are trading at $2.60 per share, implying that operating assets are trading at less than 5 times earnings!

Additional encouraging news was the original outlook for 2020, although no longer representative of course. The company guided for sales of $555-$585 million, far above the $495 million reported in 2019 thanks to the Pura Vida deal of course which only closed during last year. Earnings per share are seen around a midpoint of $1.00 per share in 2020 based on non-GAAP accounting, marking $0.18 per share increase compared to 2019. This suggests that even if 2020 might be off to a bad start, a swift recovery might imply that earnings might even come in flat.

Great Value, In Either Case

Do not get me wrong, Vera Bradley will undoubtedly be hit hard by the crisis as the question is what the duration and deepness of the crisis will be as that is simply very hard to judge/estimate. The real issue is that shares are simply extremely cheap, certainly if we account of the fact that the company is solidly profitable and in fact has a strong balance sheet, something which might be overlooked during these times of selling, as investors might neglect the fundamentals of the individual companies.

Hence, I like the share here a lot and in fact have indeed bought a substantial position at $4.75 per share, pure on the valuation and balance sheet strength only, with potential recovery or M&A providing for simply astonishing risk-reward with a compelling risk-reward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.