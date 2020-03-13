Tesla Looking For More Subsidies

When it comes to electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), perhaps the best way to find out what's going on is by reading the tweets of CEO Elon Musk. While this activity has lead to some trouble for the company and its leader, investors and analysts can figure out some future items as a result. Now that Elon Musk is talking about potential new factories, we can tell he is looking for more financial handouts. Here's what came out Tuesday night.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter page, seen here)

If reservations for the new truck are as high as some people believe they are, Tesla would probably need a new factory to build this. Some wondered if that would happen at the Nevada gigafactory, but perhaps that wouldn't get any financial assistance for the project. Of course, we are still waiting for the highly anticipated Tesla Semi and Roadster that have been delayed and management has becoming rather quiet on. My main interest today though is in regards to the Model Y on the east coast.

At the moment, Tesla has already planned production for the Model Y in the Fremont factory, the Shanghai factory, and in Germany. According to a Reuters story, the Germany factory is expected to produce 500,000 vehicles a year. We've heard in the past that Fremont could make one million vehicles a year, and the Shanghai factory will produce at least 250,000 vehicles a year. Totaling that up, the company would be pushing two million vehicles per year, nearly four times what Tesla is doing currently.

Fremont currently has capacity for 90,000 S/X vehicles a year and Tesla management said it wasn't going to push the Model 3 past 7,000 units a week in Fremont once the Shanghai factory came online. Model S/X capacity will likely be lower moving forward as sales aren't doing well now, so that would imply that Fremont could have the capacity to build 600,000 Model Y units a year, and that's assuming Model 3 stays at 7,000 a week in Fremont. Model 3 production in the US could drop if the Model Y cannibalizes sales or competition starts to eat at Tesla's market share.

Elon Musk has said he expects Model Y sales to be up to double that of the Model 3, so you would figure that a year or two from now both Shanghai and Germany production would be slanted towards the Model Y. Fremont might also favor the Y if it turns out to be significantly more popular. We also don't know how successful the Model Y will be, so why start planning for a new factory long before you may even need it? That's where two financial items come in for Tesla, one regarding capital raises and the other being government subsidies.

Let's look back to early 2019. Elon Musk had a big event discussing Tesla's autonomy plans and put out the notion that there would be one million robo-taxis on the road this year. Shortly thereafter, Tesla had a major capital raise that Musk said was only needed for robo-taxi efforts and that Tesla didn't really need the funds. A year later, despite management saying it is self-funding, Tesla hit the markets again for more than $2 billion. This latest raise came just after Musk conveniently tweeted about an upcoming company talk from the New York factory in April which was thought to be an effort to rally the troops.

Don't forget that the company raised quite a bit in the spring of 2016 after advancing its Model 3 plan two years. Tesla ultimately failed by a large margin on the promises of this wonderful vehicle detailed below. While the quoted range and meaningful production volumes have happened eventually, the Model 3 definitely did not come at that pre-incentive price and certainly not with the margins that were talked about.

Our objective with Model 3 is to create the world’s best car with a base price of $35,000, before any incentives, with a range of at least 215 miles on a single charge, and with strong gross margins. We plan to incorporate our best technology into Model 3, yet keep it relatively simple to build at high volume and with high quality.

(Source: Tesla investor letter, seen here)

This time around though, since the company just raised a lot of money, it would seem to be that Tesla is looking for government support. Elon Musk will throw out a region of the country and try to get as many politicians to throw Tesla as much support as possible. Will whoever gives Elon Musk the most subsidies end up reaping the benefits in the end? Let's look at three of Tesla's ongoing projects.

The solar roof was supposed to ramp up years ago and be the crown jewel of the Buffalo factory. Recently, Panasonic ended its relationship with Tesla there, and New York state took a nearly billion dollar write down on its investment in the facility. In Nevada, Tesla has put a strain on local emergency resources and led to a housing crisis that has overcrowded homeless shelters. As this article details those major issues and more, it also says that Elon Musk stated in 2018 he would look for a solution to the housing crisis, but nothing has been done since. More recently we saw the Chinese factory that got very preferential treatment, only to see the company pull a fast one on consumers with old hardware in some of the first units produced in the Shanghai facility. On Thursday, an article from electrek added to potential distrust from consumers by stating that customers outside of China are also getting the old hardware in their vehicles.

The other thing to think about today is if Elon Musk is trying to shift the narrative away from a poor Q1 2020. We know that he's been really dismissive of the coronavirus, but we saw the China factory shutdown for a short time and economic worries could be impacting vehicle sales around the globe. Shifting the narrative gets people talking about things other than financial results, like last March's Model Y reveal that came before an ugly Q1 announcement. In late 2017, there was the Semi and new Roadster event that took eyes off the miserable production ramp of the Model 3. We've also seen Musk tweet plenty of times about looking to greatly expand service and supercharger locations, only to then slash capital expenditure guidance multiple times and not meet growth targets for those key customer items.

So what is Elon Musk up to when it comes to tweets about new factories in the US? Well, he's likely trying to get more money from whoever will give it to him. Ignoring the large number of capital raises that were never supposed to be needed for a minute, like the two major ones we've seen in the past year, this time it looks like he's going for government handouts. There is no need for a Model Y factory on the US east cost yet with the theoretical production capabilities of Tesla's other facilities and an unclear demand picture. But if local governments will bend over backwards for you, the company might as well take whatever it can. PT Barnum once said there's a sucker born every minute, and Tesla's 17 years without a profit despite numerous EV incentives to bolster the market and billions in credit sales suggests that might be true.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.