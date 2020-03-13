Bear Market Got You Down? It's Time To Get To Work

The second tranche I will deploy to purchase later in spring when an end is, hopefully, in sight to the current panic.

I made 8 purchases yesterday, I will explain my reasoning behind all 8 below. This is the first of two tranches I intend to put to work.

With everything under the sun closing, schools, sports events, theme parks etc, in my opinion, we have come close to a peak panic moment in the market.

Yesterday, 03/12/20, is the moment I have been waiting for to deploy some built up cash, this may not be "the bottom" but it has to be pretty freaking close.

Make no mistake, the COVID-19 virus is real, it is scary, it will and has changed the way we as Americans go about our business and our days. Our children are home from school, we are working from home, people are finally washing their hands, and, unfortunately, many older Americans are losing their lives to this pandemic.

As a 38-year old hypochondriac with an aging mother in an assisted living facility, the stress is real, and many Americans have found this new reality we are all in this week.

However... this too will end!

When is the key question that nobody can answer... Perhaps Gilead's (GILD) treatment read out in April? Maybe in springtime if this is a seasonal outbreak? Maybe next year when we all have built up immunity from exposure? I do not know the answer to that question; however, the panic truly hit both the public and the markets this week as we can see from the below chart.

In February, I decided to sell out of Apple (AAPL), Amerco Holdings (UHAL), and General Electric (GE) plus a third of my sizable Microsoft (MSFT) position waiting for a day like yesterday to partially redeploy funds.

I say partially because I am not to my knowledge Nostradamus nor do I possess a crystal ball given to me by an old woman in a cave deep in the hillsides of Armenia.

I do not know when the selling pressure will relent, but I do know that purchasing high quality companies marked down 25-40% is usually a wise investment choice for a long-term investor.

The country and our markets will eventually adapt if this is a long-term pandemic and we will find a new normal, be that working from home or under the 6ft distance protocol.

With that in mind, below are my 8 purchases made yesterday:

Amazon (AMZN)

This is a new position for my portfolio and my reasoning is simple, it works for any of the outcomes either a new normal, seasonal outbreak or the virus leaving permanently.

Personally, I never liked going to stores and touching nasty shopping carts even before the virus, so arriving home for the evening to find your shopping on the front porch, then opening the boxes and leaving your purchases in the garage for 3 days to let any virus on the product die off is a natural solution to me as a hypochondriac.

Finding the opportunity to buy this wonderful company that should thrive in any outcome at $1,690 was too tempting.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

This also is a new position for my portfolio. Twilio is the leader in how companies interact with customers and vendors remotely via the cloud and online, this seems like a great set up for the current environment whether the virus hangs around or leaves tomorrow.

This company was also a darling of Wall Street before the current crisis, and I see no reason for this to hurt the prospects of the company after this is over either.

Buying at $79, I viewed it as a gift for this long runway growth company.

Alibaba (BABA)

I have held Alibaba for some time now for the dominance in China and with the virus seemingly relenting on the mainland, Alibaba should see a benefit as they were one of only a few companies that continued to operate and fulfill orders during the crisis thus building on the great brand equity with the population it currently has.

I added roughly a quarter to my current position at $188.

Facebook (FB)

I have held Facebook for some time as well, and while they will perhaps be hurt from this crisis as ads lessen, they should hold up markedly better than the vast majority of companies due to a very engaged user base. The ad market may be hurt, but the meme game on Facebook is on fire!

Source: Know Your Meme

I added yesterday at $160 which is a solid level given the opportunities with and without the virus.

First Solar (FSLR)

This is also a longer held position I added too, and to be frank, this one is just a valuation play. First Solar is too cheap at 0.77 book value and the opportunities are still in front of it. It is also a political play if Biden wins as he has proposed a massive renewable energy program and First Solar should be a huge beneficiary.

I added at $39.

IBM (IBM)

I have held IBM for a few years, so yes, I am underwater in this position, but, at $102, this company is just too cheap. you could hack off 50% of the company's EPS from this crisis and it would still be fairly valued. Along with a 6% secure dividend and a new CEO, I am a buyer of this baby in the corona bathwater.

Nutrien (NTR)

I am baffled as to why on earth this stock would be just obliterated during this crisis. Look, I get it that they may not hit estimates, but neither will anybody else not named Clorox (CLX).

People will still need to eat, and Nutrien is a well-diversified Ag company with both retail (seeds) and fertilizer components. They have a strong balance sheet with a 5.6% dividend selling at .8 book value. The agriculture market is a key voting demographic, and I cannot see this block being left out of stimulus.

The world will continue to turn, people will eat and the agriculture market will recover. It may not be tomorrow, but I added to my position in this company yesterday at $28 as a long-term holding.

AT&T (T)

This is a core position of mine, and I was happy to add to it yesterday. AT&T is not going anywhere, the CEO affirmed guidance on March 4th and added to its buyback.

They operate in 3 essential businesses for this current crisis and beyond, internet, telephone/data, and at-home entertainment. In my opinion, it doesn't get much safer in the current environment than AT&T.

With a 6% covered dividend, an accelerated buyback and $31 a share, I am a buyer!

With my purchases yesterday, I have deployed roughly half of my capital allocated to this current crisis. I am waiting for the next shoe to drop to deploy the second tranche which will likely be focused on names I do not currently own such as Booking Holdings (BKNG), Boeing (BA), Leidos (LDOS), Cedar Fair (FUN), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and a re-buy of my Apple (AAPL) stake, hopefully, under $200.

I mentioned earlier, I do not know how this will play out, as I type this, futures are down another 700 points, and I may be early, but I know this panic will end and I know I have purchased high-quality companies at reasonable/cheap prices.

Stay safe and get to work!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, TWLO, FB, NTR, AMZN, MSFT, T, FSLR, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.