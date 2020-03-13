Adobe: Another Potential Winner Out Of The Bear Market

At the core of my thesis is the recurring revenue model and Adobe's enviable position in the digital asset creation and management space.

While it may be premature to generally buy stocks on weakness at this moment, certain names deserve a closer look.

While the market continues to wobble due to COVID-19 fears, I have started to think about lessons learned and to project the eventual rebound. Generally speaking, I believe it to be premature to buy stocks on weakness at this moment. Yet, I think certain names deserve a closer look.

Near the top of my list of stocks worth betting on at current levels is Adobe (ADBE). The company reported fiscal 1Q20 results on March 12. Due to the highly predictable recurring revenue business model, it was no surprise that Adobe delivered yet another all-around beat. Sales and earnings have both met or exceeded consensus expectations each of the past 15 quarters.

Credit: CXO Herald

A peek into the second quarter

Rather than focusing on recent results, which included 15%-plus growth in both the digital media and digital experience segments, a look towards the future is probably more relevant. Adobe delivered an outlook for fiscal 2Q20 that I would describe as encouraging, given the circumstances. See guidance table below.

To be fair, revenue projection of $3.175 billion fell a bit short of consensus. The guidance seems to have been hurt by "some enterprises delaying bookings, postponing services implementation and reducing expenses" in the short term due to the global pandemic. Business in China seems to have been impacted by the coronavirus spread in the first quarter, and softness is likely to spill into the second period of the fiscal year.

Source: company's earnings release

Still, the management team seems unfazed about the long-term prospects of digital investments. I tend to share the optimism, since the secular paper-to-digital trend and Adobe's dominance of the digital asset creation and document management spaces should not be impacted by the current health crisis.

Lastly, adjusted EPS guidance for 2Q20 topped consensus by a couple of cents, although a lower projected tax rate may have been the key tailwind.

Off 25%, stock looks cheap

Last week, I shared a thought with my SRG community:

Adobe is basically a monopoly in the digital asset creation and management space at scale, and the company runs an enviable subscription-based business model that should provide stability to revenue and earnings growth. In addition, the spread of the COVID-19 should have little to no impact on how many users sign up for Photoshop, Lightroom or Magento, or how many of them choose to cancel their product or platform subscriptions.

I stand by my assessment of the company, and believe that Adobe's most recent earnings day reinforced my views. The graph below helps to further illustrate how stable Adobe's revenues, margins and earnings have been since 2015, particularly as recurring revenues have evolved to now account for nearly all of the company's top line. The business model, in my opinion, seems resilient to anything but a more severe recession.

Data by YCharts

Since the market peaked on February 19, ADBE had lost 25% of its market value by the end of the company's earnings day (although shares have been climbing fast intraday on Friday). I reinforce my views that the discount seems unjustified in the case of ADBE. Nibbling at current levels will probably prove to be a smart move in the long run.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on ADBE (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.