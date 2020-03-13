Buy The Dip Of Microsoft And Get A Great Total Return Business At A Discount

Microsoft's forward CAGR of 19% is excellent and makes up for the low yield, and growth can continue with more to come as cloud computing usage expands.

Microsoft (MSFT) is a buy for the total return growth investor who thinks long term and is willing to pay up for the quality and potential of the company. Microsoft is the largest software development company. The dividend is estimated to increase in September 2020 to $0.56/Qtr. or a 10% increase from the present $0.51/Qtr.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Microsoft has a great chart going up and to the right for 2016- 2020 YTD in a robust solid pattern, except for the recent correction. Microsoft is underpriced and is on sale at the present price.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a crucial parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Microsoft beats against the Dow baseline in my 50-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 50-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great Microsoft total return of 223.90% compared to the Dow base of 44.13% makes Microsoft a great investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $40,900 today. This gain makes Microsoft an excellent investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow and needs more of the company's software products and services.

Dow's 50 Month total return baseline is 44.13%

Company name 50 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Microsoft 223.90% 179.77% 1.30%

Microsoft does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Microsoft has a below-average dividend yield of 1.30% and has had increases for 16 years, making Microsoft a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in September 2019 for an increase from $0.46/Qtr to $0.51/Qtr or a 10.7% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 53%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by developing new additions to the company's product line.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 19% exceeds my guideline requirement. This great future growth for Microsoft can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the United States economy but may be mitigated by the coronavirus short term.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. Microsoft easily passes this guideline. Microsoft is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $1,232 billion. Microsoft 2020 projected cash flow at $55 billion is unbelievable, allowing the company to have the means for company growth each year. Large-cap companies like Microsoft have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. Microsoft's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $197, passing the guideline. Microsoft's price is below this target by 28%. Microsoft is below the target price at present and has a high forward PE of 27, making Microsoft a good buy at this entry point. Considering the potential growth and stability of the company, if you are a long-term investor that wants good increasing future total return growth, you may want to look at this company. Take advantage of the correction and buy a great business at a nice discount.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the below-average dividend yearly yield is growing at a 10% rate, making Microsoft a good business to own for the growth and long term income investor. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Microsoft interesting is the long-term demand for software and computer-related services. Cloud computing has just started and will be the growth driver for the computer business.

I don't have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on January 29, 2020, Microsoft reported earnings that beat expected by $0.19 at $1.51, compared to last year at $1.08. Total revenue was higher at $36.91 billion more than a year ago by 13.66% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $1.21 billion. This was a great report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late April 2020 and is expected to be $1.44 compared to last year at $1.14 a great increase. The graphic below shows the earnings parameters for the 2 nd quarter.

Source: 2nd Quarter earnings call slides

Company Business

Microsoft is the largest developer and provider of computer software in the United States and in foreign countries.

According to Reuters:

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services, and devices. The company's segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The company's products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers. It also designs, manufactures, and sells devices, including personal computers (PCs), tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, phones, other intelligent devices, and related accessories that integrate with its cloud-based offerings. It offers an array of services, including cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, services, platforms, and content, and it provides solution support and consulting services.

From the 2nd quarters earns call are a few quotes that show the great growth and opportunities that are the future of Microsoft.

Tech spending as a percentage of GDP is projected to double over the next decade. At Microsoft, we are focused on building the most differentiated tech stack to enable every organization in every industry to build their own digital capability and tech intensity, with a business model that is trusted and aligned with their success in this new era. Now, I'll briefly highlight our innovation momentum, with Azure. Every customer will need a distributed computing fabric across the cloud and the edge to power their mission-critical workloads and meet regulatory as well as operational solvency needs. We have more data center regions than any other cloud provider and will be the first to open in Israel and Qatar, expanding our footprint to 56 in total. Azure is the only cloud that offers consistency across operating models, development environments, and infrastructure stack, enabling customers to bring cloud computing and intelligence to any connected or disconnected environment. The U.S. Department of Defense chose Azure to support our men and women in uniform at home, abroad, and at their tactical edge. And our exclusive partnership with SAP makes Azure the preferred destination for every SAP customer with large migrations in every industry from Accenture to Coca-Cola to Rio Tinto to Walgreens Boots Alliance. For The Intelligent Cloud segment. Revenue was $11.9 billion, increasing 27% and 28% in constant currency, ahead of expectations, driven by continued customer demand for our hybrid offerings. On a significant base, server products and cloud services revenue increased by 30% and 32% in constant currency. Azure revenue grew 62% and 64% in constant currency, driven by another quarter of strong growth in our consumption-based business across all customer segments.

The graphic below shows highlights of the business growth for MSFT; almost all groups are growing double digits.

Source: 2 nd Quarter earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Microsoft business with an increase in future growth. Microsoft has good constant growth and will continue as the United States, and worldwide economies and population grows with the need for more integrated software products and services. The growth is being driven by the increase in cloud computing, and the $133 billion in cash allows them to buy small and large bolt-on companies when they find an opportunity.

Conclusions

Microsoft is an investment choice for the total return investor with fantastic total return and good dividend growth but has a high PE. The Good Business Portfolio will consider MSFT as an individual position for the portfolio because of the great total return and dividend growth. The portfolio has an 8% position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS), which has a 5% position in MSFT and other tech companies, so the portfolio does have a small 0.4% interest in MSFT. Long term investors may want to consider this good business and buy the company during this market correction.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.0% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.4% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 11.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last ten months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress, all will depend on the first test flight with the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to date by 3.49%, which is a good gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance; the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4 th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, DHR, MO, DIS, V, OHI, TXN.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.