17%-Plus Yield, 1.47X Coverage, Niche Industry Leader, No K-1: KNOT Offshore Partners LP

After this week's Stock-mageddon, when the market bid farewell to an 11-year old bull market in very dramatic fashion, you may be picking through the wreckage, looking for undervalued diamonds in the rough.

One interesting place to look is in the tiny shuttle tanker industry, where one of our long term holdings, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), is an industry leader. To give you an idea of the size of this tiny industry, there are only 69 vessels in the worldwide shuttle tanker fleet, which is less than 1% of the world's total shipping fleet.

It may be a tiny industry, but shuttle tankers perform a vital service for offshore oil producers, which utilize them to get their product to the mainland.

These specialized vessels take 2.5-3 years to build, which helps support KNOP's re-contracting efforts, as its customers typically utilize the extension options on these vessels. The vessels have a lifespan of ~20 - 25 years. Fleet utilization also has been steady and strong, with an average of ~99.7% since KNOP's 2013 IPO.

This is a niche industry, with not a lot of speculative building - newbuilds are based on long-term contracts. One thing in KNOP's favor is that its fleet is an average of 6.5 years old, which is five years younger than the entire shuttle fleet's average age of 11.5 years. Age is a factor here, because there are 17 vessels turning 20 years old by 2022.

KNOP's parent/sponsor Knutsen NYK has been involved in the design and construction of shuttle tankers for more than 30 years, and was involved with the developments of the design and the pioneering days of the industry. The sponsor has put its youngest assets into KNOP.

(Source: KNOP site)

Management sees the majority of new vessel demand to be in Brazil, where there are major deep sea drilling operations:

Dropdown Inventory:

KNOP's sponsor has five vessels which are potential dropdowns, with an average of 5.8 years contract life, plus 9.2 year extension options:

KNOP and its sponsor's shuttle tankers operate in two main areas - the North Sea and offshore Brazil:

(Source: KNOP site)

KNOP's 16-vessel fleet is contracted out to major names in the energy field such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A), and Equinor (EQNR), formerly Statoil, among others. It currently has an average contract life remaining of 2.8 years, with 4.3-year average extension options.

Recontracting has been active: Shell agreed to take up the next one-year option on the Windsor Knutsen, which is now contracted through October 2020. In October 2019, Equinor exercised its option to extend the time charter of Bodil Knutsen by one additional year until May 2021. And again in October 2019, ENI exercised its option to extend the time charter of Torill Knutsen by one additional year until November 2020.

Earnings:

As detailed in the table below, KNOP has steady revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow, which doesn't fluctuate a great deal from quarter to quarter. Like many other shipping companies, its net income is more lumpy due to non-cash unrealized gains and losses on hedging derivatives.

Although DCF fell -2% in 2019, management kept the unit count and the distribution/unit flat, which kept the distribution coverage strong, at 1.47X.

Revenue was up ~1%, while EBITDA was flat:

2020 Outlook:

"The Partnership’s earnings for the first quarter in 2020 will be affected by the completion of the planned five-year special survey drydocking of the Raquel Knutsen. The Raquel Knutsen went offhire on Dec. 14, 2019, and was back on charter on March 5, 2020, incurring approximately 82 days of offhire. There are no other planned drydockings in 2020."

We highlighted the drydocking info because drydockings can hamper a shipping company's earnings significantly, depending upon the size of its fleet.

Dividends:

As we've written in previous articles through the years, KNOP isn't a dynamic dividend growth stock - its five-year dividend growth rate is just 2.46%, as management has kept the $.52 quarterly payout steady since Q4 2015.

With its -40% price swoon pushing its price down to $11.65, KNOP is now yielding nearly 18%. Like many LPs, it goes ex-dividend and pays in a Feb/May/Aug./Nov. cycle.

KNOP's distribution coverage has been strong and steady - it ranged from 1.45X to 1.55X in 2019, averaging 1.47X.

Taxes:

KNOP may be an LP, but like some other shipping companies, its management has elected for the company to be treated as a C-Corp:

"The Partnership has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes (our investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form). Distributions we pay to U.S. unitholders will be treated as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes to the extent the distributions come from earnings and profits (“E&P”) and as a nondividend distribution or a return of capital (“ROC”) to the extent the distributions exceed E&P."

61.38% of its 2019 distributions were treated as qualified dividends:

(Source: KNOP site)

Valuations:

At $11.65, KNOP is selling at just 60% of its book value, and has a very low price/DCF of 3.81X. Both of these valuations are still a bit higher than the averages for the beaten-down shipping industry. That bodacious 34.9% average group yield is the result of the market crash deeply pressuring high-yield shipping stocks' prices. The January-February quarterly distributions already had been made before this latest price swoon.

Financials:

KNOP's ROA and ROE were both lower in 2019 vs. 2018, while its EBITDA margin was steady, and its net debt/EBITDA leverage decreased by ~7.7%:

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 12/31/19, KNOP had $72.2M in available liquidity, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $43.5M and $28.7M of capacity under its revolving credit facilities. The revolving credit facilities mature in August 2021 and September 2023.

Summary:

We rate KNOP as a buy, based upon its very attractive yield, its steady distribution coverage, and its strong position within the niche shuttle tanker industry.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.





Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.