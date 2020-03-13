Virgin Galactic: A Good Venture Capital Play

In the past three months, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has been a roller coaster. From December 2019 to February 2020, its share price had risen from $7.25 to more than $33. Then, it has dropped to $18.44 at the time of writing. Quite an extremely volatile stock. The company has not produced any revenue yet, but the stock itself is a good venture capital play.

What do I mean by a venture capital play? It is to allocate a small portion of our portfolio into the stock, and we expect there would be a small probability it would go to zero. However, when it does work out, it will reward handsomely.

2019 Operating Results

At the end of 2019, Virgin Galactic is still in the development phase, with no operating revenue. It booked only $3.78 million in revenue in 2019, resulting from a flying payload in February 2019 in connection with the testing program and the engineering services for the U.S. government. Last year, it has spent nearly $133 million for R&D to develop a spaceflight system. Thus, the 2019 net loss reached nearly $211 million. After burning $1.4 billion in the past 15 years, it still has around $465 million in the trust account, which will be used for its working capital and corporate purposes. With this burn rate, it can survive for the next two years. After that, it should have a decent flight system and/or having to raise additional capital in either equity or debt. If it can launch the first flight smoothly by June 2020 as expected, we can see a lot of bright future for the company. However, I also think there is a high probability that they need to raise much more money in the next 2-3 years.

Three main reasons to be bullish

There are three main reasons we can consider Virgin Galactic to be the venture capital play in the portfolio.

First is the disruptive business which can deliver huge returns when it works out. Virgin Galactic's goal is to commercialize space tourism. It is really interesting when in the near future we can shorten long-flight, for example, London to New York, from normal 8 hours to only ONE hour. During that flight, we can experience several minutes of weightlessness. In the space industry, there are only three big companies: SpaceX (SPACE), Blue Origin (BORGN), and Virgin Galactic.

Second reason is the management and shareholders. The company is led by Richard Branson and Chamath Palihapitiya. Billionaire Richard Branson, who owns 47.45% indirectly through Vieco US, is well-known for building and running a lot of businesses. He is the founder of Virgin Group, which controls more than 400 companies in many industries. He founded Virgin Galactic in 2004 and later being merged into Social Capital Hedosophia of Chamath Palihapitiya. Chamath, a venture capitalist, was a senior executive at Facebook and a board member of Golden State Warriors. He invested $100 million into the company of his own money in the merger. Boeing (BA) also invested $20 million and help the company develop commercial flights.

Third reason is the huge potential upside. The price per customer per trip is around $300,000. And Chamath has recently mentioned that there are around 8,000 people to be potential customers, that is a potential $2.4 billion revenue in the pipeline. If in the next 2-3 years, Virgin Galactic can drastically reduce the ticket size to $50-100,000 (equal the private jet charter flight price) and, of course, guarantee the safety, there will be a lot of demand for it. The market for Global Air Charter Services is expected to reach $27.2 billion by the end of 2025. If Virgin Galactic can take 20% of it, that is a $5 billion in revenue by 2025.

As a venture capital play, Virgin Galactic looks like Tesla (TSLA) at the beginning of its IPO, a disruptive game-changing business, which was led by an incredible entrepreneur. Tesla did its IPO in 2010 at $17 per share. In the following two years, Tesla also had a lot of ups and downs, ranging from $20-$35.

At the time of writing, it is trading at $645 per share, a 38x return in a decade. Tesla is valued in the market at around 5x sales. Thus, if Virgin Galactic can generate $5 billion in revenue by 2025, a similar 5x sales valuation could lead to a $25 billion in Virgin Galactic valuation or a $127 share price.

A Good Venture Capital Play

We should only invest in Virgin Galactic the amount of money we can afford to lose. It will be a very bumpy ride along the way, with the small probability of losing all invested capital. But when it turns out to be successful, it will pay patient investors really well. Let say if the share price can reach $127 by 2025, that is a nearly 7x return, or 47.8% compounded annual return in the next five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPCE, SPCE.WS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.