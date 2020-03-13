I Want To Buy The Panic

Buying the panic is an attractive thought, but not until we see the money (fiscal support).

Primary trend is on the verge of breaking, but is still in tact.

Everything about this market is unprecedented and at extreme technical levels. The decline was vertical (undefined slope); infinite slope is not even part of our mathematics. We don't know to handle it, but psychologically it is a sign of dissociated panic.

Let's step back a second and put our thoughts in order. There is much we do not know about the virus, and a few things we have learned about it since this started three months ago:

It spreads rapidly because of the symptom-free incubation period.

Most people have very mild symptoms, but the elderly and those with preexisting conditions are at serious risk.

We really do not know what the overall death rate is because we do not know how many are infected. We do know that the majority that lose their lives are over sixty.

We know from the China experience that quarantine works in arresting the spread.

We also know that quarantine reduces economic activity, and that there is a real cost to individuals and business... just like any natural disaster. And we know that while there is no medicine to cure the virus, there is a medicine to counteract the economic loss... money (because that is what is lost).

Other than the US, governments around the world are providing fiscal support. This does not mean there won't be recession, but it will make it milder and shorter because total demand destruction will be avoided. The latter is key to economically surviving this.

Now let's look at the technical damage. The worst was experienced by the Russell 2000 (IWM). It fell to just past its logarithmic primary trend (it lost its linear trend after the third day of declines) (chart below).

It also lost the trend at the weekly-scale. Technically, this puts the Russell 2000 in bear market territory (chart below).

The second worst amount of damage was done to the SPX which finished sitting on its trend line. It closed slightly below the 2550 number we had given, but because it fell so quickly, the trend line was lower at this point (black oval on chart below).

The Nasdaq, however, remains above its primary trend-lines (charts below).

The thrust oscillator has bounced off its low (chart below).

The McClellan summation index looks ready to rebound (chart below).

Stepping back even further, it does not look like this is the end of the expansion (chart below).

The primary trend is on the verge of breaking--IWM broken, SPX sitting on the edge, and the Nasdaq still above it. Our thinking has always been that when the primary trend breaks, we first start to lighten our long holdings and then start shorting if the slide continues. However, at the moment, the trend has not definitively broken (futures are up as well this morning), and with the technical situation so extreme, we are not ready to bail just yet. The fact that the intermediary system (banking) and the deficit spending are both healthy--unlike 2008, and 2000, respectively--makes us reticent to call this the start of a bear market at this time (that could change later).

There are no precedents to what is happening right now--only 1987 might apply and, coincidentally, it also was made worse by the machines which were new at the time, and it had a quick "V" recovery--so I have to fall back on the only constant in the market... human emotion. I want to buy the panic, but not until we get significant fiscal support from the US government.

