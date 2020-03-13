The Mother Of All Overreactions

The world has lost its mind, and we could see a melt-up shortly because of it.

To every action, there is always opposed an equal reaction. - Isaac Newton

Alright folks - I'm not going to bury the lead here. Allow me to start off this article with a tweet I sent last night.

Personally, I'm chomping at the bit here to get back into stocks for a melt-up trade, which I maintain we are very close to and which signals in The Lead-Lag Report are indicating could officially happen in the next week or two. Candidly - it makes sense that despite all the gloom and doom out there, we could see a surprise move higher despite headlines getting worse. After all, it's a well-known phenomenon that stocks tend to trend higher when bearish news is at its peak.

What's the catalyst? Maybe it's a stimulus. We can only assume that central banks globally are going to react to the hysteria around coronavirus with a flood of enormous, and likely open-ended, liquidity. We also can safely assume massive fiscal actions will be taken all over the world.

To me - the catalyst is much more simple for why we could have melt-up soon.

We NEED examples of people getting better. We NEED the public to stop thinking this is the zombie apocalypse. Yes - we may very well be in a recession because of the fear of the virus and actions taken to mitigate it, but the reality is this is a self-inflicted economic wound and the public has to be reminded that people do get better.

As my colleague at Toroso Investments tweeted out last night:

Further to this, when I look at the underlying data behind the coronavirus and then see this great stat below, to me, it suggests this is unequivocally an enormous global behavioral overreaction.

Whew! Okay now that I've gotten that off my chest, let's go back and talk two possible (and very real scenarios) to counter and change behavior. In my mind, there are two things Trump can do here to really turn things around. The first is work with the Treasury to finally issue 100-year bonds and then use that funding to initiate an enormous infrastructure spending bill. That doesn't seem far fetched to me as a logical way of capitalizing on the flight to safety while doing necessary work on our roads and bridges.

But what about Oil? In one of my prior articles last week, I mentioned that the only thing to watch is high yield because of the risk of credit stress contagion driven by the energy sector. Indeed, that warning panned out to be valid. When looking at the ratio of the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) relative to the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), what we just went through is a credit event.

Again - a simple solution to prevent widespread defaults. Just stabilize the price of Oil. How? Well, why is it that every time Oil prices rise substantially, you hear talk about supplying the market by releasing Oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but don't hear about stocking up on Oil when prices are lower? Seems logical to put a demand floor so we actually build up our reserves.

To be clear - the purpose of this writing isn't to say everything is okay. I recognize things headline-wise can get a lot worse and, economically, this is wildly damaging. I've been aggressively analyzing implications in The Lead-Lag Report for weeks on this and providing not just model portfolios to navigate through this, but sector and asset allocation ideas to benefit from it. At the same time, it also doesn't make sense and all evidence points to a severe overreaction by investors and the public. I'm not suggesting we go back to all-time highs. This will take time to work out. But objectively, just like no one saw this coming, what's to say a melt-up couldn't occur in the same surprising way out of nowhere?

Stay safe all and make sure you buy soap. I went to CVS last night to get a few bars, and apparently, I was too late. Hey - at least we now have a bull market in hygiene!

