Last Week Was A Technical Bloodbath (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 3/9-3/13)

My Friday column is broken down into two parts. The first looks at the US economy through the economic lens provided by Geoffrey Moore and Arthur Burns, which divides economic indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators. The purpose is to see if the US recession probability is low, medium, or high. The second section looks at the charts for major ETFs that track the averages and large sectors that comprise the large indexes.

Long-Leading Indicators:

The long-leading indicators are mostly concerned with credit market stress, which has been rising. Here's a chart of the St. Louis Financial Stress Index along with the Chicago Fed's Risk Index:

The St. Louis number (in blue) has spiked sharply over the last few weeks; the Chicago index (in red) is also up but to a lesser degree. But both are up, nonetheless.

BBB yields have also spiked. But also note that yields were much higher a few years ago, implying that we have a bit of upward room to work with.

CCC spreads are also higher. However, they remain below levels from the energy market blow-out a few years ago.

As for corporate profits, expect them to take some type of hit due to all the shut-downs, quarantines, and the like. We don't know how much, but there will be a pain.

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the obvious elephant in the room. The equity markets are now in a bear market, which creates a negative wealth effect - people are less likely to spend. This will also have a negative impact on business sentiment, which will hurt the already low level of business investment. And, while not part of the official measurement, the pace of the sell-off will probably increase the importance of this drop.

Despite a spike due to the between-the-meeting rate cut, the yield curve did invert for a second time:

But other leading indicators are still positive.

While I'm sure there will be a spike in lay-offs, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is still low.

Commercial paper is very liquid, which will help companies during this time.

Building permits are at a 1-year high in absolute (left) and Y/Y (right) terms.

New orders for consumer durable goods (left) and non-defense capital goods (right) are still trending sideways.

Finally,

The average weekly hours of manufacturing employees increase in the latest employment report for the first time in a few months.

Coincidental Indicators

There were no releases in this area this week.

Conclusion: the economy is going to take a hit. Public school systems are shutting down; colleges are ending classes and moving to online learning; conferences are being canceled; athletic leagues are on hold; theme parks are closing; businesses are telling employees to work remotely. The list goes on, but you get the point.

The sum total of all of this is a decline in activity. As of now, we don't know the total impact. Some economists are arguing for a recession, others a slowdown. I have no idea about the impact, so I won't hazard a guess. But it's going to happen.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables:

Despite having a good Friday, markets had a terrible week. Micro-caps declined 20%; small-caps dove 17.37%; mid-caps were off 14.72%. The riskier parts of the market fell by more than 10% in one week, meaning all had a "correction." Even after Friday's gains, the SPY, DIA, and QQQ took heavy hits this week.

All the sectors were off as well; the only issue was the degree. Aggressive and defensive sectors are inter-mixed in no discernable pattern.

To end the week, let's look at the P&F charts for the major ETFs I track, starting with the SPY:

Starting in 2018, the SPY had an absolute low of 248. Prices slowly moved higher over the next few years, eventually hitting an absolute high earlier this year. This sell-off has taken prices back to their lows of the last few years, placing the averages on a key technical precipice. If we have another week like the current one, the SPY's next logical target is 208.

Mid-caps had been trading between 176 and 208. This week, they broke through the lows of that trading range, returning to levels from 2017. Mid-caps did drop sharply at the end of 2018 to return to higher levels, so that type of boomerang-rebound is possible. But, we're in the middle of a very difficult news cycle right now.

Like mid-caps, small-caps have fallen but to late-2016 levels rather than 2017.

Micro-caps are near 4-year lows, although they did enjoy a rebound today.

Notice that the smaller the stock comprising the index, the harder the fall. While there was a nice rebound on Friday, it's hard not to conclude that the larger indexes will follow the smaller indexes lower instead of the reverse.

The good news is that stocks won't be trading for the next two days.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.