NuStar Energy: Best Assets And High-Yield Coverage

The last 30 days were exceptionally brutal in the stock market. As exceptionally bullish positioning came face to face with extremely bearish news, stocks tanked. We counted more than 100 S&P 500 stocks that declined more than 40% in the last 30 days. Beyond the large-cap index names, the carnage was even more significant. While the carnage was driven somewhat by fundamental changes, there are large areas of overreaction that bring opportunity for the investor that has cash today. NuStar Energy LP (NS) is an MLP that operates in three segments: Pipelines, storage, and fuel marketing with an increasing focus in the Permian Basin. NS has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and a total storage capacity of 74 MMbbls.

Source: NS Presentation

To say that NS has had it rough would be a giant understatement. The stock has tanked 55% since the beginning of the year.

Data by YCharts

This was one of the most intense declines experienced by NS and it culminated with a one-day drop of 47%. The fundamentals have unequivocally changed for this company. Below we examine what has changed and why this creates an opportunity, although perhaps not where you might think.

Recent Results

NS delivered a rather strong performance in 2019.

Source: NS Presentation

Distributable cash flow or DCF coverage was at 1.33X and debt to EBITDA came in at 3.88X. Those are very robust numbers and NS deserves kudos for a strong execution. The numbers were driven by a big bump up in pipeline throughputs and overall DCF rose 13%.

Source: NS Presentation

2020 Guidance

Source: NS Presentation

In the above chart, you can see that NS has projected increases in DCF coverage and EBITDA. We would note that this guidance was delivered on March 3. But there has been a huge fundamental shift since then, namely the price of crude oil.

Source: DailyFX

The epic drop on March 9, following Saudi Arabia's decision to pump for maximum pain, has changed the scenario rather drastically. That shot across the Russian Bow was heard around the world and suddenly firms have found themselves in a deep pickle. We will dissect that news in a separate article, however we want to still show that an opportunity exists here, even in the worst-case scenario.

The Revenue Base

NS derives its revenues from its pipeline and storage segments and about two thirds of its revenues are derived from Investment Grade customers.

Source: NS Presentation

The guidance issued by the company was based on average production in the Permian increasing by more than 10%.

Source: NS Presentation

This required a modest increase over the December 2019 exit numbers.

NS assumed that this was achievable at the strip prices when it issued this guidance. Where production finally lands up in the Permian will be a function of the focal point of badly-bruised Permian Producers. They have stock price charts that look like this. At the current strip and current stock price, this will definitely not come close to fruition.

Data by YCharts

Permian will more than likely average less production in 2020 than it did in 2019. Even if oil prices improve, this shock will not be forgotten, and banks will have a renewed focus on making sure that debt is given first priority. At this point we think there's virtually no chance that NS will meet its guidance. That said, we don't believe things will get really bad.

Key reasons to be optimistic

While growth may be a thing of the past, NS still boasts a lineup of strong customers who will keep pumping significant, albeit less than originally planned, volumes. The average NS customer has a low cost of debt and is in a position to weather this storm.

Source: NS Presentation

In addition, NS has a huge distribution coverage for 2020 on its baseline projections, so some turbulence could be withstood.

Source: NS Presentation

NS also will benefit on the storage side as crude storage demand moves up when the crude oil futures curve is in contango, as it is now. Contango is the situation where price for future crude oil delivery is higher than it is for today. This often happens when markets expect prices to move up sharply. In the interim, this incentivizes storage. Based on this we don't see NS missing its low end target by a lot. However, we suggest that investors skip the common shares and go straight up the preferred equity.

NS Preferred Units

NS offers three publicly-traded preferred units. All are par $25, cumulative, fixed-to-floating rate securities. They pay dividends four times a year and go ex-dividend around Feb. 28, May 29, Aug. 31, and Nov. 30.

NuStar Energy L.P., 8.50% Series A Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PA)

Fixed coupon is $2.125 or 8.5%

Current Price as of writing this is $15.70

Current Stripped Yield is 13.5%

Callable on 12/15/2021

After 12/15/2021, yield floats at LIBOR (more likely successor to LIBOR) plus 6.766%

NuStar Energy L.P., 7.625% Series B Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PB)

Fixed coupon is $1.91 or 7.625%

Current Price as of writing this is $15.00

Current Stripped Yield is 12.7%

Callable on 6/15/2022

After 6/15/2022, yield floats at LIBOR plus 5.643%

NuStar Energy L.P., 9.00% Series C Fixed to Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NS.PC)

Fixed coupon is $2.25 or 9.0%

Current Price is $16.67

Current Stripped Yield is 13.4%

Callable on 12/15/2022

After 12/15/2022, yield floats at LIBOR (more likely successor to LIBOR) plus 6.88%

We are bullish on all three preferreds. All three are so far below par that any of them being called will be a massive windfall to investors. While you do pay more upfront today for NS-C, you are compensated by a larger floating yield down the line. This also increases the odds of it being called.

Distribution Safety

Interest and Preferred Dividend Coverage

Source: NS Presentation

At the low end of 2020 projections, the DCF of $378 million will be a large cushion for preferred distributions of $120 million. Combined, the cash flow of almost $500 million after interest and maintenance capex, gives the preferred shares a coverage of more than 4X. That's an outstanding level of safety for this high yield. NS currently pays a $2.40 per share common dividend. As most know, NS would have to cut this dividend to $0 before they could even consider suspending preferred dividends. Considering the DCF of NS is expected to cover the common distribution quite well, even if we adjust for a lower EBITDA than projected, there seems little risk of the distribution being cut at all, let alone completely eliminated.

NS yields also compensate you well if you have to hold them past the floating point. The lowest of the 3, NS-B, has a LIBOR plus 5.643% rate. Even with a 0% LIBOR rate, the company would be paying 5.643% on par value. That would translate into over 10% at the current price.

Risks

One of the risks relates to oil price and production. Our base-case here is that while the Permian pulls back, oil prices do rebound enough to ensure the health of producers. If sub $40 oil prices persist for the next 24 months, the stresses could create problems even at the preferred level for NS.

NS has a debt maturity of $450 million in September of 2020.

Source: NS Presentation

This is a modest amount and can be refinanced considering that NS just recently issued 6% debt for $500 million. NS also may cut capex to help it finance this or use its October 2021 maturing revolver. Going into 2020, NS already has dialed down capex substantially from 2019 and we think it's likely even that number will be lowered.

Conclusion

NS assets are vital for the Permian crude oil producers as Permian assets are the best assets within the shale space. While growth may take a backseat in 2020, the preferred coverage should remain exceptional and all three should drift higher.

There's a fair amount of subjectivity here on which preferred shares can be bought and redemption of a preferred might happen depending on the market climate at the time of the callable date. With all the preferreds trading so far under par, obviously no one expects any of these to be redeemed. That may change in the next two to three years. We like all three of these preferreds, so you can choose the one with the highest current yield. But also take note of the different float rates and the call dates, which is when they change to the floating rate. We would reiterate that all three are very undervalued at today's prices.

Note: K-1s are issued for NS preferred dividends.

We are currently quite bullish on all three NS preferred units. We have price targets of $20.00 on each of them in medium term. As crude prices recover, we would expect all three to trade back near par.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NS.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.