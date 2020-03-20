Don't Let Panic Go To Waste: 3 Defensive REIT Picks On Sale Now

We take a look at three conservative property REIT investments that are very cheap right now.

With the market collapsing, there's very little "safe harbor" as nearly everything turned red. We recently discussed turning panic into income, where we highlighted the need to be deliberate when buying into a market like this and focusing on your allocation needs. When everything is down, focus on buying what you need to balance your portfolio.

We exited many of our property REITs in 2019 when they were getting expensive. Then in January, we discussed our desire to increase our exposure to REITs, stating,

Property REITs are a great asset class to own for income investors, but most are still overpriced. We expect that downward pressure will continue until mid 2020 at least. However not all REITs will perform the same going forward. We have a strong view that value stocks will strongly outperform growth stocks this year, and that the same will apply to Property REITs. While we have reduced our exposure to Property REITs during 2019, and are currently underweight, our ideal allocation to the sector would be 20% to 25% of our model portfolio.

Many REITs were thrown out in the panic despite the fact that a declining 10-year Treasury yield is generally very positive for REITs. We will take a look at why we want to increase our allocation to property REITs now and then identify some of the best opportunities today.

The Search For Yield

In the panic, Treasury prices have skyrocketed to a point where the 10-year yield not only dropped below its all-time low, it has smashed it, dropping below 1.00% and kept going before finally rebounding below 0.50%.

Bonds are rallying with fear without regard for yield. U.S. Treasuries are considered the ultimate safe haven, and so money running from equities has poured into Treasuries.

So as the panic dies down, where are investors likely to turn to for yield? Historically, real estate has been considered a safe-haven asset. Capable of producing higher yields, a landlord is insulated from much of the day-to-day performance of their tenants. It doesn't matter if a tenant is making a lot of money, it only matters that the tenant is making enough to pay rent. Failing that, it's enough for the landlord to be able to replace the tenant with a new one.

Real estate is a sector that's fueled by debt. It's typical for real estate deals to be done with 30%-40% debt. The reason is simple. Banks tend to view real estate as reliable collateral. While real estate markets are not immune to price swings, land tends to appreciate in value over time. In their most basic form, property REITs profit from the difference between what they can charge for rent and their cost of capital. As the 10-year yield drops, REITs are going to be able to access debt more cheaply, reduce their cost of capital and invest at larger spreads.

Triple-Net

Triple-net REITs are among the most passive for a landlord. The tenant takes on the responsibility of most property-level expenses including taxes, insurance, and maintenance. This means the landlord is very "hands-off," basically buying the property and collecting rent, with the main concern being signing new leases.

This structure is frequently used for "sale-leasebacks," where the tenant owns the property and sells it to the REIT, only to lease it back. These deals tend to have very long terms of 10-15 years, usually with several renewal options so the tenant can extend it to 20-30 years. REITs that specialize in this sector are known for having great stability in occupancy and rent payments.

Even in the 2007 recession, these REITs managed to outperform the S&P 500, and they crushed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

While not immune to the initial drop, triple-nets maintained positive operating metrics throughout the recession and as their earnings reports proved that the doomsday had not arrived, the market came around.

Our favorite pick in this sector is VEREIT (VER), yielding 13%. With its price held under by a class-action lawsuit over the sins of their predecessor ARCP, VER already was trading at a discount to peers before the recent pullback. With the last of the litigation settled, VER will slowly become priced according to their fundamentals, not the litigation risk that had existed for the past six years.

VER has established a high-quality portfolio and is positioned to be an acquirer in 2020.

Like most triple-nets, VER enjoys significant diversification by various measurements: By company, by sector, by property type and geographically. With a weighted average lease term of 8.3 years, VER's revenue can be expected to remain stable even in a recession.

Industrial REITs

Industrial REITs have been incredibly successful and have become quite expensive this cycle. With most industrial REITs still trading at over 20x FFO and yields of 2-3%, the sector in general remains overvalued.

One exception is Monmouth Realty (MNR) trading at only 10x FFO and over 7% yield. MNR has proven to be incredibly stable through recessions.

Even when the real estate market collapsed, and other industrials were hit hard, MNR outperformed SPY and VNQ. The reason is that MNR adopts a very conservative approach to debt. While property-level mortgages are common, MNR does something that very few REITs do - they use amortizing mortgages. This means that with each payment, they are paying both principal and interest.

While many REITs talk about deleveraging, for MNR deleveraging is structural. It starts occurring as soon as they stop buying new properties without having to come up with large sums of cash. The amortizing mortgages are correlated with their leases, so near the end of the lease, the highest risk time for the property to become vacant, MNR owes little on that specific property.

As we learned in the Great Financial Crises, what really can kill REIT performance fast is an inability to refinance debt. MNR doesn't have that problem because they are constantly paying down their debt.

Despite being one of the most conservative REITs around, MNR has had its price pushed down due to their high exposure to FedEx (FDX). Accounting for 55% of rent, FDX is by far their most vital tenant. We are unconcerned as FDX will honor their leases and is far from a bankruptcy risk. If FDX decides to close locations, they will do so at the end of the lease or pay the termination fee. Either way, MNR will have the debt paid off and still own a building that can be leased to a new tenant or sold.

MNR can be counted on to be a stable dividend payer. It has a much longer history than most REITs and has gone through two major recessions without cutting their dividend. That's why it's one of our core picks.

Hotels

Some investors have heard the siren call of hotel REITs as prices crash and yields skyrocket. We continue to strongly suggest avoiding the temptation to reach for yield in this troubled sector. Pebblebrook (PEB) recently announced they were withdrawing guidance and did not implement new guidance as bookings were materially below expectations. We fully expect that other hotel REITs will follow suit and dividend cuts in 2020 appear to be inevitable for most of the sector.

Preferred shares remain the only viable investment in this sector and even in the preferred shares, investors should focus on quality. Our favorite pick is RLJ Lodging Trust Preferred "A" stock (RLJ.PA). We have written about it before, noting how attractive it is because it cannot be called.

Currently yielding 16%, RLJ-A is an investment to buy and hold forever. Investors can take advantage of the troubles in the hotel sector and get a fantastic yield locked in. RLJ is less leveraged and more conservatively managed than many of its peers.

We are confident that RLJ has the balance sheet to get through whatever the coronavirus and macro-events have to throw at it. Getting in at the preferred level, we can guarantee that we get paid before the common shareholders can get a penny. This is important because we do expect hotels to have headwinds as travel declines. We can expect continued headwinds and the price of RLJ-A might continue to be impacted by the fear. Each step down in price is an opportunity for us to lock in a higher yield indefinitely.

When the cycle turns and hotels start expanding again, RLJ-A has demonstrated that it's capable of trading well over par since there's no call risk.

Conclusion

REITs provide investors with a high level of income through IRS requirements that force them to distribute 90% of their taxable income and through tradition. Real estate is capable of generating significant levels of cash flow, and tenants prioritize rent over other expenses - without the physical location they have no business at all.

As treasury yields stay very low, real estate becomes even more attractive. Cheaper debt means that REITs will be able to refinance at lower rates, providing more free cash flow. Additionally, investors looking for yield will be forced to look outside of treasuries. We expect that on the rebound, REITs are going to be the big winners.

The REITs listed in this article are some of our favorite opportunities right now.

