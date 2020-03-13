RadNet To Acquire DeepHealth For Machine Learning Radiology Tech

Although I'm still Neutral on RDNT at its current level, I'll be watching the stock after overall market volatility drops.

With the acquisition, RadNet is focusing more efforts on AI technologies for operational and clinical efficiencies and quality delivery.

RadNet said it will acquire DeepHealth for 2.5 million shares in common stock.

Quick Take

RadNet (RDNT) has announced the proposed acquisition of DeepHealth for up to 2.5 million shares of common stock in up front and contingent consideration.

DeepHeath has developed machine learning technologies to assist radiologists in interpreting mammography exams.

With the deal, RDNT acquires an existing business partner as management believes machine learning and AI will be increasingly important in healthcare operations and quality delivery in the coming years.

RDNT is still a Neutral bias for me at its current level, but I’m putting it on a watchlist for potential investment after market volatility recedes.

Target Company & Market

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based DeepHeath was founded to develop machine learning and AI software technologies that assist in interpreting mammography exam data for medical diagnosis purposes.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Dr. Gregory Sorensen, who was previously a full professor at Harvard Medical School and President and CEO of Siemens Healthcare North America.

According to a 2019 market research report by Absolute Market Insights, the market for artificial intelligence radiology was only $188 million in 2018 and is expected to exceed $3.5 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 16.5% from 2019 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth innovation in algorithm performance and continued demand for improving results in diagnosing anomalies in presented data.The North America region is forecast to show the highest growth during the period due to improving facilities for CT, MRI and PET imaging.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Behold.ai Technologies

Enlitic

EnvoyAI

Freenome

Gleamer

IBM (IBM)

Acquisition Terms & Financials

RadNet disclosed the acquisition price and terms as 1.0 million shares of common stock up front and up to 1.5 million shares as future contingent consideration based on the achievement of certain approval, development and productivity milestones.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 RadNet had $37.7 million in cash and equivalents and $1.4 billion in total liabilities of which $663 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $33.7 million.

In the past 12 months, RadNet’s stock price has fallen 0.3% vs. the U.S. Healthcare industry’s drop of 4.1% and the U.S. overall market index’ fall of 12.6%, as the RDNT chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in five of the last twelve quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $762,620,000 Enterprise Value $2,000,000,000 Price / Sales 0.67 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.80 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 15.13 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $85,360,000 Revenue Growth Rate 16.47% Earnings Per Share $0.68

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $13.91 versus the current price of $14.91, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

RDNT is acquiring DeepHeath for its machine learning / AI algorithm assistance technologies especially for 3D mammography use cases.

As RadNet’s Chairman and CEO Dr. Howard Berger stated in the deal announcement,

We are more certain today than ever before that artificial intelligence will transform the diagnostic imaging and radiology industry. Machine learning, big data applications and automation algorithms will allow us to deliver our services more cost effectively, efficiently and accurately. We have been tracking DeepHealth’s progress and evaluating its algorithms for some time. Not only do we believe Greg and his talented team of developers and computer scientists are leading the field in AI solutions for mammography, but DeepHealth’s core competencies and human resources are the perfect combination to direct other important RadNet AI initiatives.

The potential benefits of machine learning-assisted imaging analysis is in improving results, reducing false-positives and increasing radiologist productivity during the imaging analysis process.

With RadNet’s 335 facilities and 700 radiologist network, the firm will be able to introduce DeepHealth’s technologies through the network over time.

Management believes that machine learning will impact nearly every aspect of healthcare operational and clinical touchpoints.

The two firms have worked together over the past year, so integration risk should be minimal.

RDNT also gains Dr. Greg Sorensen, who has significant healthcare industry experience and accomplishments.

The deal seems to make sense from a strategic standpoint and RDNT doesn’t appear to be overpaying while conserving cash for its growth initiatives.

I agree with management that machine learning and AI technologies will be at the center of productivity and quality improvements in healthcare in the coming years.

RDNT stock appears fully priced at its current level, even after recent market sell-offs, so my bias is Neutral.

However, the stock is worth placing on a watchlist for growth potential after market volatility recedes and businesses in the healthcare industry have the potential to produce steadier returns.

