Slowly Buying Norfolk Southern

While the first half of this year will be a total mess with regard to sales and earnings, I think it makes sense to (slowly) start buying some shares.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is one of the best examples of how a black swan event can kill a bull case. Everything worked out at the start of the year as the US economy started to show signs of upside momentum, backed by higher Chinese sentiment and stable commodity prices. Then, pretty much out of nowhere, the world was hit by the still-ongoing coronavirus. I started adding Norfolk Southern recently as I like the massive discount and the company's ongoing efficiency enhancements and increasing shareholder value. We truly are in a devastating market environment, but I believe starting to buy small positions is the best way to turn this into a profitable long-term investment.

Why Norfolk Southern?

Norfolk Southern is the third-largest stock-listed railroad corporation in the United States. The Norfolk, VA-based company is currently valued at $41.6 billion and covers the entire east coast of the United States. The company has a pretty straightforward business model and is a good tool to track economic expectations as higher economic growth equals higher industrial and consumer transportation volumes. The company also has increasing operating margins and steadily raises shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends. In other words, here are the three reasons why I started to buy:

Rising margins support earnings growth Increasing dividends and buybacks Buying a >25% discount (lower stock price)

Rising Margins Support The Bottom Line

Most of my followers will know by now that railroad corporations are increasingly supporting their bottom line by lowering operating costs. This trend has accelerated since 2016 and rapidly fueled the uptrend in earnings in 2016/2017/2018 and offset a significant amount of sales weakness in 2019.

As you can see below, the company lowered its operating ratio from 65.4% in 2018 to 64.7% in 2019. In this case, operating expenses fell from $1.82 billion in 2018 to $1.73 billion in 2019. Savings were caused by a reduction of $127 million in wages and benefits, $52 million lower fuel expenses, and much higher locomotive productivity.

In 2021, management expects to improve the operating ratio to at least 60%.

Dividends & Buybacks Are Rapidly Rising

In light of the current coronavirus, this has become a tougher topic than I had previously anticipated. However, even if the US economy were to enter a mild recession, this does not mean that Norfolk Southern is going to eliminate shareholder value. Since 2005, the company has increased its dividend every single year. The only impact the Great Financial Crisis had was a slower dividend hike - in this case from $1.36 in 2009 to $1.40 in 2010 after the company hiked by $0.14 in 2019 (+11.4%). Since 2005, the compounded annual growth rate, or CAGR, is at 14.4%.

While the historic development of dividends looks pretty good, there is more to be excited about. Railroad companies (in general) do not only improve their bottom line by growing sales and lowering operating expenses, but they also have a long history of buying back their own shares. Since 2005, management has reduced the average diluted shares outstanding count by slightly less than 150 million shares. This translates to a CAGR of -2.9% since 2005.

With this in mind, one might ask if this trend is sustainable. If history is any indication, the answer is yes. The graph below contains 4 fundamental numbers: cash from operations, dividends paid, repurchases, and net change in cash. As you can see, buybacks are more volatile than dividends. This makes perfect sense as buybacks are generally speaking used as a way to distribute excess cash. On top of that, lower buybacks send a signal that is much less negative than cutting dividends. For example, in 2009, the company cut all buybacks but continued to pay a quarterly dividend. Other than 2009, the company has a history of spending more on buybacks than dividends. This is beneficial for investors looking to avoid taxable dividends.

Either way, when adding dividends and buybacks, the company generally spends roughly 80% of its operating cash flow on shareholder distributions. So far, this has worked well without having to damage the cash position. While net cash flow is certainty volatile, there is no evidence that shareholder distributions are short-term gains provided by long-term financial instability.

And speaking of financial instability.

Debt Levels Are Satisfying

The best news concerning debt levels is that the company has maintained very stable debt levels. While total liabilities have soared in the first three years after the recession, there has not been any upside since then. Meanwhile, total assets have further accelerated to $37.9 billion. As a result, total equity is significantly higher compared to levels before 2016, and the total debt-to-assets ratio has fallen to 60%.

The company's liquidity is tight as current assets only cover 90% of current liabilities. However, the company is known for keeping liquidity levels low as 8 of the past 15 years had a current ratio very close to 1.0. Regardless of a sub-1.0 liquidity level, the company has enough cash to cover 180% of short-term maturities and interest payments and should not have any trouble servicing short-term payables. It should also be noted that if the company needed more cash, even a minor cut in share buybacks would significantly boost liquidity.

Buying A Discount

Buying a discount is a total understatement right now. Markets are a total bloodbath. European stocks like the German DAX erased 30% of their value in less than 20 trading days. The coronavirus hit the economy and market like a wrecking ball. I am even more disappointed as my macro call of a growth bottom worked out perfectly at the start of the first quarter. Leading indicators like regional manufacturing surveys started to gain upside momentum, and the ISM manufacturing index went from contraction to growth.

Unfortunately, all of these charts can be disregarded as it's all up to the potential impact of the virus. And not one single human being knows what is going to happen. And that's what makes the market nervous.

So far, according to my models, the market has priced in the second-worst recession since the start of the 21st century. An ISM drop to the low 40s towards the end of the year is currently priced in.

While I am writing this, Norfolk Southern is down 31% from its all-time high. This has pushed the dividend yield to 2.4%. This is still significantly below 2015 levels as the rapidly rising stock price has offset the company's dividend hikes. Also, the company's P/E ratio has fallen to 14.8.

From a personal point of view, I do not care too much about the P/E ratio right now. It's impossible to tell how far earnings will fall. To me, it matters most that the market is pricing in a significantly lower ISM index. Considering that Norfolk Southern is a great proxy to track the economy, given its cyclical business model, I am very sure that the stock has priced in a significant sales decline.

Takeaway

With markets down 25%, I am increasingly buying stocks with a healthy dividend yield, a good balance sheet, and a stable business model. Right now, Norfolk Southern is one of the most cyclical companies I own. I like the massive discount right now and the fact that a lot of weakness has been priced in. Sure, the market could drop another 10-15%. That's why I only bought a small starting position. This goes for all stocks I acquired (see my Seeking Alpha Bio). If you want to use massive discounts, make sure to keep your positions small. A huge discount is a blessing, but it can turn into a disaster if you apply too much exposure and are forced to sell in case the decline continues.

Right now, as a Norfolk Southern shareholder, I look forward to their Q1 results to see how the virus is impacting their business and what it means with regard to their operating ratio.

