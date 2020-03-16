Big Boeing And Airbus China Customer In Trouble

When I wrote this report earlier this year there were rumors the Chinese government will be taking over the HNA Group and spin off its airline assets. Some weeks later it seems that the province of Hainan has indeed taken over control of the HNA Group. Due to the coronavirus in China, the Chinese airline industry almost has come to a standstill and it's heavily affecting the HNA Group. In this report we have a look at the fleets of the HNA Group, the consequences for Boeing and Airbus, but we also explain why the problems aren’t really anything new.

Source: Skift

HNA Group has been in trouble for some time

Source: Nikkei

The problems for the HNA Group are not anything new. The group likely is most known for Hainan Airlines, which evolved into the HNA Group. HNA Group in turn is known for the various airlines it owns or has a stake in, but the group also owns real estate, operates airports and offers financial services amongst others. Just recently I was reminded how big this group is when I was on the road from my home close to the border of Belgium to Rotterdam and saw a truck featuring “Part of the HNA Group” text on the trailer. This group is incredibly big, and it expanded incredibly fast. The money for that expansion has to come from somewhere and for years it has been coming from banks. However, China started opposing HNA’s debt-fueled expansion. The result was that HNA was having troubles getting bank loans for their investments and debt repayments. The company was left with a huge debt pile, insufficient timely income to make debt payments and saw challenges in raising debt to pay off existing debt. COVID-19 might have provided the final push for the unstable conglomerate to become even more unstable requiring the Chinese government to intervene.

In August 2019, I wrote a report on some aircraft ordered by the HNA Group that weren’t taken up by the airline group. It already showed the financial strain of the company and that was before there even was mention, knowledge or existence of COVID-19.

Business with Boeing

Table 1: Hainan Airlines Holding orders (Source: Boeing)

In total, there are 150 orders attributed to Hainan Airlines Holdings. All of these aircraft also have been delivered. According to our monitor available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum those orders and deliveries are valued at $10B. That all orders are filled according to the overview would suggest that there are a few problems for Boeing here. However, there are a couple of things that should be kept in mind.

The first thing is that the HNA Group also has invested in lessors. A relatively unknown lessor Hong Kong International Aviation has ordered six Boeing 777Fs. When reviewing the order book for the Boeing 777F, we observed that this HNA Group controlled lessor ordered the aircraft but with no customers. I believe that at some point in time the aircraft were supposed to go to HNA Group controlled Hong Kong Airlines, an airline that has been forced to scale back its international ambitions.

Source: Boeing

HNA Group has a 70% stake in Avolon, which has unfilled orders for 92 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 3 Boeing 787s. The remaining 30% of the company is owned by ORIX Aviation as HNA Group sold part of its stake to raise cash. According to our Data Visualization monitor, the value of the unfilled orders is around $5.7B. Currently, I'm not seeing any problems for these orders as I believe that the HNA group will sell its stake in Avolon before the lessor will consider steeply cutting future deliveries.

The bigger problem I’d say are the orders from the HNA Group. Boeing lists more than 900 orders form unidentified customers and that likely includes orders from the HNA Group as well. A deeper dive into the orders from the HNA Group member airlines showed that among all airlines of the HNA Group there were at least 4 orders for the Boeing 787-9 and 43 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. These 51 aircraft supposedly have a market value of $2.8B. If the Chinese Government buys the HNA Group and redistributes the HNA Aviation members over the state-owned airlines or sells the airline assets, it's unknown what would happen to these 47 orders. 47 orders is not a huge number, but on the Dreamliner program, fall outs from the order book like these remove the ability to keep production rates high. The orders could be cancelled in the worst case and likely be rescheduled in the best case. It could as well be that these orders will be taken into negotiations as part of a Phase 1 Deal between China and the US or even be presented as being new orders. So, these 47 orders, they are just a tiny part of the full backlog (roughly 1%) but there's uncertainty regarding these orders.

Source: Air Cargo News

We observed that in 2019, two orders attributed to Hainan Airlines as an unidentified customer for the Boeing 787-9 were scrapped. So previously the number of aircraft to join the HNA Group fleet was 10 Boeing 787-9s valued at $1.5B. Six aircraft were supposed to come from Hainan Airlines Holdings while four would be attracted via operating leases. Now that the HNA Group will not be taking delivery of these aircraft, four of those aircraft were supposed to go Vistara, two have gone to Biman Bangladesh and two have gone to CALC, one of which is leased to Bamboo Airways while two existing frames managed by GECAS, previously part of the HNA Group fleet, were leased to Bamboo Airways as well. So, we are seeing big changes. In August 2019, we covered the story behind the one of the aircraft that was supposed to enter service with the HNA Group but was not taken up by the customer. All of that fits in the frame of Hainan Airlines’ busted growth making its way into the order book. The good news is that for some of the aircraft a customer has been found, but it puts some of the Dreamliner orders (as well as the cancellations) from 2019 in perspective. Interesting to note is that this is order reshuffle, which originates from an order reshuffle that started with Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) a couple of years ago. It shows how orders and deliveries, even with a purchase agreement are dynamic, and also emphasizes the long-term nature of the industry and the need for continuous coverage. Currently, Boeing is remarketing four Boeing 787-9s that were supposed to go Hainan Airlines Holdings and are still in the order book as unidentified orders (attributed to Hainan). These aircraft were painted in colors of Vistara but it does seem that the airline will not be taking delivery of them.

What could be more painful is that currently the HNA Group has 660 aircraft of which 330 are from Boeing. With the airline assets being removed, it will require more effort for Boeing (but also Airbus) to secure orders for replacement and associated future growth profiles.

Business with Airbus

Source: Clément Alloing

In the same way Boeing is seeing some challenges in the event of the HNA Group being dissolved, the same holds for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). Airbus currently has a 43% share in the HNA Group fleet, which is slightly lower than the 50% share that Boeing has.

We again looked at the orders from Avolon and found that the lessor has 204 unfilled order:

154 Airbus A320neos

41 Airbus A321neos

Nine Airbus A350-900s

These orders are worth $11.6B. In late 2019, Avolon adjusted the order book. On request of AeroAnalysis, Airbus confirmed that the net changes were -2 Airbus A330-300, -6 Airbus A320neos and -14 Airbus A3201neo. We estimate the value associated to the trim being $1.4B. The HNA Group operates a leased fleet of Airbus A320neo family aircraft including some leased from Avolon, so the problems the parent company is facing likely have been driving the order book adjustments.

In 2010, 10 years ago, Hong Kong Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for the conversion of 15 Airbus A330ceo orders to orders for the Airbus A350 and 10 orders for the Airbus A330-200. According to our data, in 2011 nine orders for the Airbus A330-200 were attributed to Hong Kong Airlines. All A330-200 aircraft are delivered, but six aircraft are currently stored. In December 2016, Hong Kong Airlines ordered nine Airbus A330-300 aircraft, none of which have been delivered to date.

Currently the HNA Group has nine Airbus A350-900s in the “fleet,” five aircraft have been flown to storage from the factory while four aircraft have been leased (two from AerCap (AER) and two from ALAFCO). The airline disposed four aircraft leased from AerCap and two aircraft from Avolon, which are now in service with South African Airways. Out of these nine aircraft only three are currently active.

From the five aircraft that are delivered, three aircraft have been contractually delivered in December 2018 from the order book of Hong Kong Airlines. Hong Kong Airlines has transferred the rights for two of the aircraft to Hainan Airlines, which were delivered for storage in late July and early August, while a third aircraft has also been attributed to Hainan Airlines but has yet to be handed over physically. Two aircraft have been flown into storage but are leased from CIT Aviation Leasing.

In July 2019, Hong Kong Airlines cancelled orders for two Airbus A350-900s and these slots were subsequently taken up by DAE Capital, which will be leasing the aircraft to Fiji Airways. Possibly this swap is related to the two Airbus A330-300 aircraft that Hong Kong Airlines has leased from Dubai-based DAE Capital but has failed to pay for. In December 2019 more cancellations followed as Hong Kong Airlines cancelled orders for four Airbus A330-300s and eight Airbus A350-900s. Bringing the unfilled orders to two Airbus A350-900s and five Airbus A330-300s valued $820 million. The cancellations are valued $2B.

Offsetting the cancellations is a recent order linked to Hainan Airlines for 40 Airbus A330neo jets, which could offset the remaining $820 million in orders if cancelled and pushes out the delivery schedule.

Conclusion

Table 1: Order book mutations related to HNA Group (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we observed is that the orders that the HNA Group for Boeing wide bodies haven’t been impacted a lot. There's roughly $300 million related to aircraft cancelled directly by the HNA Group and $600 million related to lessor cancellations. There are four orders attributed to Hainan (as an unidentified customer) in the books, I believe those also will be cancelled at some point, but Boeing already has been working with other customers to take these airframes, while no changes have been made to the MAX order to date. The net change in value would be minus $300 million for Boeing, but that excludes future potential pressures of roughly $2.8B as some Hainan orders remain in the books possibly pending cancellation.

When we crunch the numbers, we observe that if we account for the offsets (the orders from CALC and Biman Bangladesh for the Boeing 787-9 and 40 orders for the Airbus A330neo plus two orders from DAE Capital for the A350-900) Airbus actually seems to be gaining from the order revisions. While you could say Airbus is better off, I think that's only valid on the condition that Hainan revives in some way and that could take years if ever. Ten years ago, Airbus signed orders with the HNA Group, it has now seen a significant portion of that order evaporate and instead of leaving the order book de-risked, Airbus has inflated the order book with a risky order. I think Boeing’s approach of de-risking the order book might be more prudent, but if the airline division of the HNA Group revives Airbus’ might be rewarded.

What's also interesting to note is that the order revisions are revisions of orders that were placed in 2010 and 2015 and this should show to investors the long-term nature of the business emphasizing importance of detailed aerospace coverage, the fact that orders are not as firm as they seem and provide a solid argument why shares shouldn’t be trading based on order news. The COVID-19 outbreak is one that's affecting the entire airline business as well as aerospace companies, so I don’t expect the impact to remain isolated to just a few names. HNA Group, however, is likely to fall victim because it already wasn’t in great financial shape even before COVID-19 creeped up.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.





Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.