U.S. Oil Production Could Drop By A Quarter

As we explained in an article we published on Monday, we don't see the price war being prolonged past this year as the drop in US oil production will rebalance the market.

Base decline rate is now three times that of 2015/2016, so analysts using 2015/2016 price drop as analog will greatly underestimate the potential decline.

If WTI averages at $35/bbl as global demand gets hit and price war is prolonged, US oil production could fall to ~9.55 mb/d as well completion falls below 2016 levels.

If WTI averages below $45/bbl, there's a realistic chance US oil production falls to ~11 mb/d by year-end.

In our base case analysis: OPEC+ price war ends in June and WTI back above $50 in H2 2020. We have US oil production falling to ~11.8 mb/d.

Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers last week.

With OPEC+ agreeing to not roll over the deal in last week's meeting and Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) OSP pricing announced), the market is going to assume the worst and believe that OPEC+ will be going back to a market share or price war. Now with WTI trading at $41/bbl, we wanted to do a sensitivity analysis of just how fast and hard US oil production can fall in 2020.

Since hitting an all-time high in November 2019 of ~12.86 mb/d, we calculate that US oil production has fallen to ~12.55 mb/d in March with the latest data showing around ~12.475 mb/d.

The decline started happening even before the news of the OPEC+ meeting, which will likely accelerate the decline we have been observing.

Going back to our US oil production master sheet, we have now modeled in a decrease in well completions from 13,654 wells completed in 2019 to just 8,692 wells in 2020. This is higher than the 2016 total of 6,921 due to efficiency improvements, but we don't think it's more than 26% we have modeled in.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

In this chart, you can see the historical changes to well completions vs. the average WTI price for the year:

Source: CME, EIA, HFI Research

At today's STRIP of $44/bbl WTI, it would rival that of the 2016 level. As a result, US well completions are likely to accelerate downward in the coming weeks if prices remain low.

The frac spread count already remained low coming into 2020, so we expect this figure to keep dropping along with rig counts in the coming weeks.

Source: Primary Vision

We see the frac spread count now dropping to the low 200s by May for an additional decline of ~100.

This level of well completion would then push US production growth from a +550k b/d y-o-y average in 2020 to -362k b/d y-o-y.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research

In 2019, the US oil production average was 12.226 mb/d. A decline of 362k b/d y-o-y would translate into an average of 11.864 mb/d.

But, given the US exited 2019 at 12.78 mb/d, this would imply a decline of almost ~900k b/d from the exit. To achieve this average, US oil production would need to decline to ~11 mb/d by the end of 2020.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

This would be the largest decline in the shortest time period in history.

The math to understand the decline is quite simple. Since 2017, US shale growth has increased so much that the existing decline rate went up 3x.

According to Goldman Sachs, the new oil production needed to just keep production flat is ~2.7 mb/d. But because WTI will average at ~$44/bbl using current STRIP, capex would need to be reduced by 35% if producers are targeting free cash flow neutral.

Now, if US oil production was indeed declining this rapidly, it's extremely unlikely that oil prices would average at $44/bbl. This is because, if US oil production really exited 2020 at 11 mb/d, the delta to the consensus estimate would be a staggering 2.4 mb/d (13.4 mb/d). The decline would be larger than the combined OPEC+ cut and more (more on this tomorrow).

Realistic case of $50 WTI average

So, assuming a more realistic case of $50 WTI average, which would require $55-plus in H2 2020 to achieve, we estimate that US oil production will drop to ~11.8 to ~12 mb/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research

We are estimating 10,458 wells to get completed or similar to the level we saw in 2017. Permian is likely to complete more wells than 2017 due to efficiency gains, so we have the Permian completing 4,500 wells vs 4,173 wells.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The end result is that we get a year-over-year growth of 11k b/d with all of it coming from the Permian.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Trajectory wise, this is what US oil production would look like:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Again, keep in mind that because US oil production average in 2019 was 12.226 mb/d and the exit was 12.78 mb/d, if the average is only a small increase year over year, it implies that production is actually falling from the exit throughout 2020.

If US oil production comes in between 11.8 to 12 mb/d, the delta would be 1.4 to 1.6 mb/d vs. the consensus estimate of 13.4 mb/d.

Global recession (from coronavirus) and WTI average of $35/bbl

Now, many of you have pondered the implications of what would happen to global oil demand if the coronavirus causes a global recession. Let's assume that WTI averages $35/bbl in 2020.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As you can see, this would be the lowest price average since the bear market started in 2014. Even factoring in improved efficiency, US well completion rates are going to tank well below the 2016 average of ~500 wells per month.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

We estimate that US well completions will average the bare minimum of service contract agreements as producers start to cut everything in line of sight. This would push well completion total to 6,450 down from the 2016 lows of 6,921.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The implication of this is that US oil production will decrease 972k b/d y-o-y because producers will be unable to fully fund capex, so capex cuts will be cut to the bone. As a private Permian producer subscriber said on the chat, the capex cuts are exponential, so a $35/bbl WTI would imply a ~65%+ reduction in capex.

Now, in order to achieve -972k b/d, this would imply an average US oil production of 11.254 mb/d for 2020.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

To achieve this average, US oil production would need to fall to 9.55 mb/d by the end of 2020 or a decrease of 3.23 mb/d.

This also makes sense intuitively, given that existing basin decline is 2.7 mb/d, and the lack of capex drilling would by itself increase the decline on a y-o-y basis.

And what's crazy about our analysis is that it's not all that crazy. Platts came out on Friday and said that, if WTI averaged $35/bbl, they see US oil production declining ~3.2 mb/d.

Under a worst-case average WTI price of $35/b for 2020, US crude production would drop to 9.75 million b/d in 2020 on the year, from a current reference case of 12.95 million b/d and $54/b WTI, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics, a loss of 3.2 million b/d. Source: Platts

Now, if you model in 9.55 mb/d at the end of 2020, this would be a delta of 3.85 mb/d vs. consensus. The deficit would then dwarf the impact of all spare capacity combined globally + all of the OPEC+ cut and more.

Conclusion

Markets are very dynamic, so simple straightforward answers always are very hard to come by. But given our data-driven analysis focusing on the US shale oil sensitivity to oil prices, we fundamentally do not believe WTI would average anywhere below $40/bbl for an extended period of time. The decline, even at current STRIP of $44, will likely overwhelm the oil market balance by the end of 2020.

The only way the market could remotely salvage forward-looking balances is if WTI reverses back to $50/bbl.

Of course, other variables like the coronavirus scare could, in fact, cause people to panic and have ripple effects into the broader economy, but if a global recession does happen and WTI averages $35/bbl, the supply drop from the US would be far too great for anyone to manage going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.