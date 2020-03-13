Chaparral Energy: Solid Q4 2019 Results, But Leverage Remains A Major Issue

Hedges should limit cash burn in 2020, but it is also not likely to grow production versus Q4 2019 levels.

It is also cutting G&A costs some more, resulting in around $8 million in annualized savings.

Chaparral Energy's (NYSE:CHAP) Q4 2019 report was solid, with production exceeding the top end of its guidance, while it also cut its G&A costs. It is also well hedged in 2020, allowing it to escape plunging oil prices without significant damage.

That being said, the oil price crash has made it even more challenging for Chaparral to deal with its 2023 notes (trading at 22 cents on the dollar). Chaparral is likely to cut capex if low prices persist, which would serve to limit its cash burn, but also keep it from growing towards the production levels it likely needs to support its debt.

I believe that Chaparral's common stock continues to have no intrinsic value due to its high long-term restructuring risk and the significant amount of debt ahead of the common stock in the capital structure. It will take a massive improvement in oil prices to change that.

Q4 2019 Results

Chaparral reported 29,700 BOEPD in average production during Q4 2019, which was above its guidance range of 27,500 to 29,000 BOEPD. It also announced another workforce reduction (after an August reduction) that brings its total workforce reduction to nearly 40% during 2019.

Chaparral's various workforce reductions and cost-reduction initiatives are expected to shave around $8 million off of its annualized G&A with most of the savings being seen in 2020.

It has been running two rigs, and expected production to be slightly lower in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019, with an average of 28,500 to 30,000 BOEPD in production during Q1 2020. This is due to the timing of new wells coming online, and I'd expect Chaparral to continue growing production in 2020 if it continues to run two rigs.

In a continued two-rig scenario, Chaparral may be able to deliver low double-digit production growth in 2020 (based on 2020 average production compared to Q4 2019). However, this would probably result in $200+ million in capex for the year and around $70 million in cash burn if WTI oil averages $40 for the whole year.

Hence, it seems likely that Chaparral will at least cut down to one rig. Growing production doesn't really make sense, given that additional production isn't covered by hedges.

Source: Chaparral Energy

Chaparral's well-level results seem decent (based on its slide showing that IRRs could hit around 30% at $45 WTI oil and $2.25 natural gas with base EURs and the midpoint of the D&C costs shown). However, at $30 or $35 oil and $2 natural gas, the IRRs would be pretty poor (although that would be the case for most companies).

2020 Outlook At $40 WTI Oil

I've tweaked my model for Chaparral Energy to see how it would do at $40 WTI oil in 2020. This is around $3 to $4 above current strip, but assumes that oil prices rebound by fall 2020. This also assumes that Chaparral drops down to one rig soon.

At $40 oil, Chaparral's hedges would be worth around $33 million, allowing it to deliver $247 million in revenue after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,387,200 $39.00 $132 NGLs 3,281,350 $15.00 $49 Gas 23,498,700 $1.40 $33 Hedge Value $33 Total $247

Assuming a $125 million capex budget, running one rig for most of the year, Chaparral would end up with $13 million in cash burn.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $51 Transportation and Processing $26 Production Taxes $11 G&A $17 Interest $30 Capex $125 Total $260

This isn't bad given $40 WTI oil, as Chaparral's hedges help it out considerably. With its cost reductions, Chaparral's estimated breakeven point (without hedges) comes down to the mid-$50s WTI oil.

Refinancing Its Debt

Although Chaparral's hedges should keep it from burning much cash in 2020, low oil prices will probably still have some long-term impact, by making the path to refinance its 2023 debt harder.

For example, at $60 WTI oil, Chaparral would be able to run a two-rig drilling program throughout the year with just slightly more cash burn it is currently projected to have running a mostly one-rig program at $40 WTI oil. The higher PDP reserves resulting from running two rigs this year would incrementally improve its chances of dealing with its 2023 debt, assuming that credit facility debt is unchanged.

The oil price crash also will probably have some lasting effects after prices recover, in terms of the willingness of creditors to take on risk. Back in 2014, a 3.0x leverage level would have been acceptable for a producer. More recently, the targets have come down to 2.0x. After the latest price crash, I can see something like 1.5x or lower leverage (at $50s WTI oil) now being seen as an ideal target for oil producers after the price recovery.

Source

Even with low-$50s WTI oil, Chaparral's leverage still would be around 2.7x EBITDAX. It thus has a quite a lot of work to do to be able to refinance its notes, which is reflected in the notes trading at less than a quarter of par now.

Conclusion

Chaparral's performance in Q4 2019 was solid, with its production coming in above guidance expectations. Its well-level results in its focus areas also seem decent, and it has reduced its G&A costs some more.

However, Chaparral has major challenges due to its 2023 debt maturity. It probably needs $70+ oil to be able to refinance those notes with its current production levels. Chaparral's hedges help limit its cash burn in 2020, but it will likely not be growing production from Q4 2019 levels in 2020. For 2021, its breakeven point appears to be in the mid-$50s for WTI oil (even after its G&A reductions), so it would need higher than mid-$50s prices in order to grow production without adding secured debt ahead of the unsecured notes that it needs to refinance.

Thus, Chaparral has a high chance of restructuring by 2023 unless oil prices can consistently stay at more than double current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CHAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.