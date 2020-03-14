Armageddon Bargain Hunting: Fortuna Silver Mines

The AISC should be around $11.07/toz of silver equivalent, and at the current metals prices, the free cash flow should be around $120 million; however, Fortuna's enterprise value is only $417 million right now.

As the stock markets enter panic mode, the furious sell-offs tend to impact the whole spectrum of companies, notwithstanding their market position, financial health or future growth prospects. As a result, the panic times can, besides huge losses, also lead to some extremely attractive long-term opportunities. As Baron Rothschild said: "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own". And there is a lot of blood in the streets right now.

In this series of articles, I want to present several companies that experienced huge share price declines, although their longer-term prospects are very good. In other words, companies that represent a very attractive buying opportunity at their current prices. However, I must stress that the current market situation is very complicated, and there is no warranty that the companies, although cheap, won't get even cheaper before they start to recover. A bargain today may become an even bigger bargain tomorrow. This is why investors should be very cautious, not bet all money on one card, and not bet them at once.

First of my Armageddon bargains is Fortuna Silver (FSM). Fortuna Silver is a Canadian mining company that focuses on the production of silver, zinc, lead, and gold. Its operations are located in South America: San Jose mine (Mexico), Caylloma mine (Peru), Lindero project (Argentina). Right now, silver is Fortuna's main commodity. However, after the Lindero mine is completed (first gold pour is expected in Q2), gold will become number one.

The San Jose mine is located in southern Mexico in the Oaxaca region. It is 100%-owned by Fortuna. The underground mining operation with a 3,000 tpd mill produced 7.9 million toz silver and 48,880 toz gold in 2019. In 2020, it should produce 6.6-7.3 million toz silver and 41,000-45,000 toz gold, or 10.1-11.1 million toz of silver equivalent, at an AISC of $9.6-11.7/toz of silver equivalent (using a gold price of $1,450/toz and silver price of $17/toz). The reserves contain 31 million toz silver and 208,000 toz gold; however, there are also measured, indicated and inferred resources of 16.1 million toz silver and 118,000 toz gold. It means that the currently identified ore should be sufficient for another 5-6 years of production at the current levels. However, the exploration of the property continues, with 17,600 meters projected to be drilled in 2020. There is good potential that the volume of reserves and resources will be expanded further.

The Peruvian Caylloma mine is located in the southern part of the country in the Arequipa region. Just like San Jose, it is 100%-owned by Fortuna. It is an underground mining operation, with a mill with a throughput capacity of 1,430 tpd. Unlike San Jose, it is not a precious metals mine, it is an industrial metals mine with silver credits. In 2019, Caylloma produced 45.6 million lb zinc and 28.7 million lb lead. The silver production amounted to only 0.9 million toz. The 2020 guidance envisions production of 44-48.6 million lb zinc, 27.2-30.1 million lb lead and 0.9-1.0 million toz silver. At metals prices of $17/toz silver, $0.95/lb lead and $1.13/lb zinc (however, the current market prices are lower), Fortuna expects silver equivalent production of 5.3-5.9 million toz at an AISC of $14.8-18.1/toz of silver equivalent. In other words, at the current metals prices, Caylloma will have a hard time to generate any positive cash flow. However, it has reserves of 178 million lb zinc, 93 million lb lead, and 5.6 million toz silver and measured, indicated and inferred resources of 558 million lb zinc, 341 million lb lead, and 22.9 million toz silver. And the exploration continues, with 9,500 meters to be drilled in 2020. It means that it is reasonable to expect the Caylloma mine to remain in production at least for the next 10 years at the current production rates. And it is hard to imagine the zinc, lead and silver prices to remain depressed for such a long time period.

And there is also the Lindero project, which should become Fortuna's new cornerstone asset soon. Lindero is located in northern Argentina in the province of Salta. It is a gold project, 100%-owned by Fortuna. Unlike San Jose and Caylloma, Lindero will be an open-pit mine. Also its mill will be much larger with a capacity of 18,750 tpd. The mine construction commenced in September 2017 and it should conclude soon with first gold pour expected in Q2. By the end of 2020, Lindero should produce 60,000-80,000 toz gold at an AISC of $520-620/toz. In 2021, the production should be even higher, probably around 140,000 toz gold. According to the feasibility study, over its 13-year mine life, Lindero should produce 96,000 toz gold per year on average at an AISC of $802/toz. The deposit contains reserves of 1.714 million toz gold and measured, indicated and inferred resources of 408,000 toz gold.

To sum it up, Fortuna Silver should produce 7.5-8.3 million toz silver, 101,000-125,000 toz gold, 44-48.6 million lb zinc and 27.2-30.1 million lb lead in 2020. Using the middle points of the guidance and the expected metals prices provided by Fortuna, the 2020 silver equivalent production should equal 22.2 million toz. The AISC should be around $11.07/toz of silver equivalent. At a silver price of $17, it means free cash flow of around $130 million. Of course, the current metals prices differ from the original Fortuna's assumptions. While the gold price is notably higher, the silver price is lower, and zinc and lead prices are significantly lower. But even at the current metals prices, the free cash flow should be around $120 million. But an important assumption is smooth operations at San Jose and Caylloma and smooth production start-up and ramp-up at Lindero. However, even if some minor issues emerge, Fortuna should do quite well this year.

Despite all the above-mentioned, Fortuna experienced a steep share price decline along with the broader market. Over the last three weeks, it lost almost 50% of its share value. The share price stands at $2 right now; however, yesterday, for a short period of time, it dipped as low as to $1.74. The current market capitalization of the company is $330 million. As of the end of 2019, Fortuna held cash and cash equivalents of $83.4 million and the total debt equaled $170.4 million, which means that net debt was only $87 million, which is very reasonable given the projected cash flows. Fortuna shouldn't have any liquidity issues in the near future, as the next major debt repayment ($110 million) is scheduled for January 26, 2022. There is also a convertible debt of $46 million that will mature on October 31, 2024. The conversion price is $5/share, which is almost 150% above the current share price. Even in the potential case of a loss in the San Jose royalty dispute, which could cost around $30 million, Fortuna will be in a good financial condition.

Conclusion

As can be seen, Fortuna Silver is well-financed and it should be able to withstand even a prolonged period of potential debt market freeze. Its market capitalization is $330 million and enterprise value is $417 million. It is possible to argue that Lindero alone is worth more than this. I see significant longer-term upside potential in shares of Fortuna Silver. However, it is important to note once again that the financial markets are extremely volatile right now and it is possible that Fortuna will go even lower before it starts to go back up. The best strategy is to build a position only slowly, not by investing all the dedicated sum of money at once.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.