Kinross Gold: Coronavirus Scare Will Lead To Buying Opportunity

Buying falling knives is a risky endeavor so some stabilization is necessary, but Kinross has already made its way to my speculative buy watchlist.

I believe that the coronavirus risk at Kinross mines is low, while the company enjoys higher gold prices. This will be visible when it reports Q1 2020 results.

Kinross Gold finds itself in a more challenging situation since it has to shut its Toronto office as an employee got infected with coronavirus.

Gold stocks endure a sell-off due to coronavirus panic. Some say that the market fears that miners will get infected, but I think that investors simply raise cash.

Surely, everyone interested in gold (GLD) and gold miners noted that gold equities (GDX) have materially underperformed gold during the current crisis. The above-mentioned GLD is up 3.42% year-to-date, while GDX is down 24%. Seeking Alpha news team has recently published a theory by the reader who says that the market is worried about miners getting infected and the corresponding decline of production. A possible confirmation of such theory recently came from Kinross Gold (KGC), which reported that an employee from its Toronto office tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and that it had asked its employees to work from home until at least March 20th. Not surprisingly, the stock fell on the news:

In my opinion, such price action will present an interesting buying opportunity in Kinross Gold for the following reasons:

I do not think that the primary reason for the sell-off in gold equities is the fear that miners will get infected and production decline. In general, mines are located at a distance from big cities, the main victims of the coronavirus. As harsh as it may sound, there's nothing too disruptive when non-mining employees are working from home. I believe that the reason for the major sell-off in gold equities is the desire to raise cash necessary to cover problems in other positions. Even gold itself has corrected from the highs near $1,700 per ounce despite the fact that the current environment is certainly bullish for gold - investors and traders are raising cash. Kinross Gold operations include mines in USA (Alaska, Nevada), Brazil, Mauritania, Ghana, and Russia. I think that the general coronavirus risk to mining operations is low (perhaps Nevada risk is a bit higher). Meanwhile, Kinross Gold will enjoy elevated gold prices. The effect of higher gold price environment will be visible once the company reports its first-quarter results. I also believe that gold prices will continue their upside while the move to raise cash is over. The fundamental reasons for the upside move not only remained intact but also got reinforced by mass rate cuts from central banks. We'll also see additional money printing from central banks all around the world in an effort to support financial markets. Some of this money will ultimately get into gold and gold-related equities.

I think that Kinross Gold shares will soon present a very interesting buying opportunity. The stock has already lost about 40% (!) of its capitalization from the high point, while the actual operations have not been disrupted outside of the Toronto office closure. I was fundamentally bullish on Kinross Gold following the release of the fourth quarter report and I maintain my view.

From a practical point of view, the "coronavirus headline" may put additional pressure on Kinross shares for a few days since the market is in a panic mode - catching falling knives is always risky. However, once the dust settles, the market will find out that gold miners, including Kinross Gold, have been beaten at times when the operating environment for them has improved due to higher gold prices and the perspectives for an even more significant gold price upside. In short, Kinross Gold is now in my speculative buy watchlist.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KGC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.