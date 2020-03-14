Catching A Falling Knife

Provided governments take swift action to contain the disease and individuals act responsibly, the economic impact of COVID-19 should be limited to 2020.

The spread of COVID-19 will be largely dependent on the actions of governments and individuals to minimize the propagation of the disease.

The current bear market has created the best buying opportunity for value investors in the past decade with the optimal entry point dependent on how much COVID-19 spreads.

It is easy to claim to be a value investor while the economy is strong and markets are calm, but true value investors need to have the conviction to buy when markets look their bleakest. The difficult question when markets are in free fall is determining an optimal entry point, particularly in this case as there is likely to be little clarity on how the situation will develop for weeks or even months.

Stock markets will probably continue to decline as the number of COVID-19 cases escalates and governments take further measures to slow its spread. As economic statistics flow in over coming months, markets may then stabilize or fall further, depending on if economic activity is better or worse than expected. It is difficult to compare this bear market to other well-known examples, as the cause is unique. COVID-19 is likely to cause a sharp contraction in consumer spending for an unknown period of time, which could have more serious flow-through effects on the rest of the economy if the situation is prolonged. If this occurs, the bear market is likely to persist for upwards of a year and markets may fall in excess of 40% from their peak.

Figure 1: Large Drawdowns of the S&P 500

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Investors are currently panicked by the speed of the decline, which has been almost unprecedented. Of all the 30-day periods over the past 90 years where the S&P 500 has declined, the past month has been in the worst 1%. The speed of this decline has given little time for buying support to form and likely scared many investors out of the market, leading to further declines. The situation has been driven in part by Saudi Arabia's decision not to support oil prices and the shock of containment measures like the suspension of sporting competitions and a temporary ban on flights from Europe to the U.S.

Figure 2: Ranked 30 Day Drawdowns of the S&P 500

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Past bear markets indicate two possible scenarios:

Best Case: COVID-19 remains relatively contained with most of the impact occurring over the next 3-6 months. A best-case scenario may result in a technical recession, but its impact would be short-lived and monetary and fiscal stimulus would lead to a rapid recovery.

Worst Case: COVID-19 infects a large proportion of the global population over a period of at least a year without an effective treatment or vaccine being developed. In a worst-case scenario, a downturn in consumer spending over an extended period would lead to a deep recession causing systemic problems like widespread unemployment and corporate debt defaults.

With outright fear now gripping the market, a decline of the S&P 500 index to below at least 2,350 seems likely even in a best-case scenario. In a worst-case scenario, the S&P 500 index could fall to below 1,600, a level near the 2000 and 2007 tops.

Figure 3: S&P 500 Index

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

In terms of valuation, even a best-case scenario is likely to leave the market with a CAPE ratio rarely seen over the past 20 years. In a worst-case scenario the CAPE ratio is likely to reach a level not seen since the depths of the global financial crisis, albeit at significantly lower interest rates, which accentuates the low valuation. While the PE ratio may indicate that the market's valuation is still high by the standards of the 20th century, it should be kept in mind that the last 100 years contained a number of periods of great turmoil which depressed stock prices.

Figure 4: S&P 500 CAPE Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com)

Adjusting for interest rates, even in a best-case scenario, valuations are likely to reach a level only seen twice in the last 40 years. In a worst-case scenario, valuations could reach levels only seen during the great depression and the two world wars.

Figure 5: S&P 500 CAPE Ratio Adjusted for Interest Rates

(Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com)

Much of this will be dependent on government policy and the actions of individuals. The response of most governments so far has been dismal, with an under reaction to the seriousness of the situation when the disease was widespread in Wuhan leading into Chinese New Year. In addition to insufficient testing capabilities, some governments have also been slow in introducing containment measures, guiding the behavior of citizens towards social distancing, performing contact tracing and encouraging suspected cases to come forward. In contrast, Singapore is providing free healthcare and financial assistance to encourage people to undergo testing if they show symptoms and is aggressively performing contact tracing to identify and quarantine high-risk individuals. Government action in many countries has been focused on providing stimulus, which will do little until the spread of the disease is slowed.

Markets are likely to fall further, and this will provide investors with a rare buying opportunity. The difficulty is timing the market, too early and significant losses will be incurred, too late and profits will be missed. A close eye should be kept on the spread of COVID-19 and how it responds to preventative measures introduced over the past week and the change in temperature as the Northern Hemisphere moves into summer. If governments in Europe and North America do not follow the lead of Asian nations like China and South Korea who have managed to contain the disease even after it became widespread, the spread of the disease will accelerate making a worst-case scenario more likely. Value investors should have target companies and prices in mind and be prepared to invest when fear is high. Caution should be exercised when investing in companies that are likely to lose money over the next 6-12 months. Investors should ensure these companies have strong balance sheets and can remain solvent, even in a worst-case scenario where the downturn is protracted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.