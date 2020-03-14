Federal Realty Trust Is Finally A Buy

Federal Realty Trust (FRT) is the best-of-breed shopping center REIT. Shares usually trade at overly rich valuations - the recent selloff has led shares to finally trade at acceptable valuations. The company's high-quality properties and high credit balance sheet are built for the long term. I rate shares a buy.

Trophy Shopping Centers

FRT owns 104 high-quality shopping center properties in eight major markets:

(2019 Presentation)

It is acceptable to say that FRT is in the business of managing shopping center properties, but that wouldn't be fully correct: these aren't just any shopping centers, these are some of the highest quality retail properties in the nation.

A pretty building is useless without the right location. FRT has strategically positioned its properties in neighborhoods with high household density and household income:

(2019 Presentation)

FRT's tenant mix features a wide combination, including restaurants, discount stores, residential space, office space, and more:

(2019 Presentation)

Its top-tier properties have yielded top-tier financial results. In 2019, FRT turned in 2.9% comparable property operating income growth (POI growth). Those are fantastic results, and I note that this number may even be held back due to an elevated amount of retail bankruptcies. FRT was able to generate such impressive results the old fashioned way: raising rents. It achieved 8% leasing spreads on lease expirations, with 11% on new leases and 4% on lease renewals. FRT does not provide a metric for average base rent, but based on average rent for expiring leases, average rent appears to have increased by just over 4%. Declining occupancy from 94% to 93.3% appears to be the bridge to the 2.9% POI growth. A return to higher occupancy levels may lead to stronger POI growth numbers in the near future.

The REIT has a long history of producing growing streams of income for shareholders, as we can see below:

(2019 Presentation)

In particular, FRT has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. While some may look at such a streak and think that the growth is over or saturating, I hold no such doubts. The company's dominant positioning suggests that it can raise rents by around 3% annually like clockwork. There's yet another important element to the thesis.

Redevelopment Opportunity

FRT is in a unique position of having access to "redevelopment arbitrage." The value proposition for redevelopment activity is compelling: in addition to having high NOI yields of 6-12%, the stabilized redevelopments typically result in valuations with 4-6% stabilized cap rates. In other words, $100 spent on redevelopment projects might yield $7 million in NOI (assuming a 7% yield), but better yet, it would be worth $140 million upon stabilization at a 5% cap rate. Where else can you generate 40% value creation returns so consistently?

There is no better example than its Santana Row Property, which has been the subject of many redevelopment projects in the past:

(2019 Presentation)

FRT estimates that its investments in Santana Row have yielded anywhere from 70% to 100% returns on investment. If its ability to consistently raise rents wasn't enough, this ability to invest high amounts of capital at high returns is simply icing on the cake.

Balance Sheet

FRT has a bullet-proof balance sheet with an A- credit rating:

(2019 Presentation)

Its strong credit rating is representative of its conservative 5.5 times debt to EBITDA multiple, well staggered debt maturities, and strong financial results. The high credit rating means that FRT has easy access to low interest rate debt. In this low interest rate environment, that means that FRT can refinance debt maturities with longer dated, cheaper debt.

FRT has a revolving credit facility with capacity up to $1 billion expiring in 2024. This credit facility alone is enough to account for nearly all of its next five years of debt maturities. In other words, if a credit crunch like that which happened in 2008 were to occur again, then FRT could wait it out for more than five years. Its balance sheet allows it to thrive in both normal conditions and Armageddon alike.

Valuation

It feels weird to say it, but FRT is finally cheap. It did take a near 30% selloff to give us the discount:

(Yahoo Finance)

The REIT trades at a 4.2% dividend yield, which is rather high for such a high-quality company and balance sheet. It has guided for a 2020 FFO of around $6.45 per share. After accounting for recurring capital expenditures, we arrive at around $6.15 in free cash flow per share. This suggests that the dividend payout ratio based on free cash flow is a low 68%.

FRT trades at only 16 times FFO as compared to its historical multiples over 20 times.

It trades at approximately a 5.3% cap rate. Considering its built-in growth opportunities and seemingly inherent ability to grow POI at 3-4% rates, I view 4.5% to be a more reasonable cap rate - FRT would trade at $125 per share, or around 30% higher than current levels.

Risks

There may be a period of forced quarantine. Italy has already implemented such protocols. If those living in the US are banned from going shopping, then FRT's tenants may suffer significant financial losses during this period. It is unclear if the US could really implement such a policy nationwide.

Even without a period of forced quarantine, people might avoid going outside for a period of time. I view this to be the more realistic threat as compared to above. Still, FRT's high-quality locations suggest that its properties should have higher levels of profitability than others, and FRT certainly has the balance sheet to wait out the storm.

The retail apocalypse currently impacting malls may spread to shopping centers. FRT may have tremendous downside in such a result - the closest mall REIT peer Simon Property Group (SPG) sells for an 8% cap rate. Shopping centers however have inherent differences as compared to malls and FRT's properties in particular seem more resistant. That said, anything can happen, and further negative spirals at malls would likely lead to worsening sentiment for shopping centers.

Conclusion

FRT isn't usually this cheap, as the recent selloff has made the stock reasonable for the level of consistent growth it offers. At a 4% yield, FRT offers tremendous value for those seeking income from high-quality real estate backed by a high-quality balance sheet. Shares have around 30% upside to my estimate of fair value. I rate shares a buy.

